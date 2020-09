Book your annual fall trip by 9/24 and bring a friend for free next time you fly with Southwest airlines.



How to get a Free Companion Pass:

Register for Rapid rewards [free to join] and purchase a flight by 9/24

Travel by 11/15

Companion flies free with you 1/6-2/28/2021

Note: Free companion pass doesn't include taxes & fees from $5.60 one-way.