Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

ULTA Coupon Codes & In-Store Coupons 2021

Banner to earn Bitcoin with DealsPlus Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Select Brands (In-store Pick Up)

For 2-days only, ULTA is offering 20% Off select brands when you apply this code at online checkout and opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
20 used today - Expires 4/30/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
8 used today
20% OFF
Sale

This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.More
Get Deal
7 used today - 19 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Official ULTA Offers & Sales

This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!

Best Coupons Include:
  • 20% off one item
  • $5 off $15+
  • $3.50 off $15+

Other Ways to Save:

Note: Coupon codes and printable coupons will not work on fragrance, salon items, and prestige beauty brands like MAC, Smashbox, Benefit, or Stila.More
Get Deal
47 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Ulta Beauty Collection

Valid on Makeup, Brushes, Sponges, Beauty Tools, Bath, and Nail.More
Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
In-Store

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
Sale

2021 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Her Beauty. Her Favorites. Her Day.More
Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Choice of Tote Bag with $50 Fragrance Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Select Brands

Mix and Match! Essence, Covergirl, Pacifica, Almay, Wet n Wild, Pixi and Physicians Formula are Buy 2 Get 1 Free.More
Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Choice of Tote Bag with $50 Fragrance Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
$3.50 OFF
Code

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.


Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
In-Store

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
Expires 5/8/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
$3.50 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $3.50 Off $15

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 5/8/21
Code

Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Offers)

Simply text this code to 95637 to sign up for ULTA text alerts and receive notifications on exclusive offers and store events!

Best Offers Include:
  • Seasonal sales including love your hair/skin events, hot buys, etc.
  • Free gifts with purchase (beauty breaks)
  • and more!More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today - 9 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

Get 20% off your first purchase plus enjoy extra perks when you are approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card!

Ultamate Rewards Credit Card Perks:
  • 20% off your first Ulta Beauty purchase
  • 2 points = $1 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • 1 point = $3 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • No annual fee
  • 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta BeautyMore
Get Deal
10 comments
20% OFF
Sale

How to Use ULTA Coupons & Promo Codes

Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.

These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.

Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.

Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.More
Get Deal
7 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gifts with Purchase

Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?More
Get Deal
1 used today - 12 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and
Premium is $16.95.More
Get Deal
In-Store

ULTA Weekly Ad

Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).

Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.More
View Weekly Ad
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.More
Get Deal
16 comments
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Kylie Cosmetics

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards
Join Ulta's Ultimate Rewards today for free and enjoy all these snazzy perks! (Did we say free?)

How it Works:
  • Shop & Earn
    Earn points for every dollar spent!
  • Get Points Galore
    Earn bonus points during special promotions, only available through email- be sure to sign up!
  • Redeem
    Redeem your points on any products or beauty services. Your points will be good for one year.

How Your Points Add Up:
  • 100 points = $3 Off
  • 250 points = $8 Off
  • 500 points = $17.50 Off
  • 750 points = $30 Off
  • 1000 points = $50 Off
  • 2000 points = $125 Off
    *Tip: You can cash in your points on those coveted, rarely discounted, products too!

Membership Levels:
Earn even more points and perks when you reach Platinum and Diamond Levels!
    Regular Members
  • Points per $1 = 1
  • Free Birthday Gift
  • 2X points in your birthday month

    Platinum Member
    Must spend $450 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits plus:
  • $10 birthday coupon
  • Points Never Expire

    Diamond Member:
    Must spend $1200 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits, plus:
  • Points per $1 = 1.5 (50% more)
  • Everyday free shipping on $25+
  • Annual $25 beauty service reward cardMore
Get Deal
30 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Sun Bum Suncare and Lip

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/9/21
40% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 40% Off Hempz Bath

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Entire Noughty Brand

Get Deal
Expires 5/15/21
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Select Simple Human

Get Deal
Expires 5/22/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off IT Brushes for Ulta Multimasking Star

Get Deal
Expires 6/30/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Kopari Mini Charcoal Toothpaste

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Invisible Oil Primer with $35 Bumble and Bumble Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off MK Sublime

Get Deal
Expires 4/30/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Self-Tan Drops in Light/Medium with Tan Luxe Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
75% OFF
Sale

75% Off Select Shaveworks Products

Get Deal
Expires 7/24/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Select Peter Thomas Roth

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/29/21
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off ULTA Beauty Collection Suncare

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/9/21
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Select Nailtopia Kits

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select IT Cosmetics Items

Get Deal
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Select Prada

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off KVD Vegan Beauty Items

Get Deal
Expires 5/29/21
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Dr. Teals

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
50% OFF
Sale

Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Shea Moisture Bath

Get Deal
Expires 5/9/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Nest Body Care

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Conair Mirrors

Get Deal
Expires 5/8/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Proactiv T-Zone Oil Absorber and Proactiv Eye Brightening Serum

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Urban Decay Items

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Eve Lom

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Grande Lips Plumping Liquid Metallic Semi-Matte

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Proactiv 3-Step Plus Deluxe System and Proactiv Deep Cleansing Wash 9oz

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Age-less Trial & Travel Set Sensitive 4 Pc Collection

Get Deal
Expires 6/19/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Lancome Concealer with Lancome Tient Idole Ultra Wear Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free 3 Piece Gift with Carolina Herrera Good Girl Large Spray Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 6/30/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free 5 Piece Gift with $50 IT Cosmetics Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/1/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Moisture Melting Masque with Dermalogica Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 5/15/21
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Colourpop Animal Crossing

Get Deal
7% OFF
Sale

Discounted ULTA Gift Cards (Raise.com)

Get Deal

Related Stores

423,698 subscribers
105,547 subscribers
1,211 subscribers
13 subscribers

Popular Stores

481,800 subscribers
295,875 subscribers
258,068 subscribers
180,751 subscribers
ULTA FAQ
What are the best ULTA coupons?
Every week, a new $3.50 off $15, $5 off $15 or 20% off one item promo code and printable become available. The best, but rare, coupon is for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The great thing about all of these coupons is that they work on sale, BOGO and other offers. You can end up saving up to 75% off when you cleverly stack these codes & offers. Unfortunately, there is a hefty exclusions list.
What perks do cardholders get?
Whne you're approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card, the first thing you'll recevie is a coupon for an extra 20% off your next purchase, valid on products & services! Plus, you'll earn 2x the points on every Ulta purchase and 1 point spent on everything outside of Ulta beauty. Earn 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta Beauty
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and Premium is $16.95.
What pekrs do rewards members get?
Ulta's rewards program is free to sign up for and you'll earn points for every dollar you spend! For every $1 spent, you get 1 point. Add up your points and receive coupons for up to $125 off! Plus, they'll sent you a birthday gift every year on your special day.
What is their return policy?
You have 60 days to return your items with the original receiptor online account associated with the purchase. After that, or without documentation you can still return the items for store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Ulta offers in-store pickup. To pick up in store, walk in, find the pickup counter and your order will be waiting for you. For curbside, drive up and click “I’m Here” in your text or email. Unlock your backseat or pop your trunk and get your beauty to go.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Student, teacher, military and refer a friend discounts are not current offered at Ulta.

20% Off Select Brands (In-store Pick Up)

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
ULTA
Cashback 4.0% 💎
For 2-days only, ULTA is offering 20% Off select brands when you apply this code at online checkout and opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.

Note: Exclusions apply.
BOPIS21
100% success (4 votes) - Expires 4/30/21
Posting anonymously as InnocentMermaid
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?