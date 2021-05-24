United Airlines (UAL) on Monday announced a contest offering a Full Year Of Free Flights, the latest corporate giant to join the White House's national effort to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot.



With governments around the world stepping up their mass vaccination campaigns — and citizens rapidly making up for lost time after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions — United is offering a sweet deal, especially with travel prices soaring.



Between Monday and June 22nd, passengers can upload their vaccination record to the airline's mobile app or website to enter the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes. United plans to give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June.