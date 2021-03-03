Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Alaska Airlines

Free Flight for California Residents!
2h ago
Expires : 03/03/21
Hey California residents! Alaska Airlines is offering a flight almost anywhere in California for free to the first 25,000 residents that sign up for Mileage Plan by 3/3! You'll just need to pay taxes and fees (from $15 each way).

Already a Mileage Plan member? Check out their Safety Dance sale to save 30% off over 400 flights to and from California.

Sign up for Mileage Plan here!

