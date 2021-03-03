Alaska Airlines
Offer
2h ago
Expires : 03/03/21
13 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Hey California residents! Alaska Airlines is offering a flight almost anywhere in California for free to the first 25,000 residents that sign up for Mileage Plan by 3/3! You'll just need to pay taxes and fees (from $15 each way).
Already a Mileage Plan member? Check out their Safety Dance sale to save 30% off over 400 flights to and from California.
Sign up for Mileage Plan here!
🏷 Deal Tagsfreebies travel getaway Alaska Airlines Free Vacation offer travel fares
What's the matter?