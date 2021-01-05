Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ULTA Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2021

Up to 50% Off Spring Haul Event

Refresh you everyday beauty stash. Get up to 50% off during Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Event!

Notable Offers:
  • Buy One Get One 50% Off on all NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
  • 40% Off MORPHE Setting Sprays & Sponges
  • 30% Off COLOURPOP Pretty Fresh Line
  • 30% Off MAYBELLINE Concealers & Lash Sensational Macaras
  • 30% Off BH COSMETICS Travel Palettes
  • Up To 50% Off Select Hand Sanitizers
  • 30% Off HONEST BEAUTY Select Items
  • 20% Off NEUTROGENA Wipes
  • 30% Off Select Masks
  • 30% Off Select Cleansers
  • 30% Off BURT'S BEES Makeup products
  • 40% Off COVERGIRL Face
  • 40% Off HEMPZ Select 17oz Moisturizers


    Shopping items not included in the sale? Use this PROMO CODE to get an extra $3.50 off $15 on select orders.
    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

    Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

Note: Exclusions apply.

    SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Official ULTA Offers & Sales

    This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!

    Best Coupons Include:
    • 20% off one item
    • $5 off $15+
    • $3.50 off $15+

    Other Ways to Save:

    Note: Coupon codes and printable coupons will not work on fragrance, salon items, and prestige beauty brands like MAC, Smashbox, Benefit, or Stila.    More
    Free 6 Piece Gift with $19.50 Ulta Brand Purchase

    Valid on Ulta makeup, brushes, bath, sponges, skincare, nail and beauty tools purchases.More
    In-Store

    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Free shipping on $35 or more.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Extra $3.50 Off $15+

    Free Shipping on $35 OrderMore
    Extra $3.50 Off $15

    Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.


    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    How to Use ULTA Coupons & Promo Codes

    Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.

    These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.

    Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.

    Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.    More
    Free Gifts with Purchase

    Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?
    20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

    Get 20% off your first purchase plus enjoy extra perks when you are approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card!

    Ultamate Rewards Credit Card Perks:
    • 20% off your first Ulta Beauty purchase
    • 2 points = $1 spent at Ulta Beauty
    • 1 point = $3 spent at Ulta Beauty
    • No annual fee
    • 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta BeautyMore
    Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Offers)

    Simply text this code to 95637 to sign up for ULTA text alerts and receive notifications on exclusive offers and store events!

    Best Offers Include:
    • Seasonal sales including love your hair/skin events, hot buys, etc.
    • Free gifts with purchase (beauty breaks)
    • and more!More
    Free Shipping On $35+

    Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and
    Premium is $16.95.    More
    ULTA Weekly Ad

    Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).

    Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.    More
    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off NYX

    Excludes TetrisMore
    30% Off Select Devacurl Skus

    20% Off China Glaze, Flowery, Nail Tek, & Seche

    $10 Off MAC Foundation

    Up to 60% Off Kylie Cosmetics

    'Mother's Day' Gift Guide

    'Her Beauty. Her Favorites. Her Day."More
    Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

    Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards
    Join Ulta's Ultimate Rewards today for free and enjoy all these snazzy perks! (Did we say free?)

    How it Works:
    • Shop & Earn
      Earn points for every dollar spent!
    • Get Points Galore
      Earn bonus points during special promotions, only available through email- be sure to sign up!
    • Redeem
      Redeem your points on any products or beauty services. Your points will be good for one year.

    How Your Points Add Up:
    • 100 points = $3 Off
    • 250 points = $8 Off
    • 500 points = $17.50 Off
    • 750 points = $30 Off
    • 1000 points = $50 Off
    • 2000 points = $125 Off
      *Tip: You can cash in your points on those coveted, rarely discounted, products too!

    Membership Levels:
    Earn even more points and perks when you reach Platinum and Diamond Levels!
      Regular Members
    • Points per $1 = 1
    • Free Birthday Gift
    • 2X points in your birthday month

      Platinum Member
      Must spend $450 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits plus:
    • $10 birthday coupon
    • Points Never Expire

      Diamond Member:
      Must spend $1200 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits, plus:
    • Points per $1 = 1.5 (50% more)
    • Everyday free shipping on $25+
    • Annual $25 beauty service reward cardMore
    Up to 50% Off Sale Items

    ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.More
    50% Off Select NYX

    Free Gift with Valentino Uomo Purchase

    Free 3 Piece Gift with $15 NYX Professional Makeup Purchase

    50% Off IT Brushes for Ulta Multimasking Star

    20% Off Andalou

    40% Off Kopari Save Face Oil

    25% Off Kopari Mini Charcoal Toothpaste

    25% Off Hipdot PEEPS Collection

    30% Off MK Sublime

    75% Off Select Shaveworks Products

    25% Off Select Noughty

    25% Off Select Nailtopia Kits

    50% Off Select IT Cosmetics Items

    50% Off Proactiv T-Zone Oil Absorber and Proactiv Eye Brightening Serum

    40% Off Select Teami

    50% Off Select Urban Decay Items

    40% Off Eve Lom

    50% Off Select Klairs

    30% Off Proactiv 3-Step Plus Deluxe System and Proactiv Deep Cleansing Wash 9oz

    30% Off Select Indie Lee

    25% Off Clean and Easy

    25% Off GIGI

    25% Off Select Living Proof Items

    Discounted ULTA Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    ULTA FAQ
    What are the best ULTA coupons?
    Every week, a new $3.50 off $15, $5 off $15 or 20% off one item promo code and printable become available. The best, but rare, coupon is for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The great thing about all of these coupons is that they work on sale, BOGO and other offers. You can end up saving up to 75% off when you cleverly stack these codes & offers. Unfortunately, there is a hefty exclusions list.
    What perks do cardholders get?
    Whne you're approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card, the first thing you'll recevie is a coupon for an extra 20% off your next purchase, valid on products & services! Plus, you'll earn 2x the points on every Ulta purchase and 1 point spent on everything outside of Ulta beauty. Earn 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta Beauty
    How do I get free shipping?
    Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and Premium is $16.95.
    What pekrs do rewards members get?
    Ulta's rewards program is free to sign up for and you'll earn points for every dollar you spend! For every $1 spent, you get 1 point. Add up your points and receive coupons for up to $125 off! Plus, they'll sent you a birthday gift every year on your special day.
    What is their return policy?
    You have 60 days to return your items with the original receiptor online account associated with the purchase. After that, or without documentation you can still return the items for store credit.
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes! Ulta offers in-store pickup. To pick up in store, walk in, find the pickup counter and your order will be waiting for you. For curbside, drive up and click “I’m Here” in your text or email. Unlock your backseat or pop your trunk and get your beauty to go.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Student, teacher, military and refer a friend discounts are not current offered at Ulta.

