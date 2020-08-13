Penny Plus Fares + Friends Fly Free!
$11
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Frontier is now offering Penny Plus Fares for $11 (1¢ + Govt taxes). Best of all, friends with masks fly free for Discount Den members! Simply book by 8/13 for travel by 2/3/21.
What is Discount Den?
A Discount Den subscription gives you exclusive access to Frontier's lowest fares, and the more you fly, the more you save! The membership only costs $59.99 per year, however savings are unlimited all year long.
