ULTA Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2020

Coupon of the Day
$10 OFF
Code

Extra $10 Off $60

Ulta is offering an extra $10 off orders of $60 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35. Exclusions apply.

Plus, shop Ulta's biggest online only sale before Black Friday with deals up to 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare & more. Get a free 23 piece beauty bag with any $70 online purchase ($72 value). Coupon code not valid on most items within this sale.More
Get Coupon Code
43 used today - Expires 11/17/20
$3.50 OFF
Code

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
26 used today - 3 comments
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Hello Holidays Sale

Shop Ulta's biggest online only sale before Black Friday with deals up to 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare & more. Find gifts for the holidays & for yourself! Free shipping on any $35 purchase.

Notable Offers:
  • Free 23 piece beauty bag with any $70 online purchase ($72 value)
  • 20% off MAC (entire brand!)
  • 5x points fragrance purchases
  • Free Kylie Bare Velvet Lip Kits with any $25 makeup purchase
  • Free gifts with purchase - over 50 offersMore
    • Get Deal
    16 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    Sale

    Ulta 2020 Hello Holidays Ad

    Offers live from 11/1 through 11/21.More
    Get Deal
    8 used today - Expires 11/21/20
    Sale

    Ulta Beauty Holiday Gift Guide

    Shop By: Gift Sets, Price, Top Gifts, Exclusives, Gift Cards or Categories!More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - Expires 12/25/20
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free 23 Piece Beauty Bag with $70 Purchases

    Get Deal
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Use In-Store
    8 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    Sale

    5 for $5 Stocking Stuffers

    Get Deal
    2 used today - Expires 11/21/20
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Any Rusk Puremix Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 12/1/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Ulta Beauty Collection

    Save on Makeup, Brushes, Sponges, and Beauty Tools.More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/21/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    10 used today - Expires 11/23/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Use In-Store
    2 used today - Expires 11/24/20
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Use In-Store
    2 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Use In-Store
    2 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Note: Exclusions Apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    $3.50 OFF
    Code

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today - Expires 11/28/20
    20% OFF
    Sale

    How to Use ULTA Coupons & Promo Codes

    Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.

    These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.

    Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.

    Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 7 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

    Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.

    Check back every 1-2 weeks, a new ULTA Beauty coupon will become available.    More
    Get Deal
    5 used today - 19 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

    Get 20% off your first purchase plus enjoy extra perks when you are approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card!

    Ultamate Rewards Credit Card Perks:
    • 20% off your first Ulta Beauty purchase
    • 2 points = $1 spent at Ulta Beauty
    • 1 point = $3 spent at Ulta Beauty
    • No annual fee
    • 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta BeautyMore
    Get Deal
    4 used today - 10 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Gifts with Purchase

    Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 11 comments
    Code

    Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Offers)

    Simply text this code to 95637 to sign up for ULTA text alerts and receive notifications on exclusive offers and store events!

    Best Offers Include:
    • Seasonal sales including love your hair/skin events, hot buys, etc.
    • Free gifts with purchase (beauty breaks)
    • and more!More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - 9 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Official ULTA Offers & Sales

    This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!

    Best Coupons Include:
    • 20% off one item
    • $5 off $15+
    • $3.50 off $15+

    Other Ways to Save:

    Note: Coupon codes and printable coupons will not work on fragrance, salon items, and prestige beauty brands like MAC, Smashbox, Benefit, or Stila.    More
    Get Deal
    47 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $35+

    Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and
    Premium is $16.95.    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Sale Items

    ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.More
    Get Deal
    16 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Skincare Products for Acne & Blemishes

    Get Deal
    5 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    In-Store

    ULTA Weekly Ad

    Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).

    Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.    More
    View Weekly Ad
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

    Join Ulta's Ultimate Rewards today for free and enjoy all these snazzy perks! (Did we say free?)

    How it Works:
    • Shop & Earn
      Earn points for every dollar spent!
    • Get Points Galore
      Earn bonus points during special promotions, only available through email- be sure to sign up!
    • Redeem
      Redeem your points on any products or beauty services. Your points will be good for one year.

    How Your Points Add Up:
    • 100 points = $3 Off
    • 250 points = $8 Off
    • 500 points = $17.50 Off
    • 750 points = $30 Off
    • 1000 points = $50 Off
    • 2000 points = $125 Off
      *Tip: You can cash in your points on those coveted, rarely discounted, products too!

    Membership Levels:
    Earn even more points and perks when you reach Platinum and Diamond Levels!
      Regular Members
    • Points per $1 = 1
    • Free Birthday Gift
    • 2X points in your birthday month

      Platinum Member
      Must spend $450 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits plus:
    • $10 birthday coupon
    • Points Never Expire

      Diamond Member:
      Must spend $1200 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits, plus:
    • Points per $1 = 1.5 (50% more)
    • Everyday free shipping on $25+
    • Annual $25 beauty service reward cardMore
    Get Deal
    30 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Covergirl Liquid Clean Foundation

    Get Deal
    Expires 1/31/21
    Sale

    50% Select Ritual Items

    Get Deal
    Expires 1/2/21
    Sale

    5 for $5 Sweet & Shimmer Cosmetics, Bath, and Accessories

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2 Get 1 Free Revlon Face

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2 Get 1 Free Almay Face

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off No7

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Cetaphil

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Neutrogena Skincare

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Acure Skincare

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Aveeno

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off SkinKick

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Olay

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Urban Hydration

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Tresemme

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Hempz Bath

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Sexy Hair

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off L'Oreal Makeup

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Maybelline Lip and Eye

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Paul Mitchell

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Biosilk

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2 Get 1 Free The Body Shop

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off YourGoodSkin

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Curel

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Chapstick

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Nexxus

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Marc Anthony

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Wet N Wild

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off No7

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Olay

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free CBD Calming Supreme Oil with $30 Fekkai Purchase

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/28/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Beanie with $15 Covergirl Purchase

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Eye Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off ARDELL’s Entire Brand

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Nail Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off SALLY HANSEN’s Entire Brand

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off $30 L'ORÉAL Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off BURT'S BEES Entire Brand

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Select NO7 Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Skincare Products for Dryness

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Skincare Products for Aging

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Hoola Matte Bronzer Deluxe Sample and Cosmetic Bag with $45 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/21/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Select PROACTIV Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Skincare Products for Blackheads & Pores

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off ACURE Skincare Products

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Skincare Products for Discoloration

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 11/17/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Select Kate Somerville

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/26/20
    40% OFF
    Sale

    KIKO 40% Off Green Me

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/31/20
    60% OFF
    Sale

    KIKO 60% Off Ocean Feels

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/31/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Tuscan Sun

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/31/20
    Sale

    3 for $10 Hair Minis Sale

    Discounts applied at checkoutMore
    Get Deal
    Expires 11/28/20
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off NP Beautiful

    Get Deal
    Expires 1/31/21
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Select Winky Lux

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/26/20

    About ULTA

    ULTA offers thousands of affordable and prestige beauty products including makeup, salon products, hair and nail items, beauty tools, and fragrances that are carried at drugstores and department stores alike. They have over 700 stores across America plus a vast online shopping site full of great sales, product reviews and ratings, weekly coupons, and more. Every store also has their own full-service salon and salon hair care offering excellent service, professional hair stylists and hair care, with extra discounts with our beauty salon coupons. Best of all, get huge discounts on your purchase by using ULTA coupons and promo codes on this page.

    How to use an Ulta coupon code online (step-by-step instructions)

    Note that any item that doesnâ€™t qualify for coupon discounts will have a disclaimer directly on the product page. We love this feature, as you donâ€™t waste time shopping for things you donâ€™t want to pay full price for!

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
      ulta

    3. Find the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box, enter your code and click â€œApply Coupon.â€
      ulta

    4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
      ulta


    What are the best ULTA coupons?

    Every week, new $3.50 off $10 or $3.50 off $15 coupon codes and printable coupons are available. However, if you use this coupon code online, you wonâ€™t get free shipping unless you spend over $50. By shopping in-store youâ€™ll be able to avoid shipping costs and spend exactly $10, saving you a whopping 35% off your order! All ULTA coupons work on regular and sale priced merchandise but exclude department store beauty and cosmetics brands, perfume, gift cards, and hair salon services.


    The best coupon of all, but one thatâ€™s more rare is ULTAâ€™s 20% off coupon that works on one item. While these coupons never work on your entire order, you could use the offer multiple times across numerous products, especially if you shop in-store where you don't need a minimum threshold to get free shipping. Either way, there is no minimum or maximum you must spend, so if you spend $50 to get free shipping, youâ€™ll save $10 off! If you want to spend $100 youâ€™ll get $20 off. The more you spend, the more dollars youâ€™ll save off your total purchase.

    How do I save the most money?

    ULTA has new sales and offers every week. Check out the official weekly ad to find out whatâ€™s on sale, get free gifts with purchase, snag buy one get one free deals and coupons to use on your purchase.

    For those of you who prefer shopping in-store, we suggest using coupons directly off your mobile phone. Weâ€™ve tested this and it seems that all stores will accept mobile coupons! This makes shopping easy and convenient, as you donâ€™t have to print coupons out, and youâ€™ll be able to use the same mobile coupon again and again. Plus, you get to try product testers and avoid shipping fees

    For online shopping, the best deals come from stacking a coupon code on top of already discounted sale items. You can save up to a total of 75% off your purchase! These also work on BOGO deals and free gift purchases, which means you can save $3.50 or 20% off your first item and still get the 2nd item free. That totals up to 70% off 2 or more items. Plus, you get to read all customer reviews and check out product ratings and get access to online exclusive offers.

