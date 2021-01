Bank of America is offering a $200 Cash Rewards Bonus for free after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening!



Credit Card Perks:

Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas, online shopping, drug stores, home improvement & furnishings, dining or travel



Automatic 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter



Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases



Preferred Rewards members earn a 25%-75% rewards bonus on every purchase



Contactless card - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap

