Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Penny Plus Fares + Friends Fly Free!

$11
Expires: Today
Frontier Airlines Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Frontier is now offering Penny Plus Fares for $11 (1¢ + Govt taxes). Best of all, friends with masks fly free for Discount Den members! Simply book by 8/13 for travel by 2/3/21.

What is Discount Den?
A Discount Den subscription gives you exclusive access to Frontier's lowest fares, and the more you fly, the more you save! The membership only costs $59.99 per year, however savings are unlimited all year long.

Related to this item:

Frontier getaway BOGO Fare Sale Vacation Airline Tickets Free W/P travel fares
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
Good find :)
Reply
Related Deals
USA TODAY
'So I Guess Southwest Has Invented Time Travel': Airline Sends Passengers Bizarre Flight Changes
USA TODAY
News
Amazon
Rug Doctor FlexClean All-In-One Pet Solution; 32 Oz.
Amazon
$4.99 $12.99
Nordstrom Rack
Matt & Nat | Casey Vintage Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag | Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
$20.99 $115.00
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Samsonite
70% OFF | Supra DLX 3 Piece Set | Samsonite
Samsonite
$279.99 $940.00
Cashback Available
AliExpress
Bicycle Bag Cycling Accessories Waterproof Touch Screen MTB Frame Front Tube Storage Mountain Road Bike Bag for 5.0 Inch Phone
AliExpress
$4.39
Cashback Available
eBay
8" Tactical Pocket Folding Survival Outdoor Hunting Military Blade Open Knife
eBay
$12.99 $24.99
eBay
Tactical 55HRC Folding Knife 3CR13 Blade Camping Survival Hunting EDC Tool
eBay
$11.68 $19.29
Amazon
ONLY $9.99 Unisex Adults Hoodies Cool Pullover
Amazon
$9.99
USA TODAY
Amtrak Sale: 2-for-1 Deal On Private Roomettes, Where You Can Take Your Mask Off
USA TODAY
Offer
eBay
30L Military Tactical Army Backpack Rucksack Camping Hiking Trekking Bag Outdoor
eBay
$24.89
Sierra
Thule Capstone 22L Backpack (For Men)
Sierra
$43.00 $115.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
USA TODAY
Does Your RV Look Like a 'hunk of Junk?' Submit a Photo and Earn Free Nights in Hotels
USA TODAY
News
Amazon
Hollyland Mars 400 [Official] 1080P Wireless Dual HDMI Video Transmission System, 400ft IOS & Android App Monitoring with 3 Scene Modes, OLED Display for Vlog, Live Streaming, Multi-Camera Production
Amazon
509 649
eBay
Damascus Pattern Spring Assisted Folding Pocket Knife Camping Hunting Knife
eBay
$18.98 $28.98
eBay
8.5" Tactical Knife Pocket Folding Blade Open Survival Outdoor Hunting Military
eBay
$16.98 $26.98
eBay
Survival Hunting Knife Spring Assisted Open Stiletto Folding Pocket FolderKnife
eBay
$15.98 $25.98
eBay
7.5" Pocket Folding Tactical Military Survival Outdoor Hunting Blade Open Knife
eBay
$16.88 $26.88
eBay
9" Tactical Knife Pocket Folding Blade Open Survival Outdoor Hunting Military
eBay
$14.98 $24.98
eBay
Tactical Folding Blade Knife Survival Hunting Camping Pocket Knife With LED
eBay
$9.99 $12.99
Spirit Airlines
Travel Form $55 Or Less One Way
Spirit Airlines
Offer
eBay
Stainless Steel Outdoor Mini/Folding Knife Pocket EDC Keychain Survival Tool NEW
eBay
$4.24 $8.24