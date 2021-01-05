Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ULTA Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2021

Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off 1 Item

Ulta is offering an extra 20% off one qualifying item! Offer valid on both sale and regular price. Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
49 used today - Expires 3/13/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
15 used today
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off 1 Item

Ulta is offering an extra 20% off one item! Offer valid on both sale and regular price. Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Use In-Store
18 used today - Expires 3/13/21
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free 6 Piece Gift w/ $19.50 ULTA Beauty Collection Purchase Purchase

Get Deal
14 used today - Expires 3/13/21
5X POINTS
Sale
Coupon verified!

5X Points On Select Women Founded Brands

Get Deal
6 used today - Expires 3/13/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Hair Accessories and Brushes

Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 3/27/21
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
In-Store

Note: Exclusions apply.
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Note: Exclusions apply.
20% OFF
Sale

This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.
Get Deal
1 used today - 19 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

Get 20% off your first purchase plus enjoy extra perks when you are approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card!

Ultamate Rewards Credit Card Perks:
  • 20% off your first Ulta Beauty purchase
  • 2 points = $1 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • 1 point = $3 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • No annual fee
  • 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta Beauty
Get Deal
1 used today - 10 comments
20% OFF
Sale

How to Use ULTA Coupons & Promo Codes

Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.

These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.

Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.

Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.
Get Deal
7 comments
Code

Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Offers)

Simply text this code to 95637 to sign up for ULTA text alerts and receive notifications on exclusive offers and store events!

Best Offers Include:
  • Seasonal sales including love your hair/skin events, hot buys, etc.
  • Free gifts with purchase (beauty breaks)
  • and more!
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 9 comments
$3.50 OFF
Code

Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 3/15/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gifts with Purchase

Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?
Get Deal
1 used today - 12 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Official ULTA Offers & Sales

This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!

Best Coupons Include:
  • 20% off one item
  • $5 off $15+
  • $3.50 off $15+

Other Ways to Save:

Note: Coupon codes and printable coupons will not work on fragrance, salon items, and prestige beauty brands like MAC, Smashbox, Benefit, or Stila.
Get Deal
47 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and
Premium is $16.95.
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards
Join Ulta's Ultimate Rewards today for free and enjoy all these snazzy perks! (Did we say free?)

How it Works:
  • Shop & Earn
    Earn points for every dollar spent!
  • Get Points Galore
    Earn bonus points during special promotions, only available through email- be sure to sign up!
  • Redeem
    Redeem your points on any products or beauty services. Your points will be good for one year.

How Your Points Add Up:
  • 100 points = $3 Off
  • 250 points = $8 Off
  • 500 points = $17.50 Off
  • 750 points = $30 Off
  • 1000 points = $50 Off
  • 2000 points = $125 Off
    *Tip: You can cash in your points on those coveted, rarely discounted, products too!

Membership Levels:
Earn even more points and perks when you reach Platinum and Diamond Levels!
    Regular Members
  • Points per $1 = 1
  • Free Birthday Gift
  • 2X points in your birthday month

    Platinum Member
    Must spend $450 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits plus:
  • $10 birthday coupon
  • Points Never Expire

    Diamond Member:
    Must spend $1200 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits, plus:
  • Points per $1 = 1.5 (50% more)
  • Everyday free shipping on $25+
  • Annual $25 beauty service reward card
Get Deal
30 comments
In-Store

ULTA Weekly Ad

Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).

Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.
View Weekly Ad
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Kylie Markdowns

Get Deal
Expires 4/17/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.
Get Deal
1 used today - 16 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Ulta Beauty Collection Suncare

Get Deal
Expires 3/13/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select NYX

Get Deal
Expires 4/24/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Hoola Contour Stick Deluxe with $45 Benefit Purchase

Get Deal
2 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gift with Valentino Uomo Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 4/20/21
Sale

50% Select Burt's Bees, Chapstick, Dr PawPaw, EOS & Lip Smackers

Get Deal
Expires 3/13/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Brush with $28 NYX Total Control Pro Drops Foundation

Hue Shifter, or Illuimantor purchase
Get Deal
Expires 3/13/21
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Tanologist

Get Deal
Expires 3/13/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Cosmetic Bags

Tarta & Twine, Groovi Beauty, Caboodles
Get Deal
Expires 3/20/21
Sale

KVD VB Purfect Cateyes Set Now $13

Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Select Slip Items

Get Deal
Expires 3/27/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Select Teami

Get Deal
Expires 4/10/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Urban Decay Items

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Klairs

Get Deal
Expires 4/10/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Select Indie Lee

Get Deal
Expires 4/10/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Select Hey Honey

Get Deal
Expires 3/27/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Dose of Colors

Get Deal
Expires 3/13/21
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Andalou

Get Deal
Expires 3/16/21
7% OFF
Sale

Discounted ULTA Gift Cards (Raise.com)

Get Deal

ULTA FAQ
About ULTA
ULTA offers thousands of affordable and prestige beauty products including makeup, salon products, hair and nail items, beauty tools, and fragrances that are carried at drugstores and department stores alike. They have over 700 stores across America plus a vast online shopping site full of great sales, product reviews and ratings, weekly coupons, and more. Every store also has their own full-service salon and salon hair care offering excellent service, professional hair stylists and hair care, with extra discounts with our beauty salon coupons. Best of all, get huge discounts on your purchase by using ULTA coupons and promo codes on this page.

How to use an Ulta coupon code online (step-by-step instructions)

Note that any item that doesnâ€™t qualify for coupon discounts will have a disclaimer directly on the product page. We love this feature, as you donâ€™t waste time shopping for things you donâ€™t want to pay full price for!

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
    ulta

  3. Find the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box, enter your code and click â€œApply Coupon.â€
    ulta

  4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    ulta


What are the best ULTA coupons?

Every week, new $3.50 off $10 or $3.50 off $15 coupon codes and printable coupons are available. However, if you use this coupon code online, you wonâ€™t get free shipping unless you spend over $50. By shopping in-store youâ€™ll be able to avoid shipping costs and spend exactly $10, saving you a whopping 35% off your order! All ULTA coupons work on regular and sale priced merchandise but exclude department store beauty and cosmetics brands, perfume, gift cards, and hair salon services.


The best coupon of all, but one thatâ€™s more rare is ULTAâ€™s 20% off coupon that works on one item. While these coupons never work on your entire order, you could use the offer multiple times across numerous products, especially if you shop in-store where you don't need a minimum threshold to get free shipping. Either way, there is no minimum or maximum you must spend, so if you spend $50 to get free shipping, youâ€™ll save $10 off! If you want to spend $100 youâ€™ll get $20 off. The more you spend, the more dollars youâ€™ll save off your total purchase.

How do I save the most money?

ULTA has new sales and offers every week. Check out the official weekly ad to find out whatâ€™s on sale, get free gifts with purchase, snag buy one get one free deals and coupons to use on your purchase.

For those of you who prefer shopping in-store, we suggest using coupons directly off your mobile phone. Weâ€™ve tested this and it seems that all stores will accept mobile coupons! This makes shopping easy and convenient, as you donâ€™t have to print coupons out, and youâ€™ll be able to use the same mobile coupon again and again. Plus, you get to try product testers and avoid shipping fees

For online shopping, the best deals come from stacking a coupon code on top of already discounted sale items. You can save up to a total of 75% off your purchase! These also work on BOGO deals and free gift purchases, which means you can save $3.50 or 20% off your first item and still get the 2nd item free. That totals up to 70% off 2 or more items. Plus, you get to read all customer reviews and check out product ratings and get access to online exclusive offers.

