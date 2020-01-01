Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
TurboTax Coupon Code & Promo Code 2020

FREE
Sale

$0 Fed +$0 State for Simple Tax Returns Only

File your federal & state taxes for free when you use the TurboTax Free Edition! Maximum refund guaranteed with 100% accurate calculations.

If you need to purchase the Deluxe, Premier, or Self-Employed versions of TurboTax you can still save up to $15 off your order!
1 comment
Sale
Earn $1,000+ Back In Education Credits | Students

Tax Software Designed Especially for Students.
Sale
The 10 Most Overlooked Tax Deductions + More Tax Advice

Many people miss important deductions that keep them from hundreds of dollars in extra refund money they deserve. TurboTax now guarantees that you get your maximum refund, so you don't miss a thing.

It's easy to get confused when filing your tax returns, especially when it comes to medical expenses, the Affordable Care Act and other health expenses. TurboTax makes these as simple as possible when filing your taxes and even provides some helpful articles to clarify things (see below).


Many common and simple mistakes happen every year, preventing people from getting their highest refund possible. See some articles below related to common mistakes when filing taxes, and common deductions most people forget about.


Did anything major happen in your life this year? Did you get married or move to a new state, or maybe change or lose your job? These major life changes can be stressful, but understanding how they affect your taxes doesn't have to be. See some articles below to help guide you through major life events.

More
$20 OFF
Sale

$20 Off TurboTax Deluxe

Expires 1/20/21

About TurboTax

TurboTax is one of the top tax preparation software developed by Intuit with several versions including the TurboTax Deluxe, Premier and more. TurboTax has since developed many mobile applications to assist consumers with their tax refunds. Consumers can save up to as much as $40 off TurboTax service with coupon savings and promotional offer at DealsPlus. Just click the above button to keep up to date with TurboTax coupon offers.

How To Save Money with a TurboTax Coupon

turbotax coupon

  1. Check this coupon page for any available offers. There are often times discounts that are exclusive to DealsPlus users.

  2. Once you've located an offer, like 20% off a TurboTax product, click 'Redeem Offer' to claim your discount.

  3. You will then be directed to the webpage where your discount will be applied, no code needed. Simply select your desired product and proceed to checkout where your discount will be automatically reflected in your order total.


Is TurboTax Free?

Filing for your federal tax return with TurboTax online is absolutely free and consumers also have the option to completing their state taxes with TurboTax for $27.99 (price per state). TurboTax offers 4 Different Tax E-Filing Products: TurboTax Federal Free Edition, TurboTax Deluxe, TurboTax Premier, and TurboTax Home & Business.

Don't know what product is right for you? TurboTax can help with a product comparison and make a recommendation suited to your tax filing needs.

Returning TurboTax filer? Get access with your TurboTax login information and get started with 2015 tax returns!

E-filing is the fastest way to get your refunds but TurboTax has other options for those who prefer to file with a CD/download or for mobile phone and tablet users.

Whether you're filing this year or many years to come, TurboTax has a Tax Guides and Video page that is an absolute gem for those with questions about their filing process. Check out this quick list of helpful tips:
  • Tax Planning & Checklist - read your way through the filing process and make sure you're not forgetting anything!
  • TurboTax Free Calculators & Tools - don't miss out on these free tax tools that can help you save more money, discover tax credits and deductions.
  • TurboTax Calculator - TurboTax offers a free tax calculator, TaxCaster 2015 to help filers estimate refunds. Get the TurboTax calculator for iPhone, Androidor from Amazon and estimate on the go.