Hey California residents! Alaska Airlines is offering a flight almost anywhere in California for free to the first 25,000 residents that sign up for Mileage Plan by 3/3! You'll just need to pay taxes and fees (from $15 each way).



Already a Mileage Plan member? Check out their Safety Dance sale to save 30% off over 400 flights to and from California.



Sign up for Mileage Plan here!