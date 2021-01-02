Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ULTA Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2021

20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Get an extra 20% off your entire purchase from ULTA! Just enter this code during online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 1/30/21
Note: Exclusions apply.More
1 used today - Expires 1/30/21
$3.50 OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

Note: Exclusions apply.
15 used today - 3 comments
20% OFF
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 1/30/21
FREE GIFT
Free Gifts with Purchase

4 used today - 12 comments
20% OFF
This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

Check back every 1-2 weeks, a new ULTA Beauty coupon will become available.
2 used today - 19 comments
20% OFF
20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

10 comments
FREE GIFT
Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

2 used today - 30 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $35+

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sale Items

16 comments
20% OFF
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
6 used today - 1 comment
50% OFF
Official ULTA Offers & Sales

2 used today - 47 comments
ULTA Weekly Ad

4 used today
40% OFF
40% Off PYT Concealer

Expires 1/30/21
50% OFF
50% Off Select Homeworx

Expires 1/30/21
Homeworx Candles 2 for $40

Expires 1/30/21
Purchase $35 in MAC Products and Get The MAC Matte Lipstick in Chili for $10

Expires 1/30/21
50% OFF
50% Off Cleansing and Radiance-Boosting Trio

Expires 1/30/21
KVD Vegan Beauty Select Lip Now $5

Expires 2/1/21
50% OFF
50% Off Eylure Select Items

Expires 1/30/21
40% OFF
40% Off MAC Select Skus

Expires 2/13/21
25% OFF
25% Off Curlsmith Kits

Expires 1/30/21
50% OFF
50% Off Homeworx Select Candles

Expires 1/30/21
20% OFF
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
2 used today
5% OFF
Discounted ULTA Gift Cards (Raise.com)

3 used today
25% OFF
Coupon verified!

25% Off Your First Hair Service

Expires 1/30/21
20% OFF
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 1/30/21

About ULTA

ULTA offers thousands of affordable and prestige beauty products including makeup, salon products, hair and nail items, beauty tools, and fragrances that are carried at drugstores and department stores alike. They have over 700 stores across America plus a vast online shopping site full of great sales, product reviews and ratings, weekly coupons, and more. Every store also has their own full-service salon and salon hair care offering excellent service, professional hair stylists and hair care, with extra discounts with our beauty salon coupons. Best of all, get huge discounts on your purchase by using ULTA coupons and promo codes on this page.

How to use an Ulta coupon code online (step-by-step instructions)

Note that any item that doesnâ€™t qualify for coupon discounts will have a disclaimer directly on the product page. We love this feature, as you donâ€™t waste time shopping for things you donâ€™t want to pay full price for!

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
    ulta

  3. Find the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box, enter your code and click â€œApply Coupon.â€
    ulta

  4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    ulta


What are the best ULTA coupons?

Every week, new $3.50 off $10 or $3.50 off $15 coupon codes and printable coupons are available. However, if you use this coupon code online, you wonâ€™t get free shipping unless you spend over $50. By shopping in-store youâ€™ll be able to avoid shipping costs and spend exactly $10, saving you a whopping 35% off your order! All ULTA coupons work on regular and sale priced merchandise but exclude department store beauty and cosmetics brands, perfume, gift cards, and hair salon services.


The best coupon of all, but one thatâ€™s more rare is ULTAâ€™s 20% off coupon that works on one item. While these coupons never work on your entire order, you could use the offer multiple times across numerous products, especially if you shop in-store where you don't need a minimum threshold to get free shipping. Either way, there is no minimum or maximum you must spend, so if you spend $50 to get free shipping, youâ€™ll save $10 off! If you want to spend $100 youâ€™ll get $20 off. The more you spend, the more dollars youâ€™ll save off your total purchase.

How do I save the most money?

ULTA has new sales and offers every week. Check out the official weekly ad to find out whatâ€™s on sale, get free gifts with purchase, snag buy one get one free deals and coupons to use on your purchase.

For those of you who prefer shopping in-store, we suggest using coupons directly off your mobile phone. Weâ€™ve tested this and it seems that all stores will accept mobile coupons! This makes shopping easy and convenient, as you donâ€™t have to print coupons out, and youâ€™ll be able to use the same mobile coupon again and again. Plus, you get to try product testers and avoid shipping fees

For online shopping, the best deals come from stacking a coupon code on top of already discounted sale items. You can save up to a total of 75% off your purchase! These also work on BOGO deals and free gift purchases, which means you can save $3.50 or 20% off your first item and still get the 2nd item free. That totals up to 70% off 2 or more items. Plus, you get to read all customer reviews and check out product ratings and get access to online exclusive offers.

