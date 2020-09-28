Frontier is now offering domestic Flights from $19 with a Discount Den membership. Not a member? Sign up here!



*Buy by 10/1/20. Fly by 2/10/21. Fares are valid for nonstop domestic travel in select markets Mondays - Thursdays & Saturdays. The following blackout dates apply: 11/20 - 11/25/20; 11/27 - 11/30/20; 12/16/20 - 1/4/21; 1/14 - 1/18/21. Additional blackouts to/from San Juan, PR apply 1/5 -1/13/21. 21 day advance purchase applies.