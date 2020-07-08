Flights from $19 + Friends w/ Masks Fly Free!
Sale
Expires: 08/07/20
About this Deal
|Frontier is now offering Nationwide Flights from $19 one-way. Best of all, friends with masks fly free for Discount Den members! Simply book by 8/7 for travel by 10/7.
What is Discount Den?
A Discount Den subscription gives you exclusive access to Frontier's lowest fares, and the more you fly, the more you save! The membership only costs $59.99 per year, however savings are unlimited all year long.
Related to this item:travel getaway Sale Vacation Flights Frontier Airlines Free W/P travel fares
What's the matter?