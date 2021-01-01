Home Coupons Stores Cashback
20% OFF
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Ulta is offering an extra 20% off your entire qualifying purchase! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $35.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
$3.50 OFF
Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
20% OFF
This Week's $3.50 or 20% Off Printable Coupon

Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.More
20% OFF
20% Off First Purchase | Ultamate Rewards Credit Card

Get 20% off your first purchase plus enjoy extra perks when you are approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card!

Ultamate Rewards Credit Card Perks:
  • 20% off your first Ulta Beauty purchase
  • 2 points = $1 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • 1 point = $3 spent at Ulta Beauty
  • No annual fee
  • 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta BeautyMore
50% OFF
Official ULTA Offers & Sales

This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!

Best Coupons Include:
  • 20% off one item
  • $5 off $15+
  • $3.50 off $15+

Other Ways to Save:

Note: Coupon codes and printable coupons will not work on fragrance, salon items, and prestige beauty brands like MAC, Smashbox, Benefit, or Stila.More
FREE GIFT
Free Laura Mercier 4 Piece Gift On $60 (10am-2pm CT)

Beauty Break!More
50% OFF
Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Select Haircare

Mix & Match!More
FREE GIFT
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Select Minis

In-Store

ULTA Weekly Ad

Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).

Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.More
Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Just present this coupon at a location near you.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Limited Time! 8% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to ULTA (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
$3.50 OFF
Extra $3.50 Off $15+

Get an extra $3.50 off select orders of $15 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Free shipping on $35 or more.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
20% OFF
How to Use ULTA Coupons & Promo Codes

Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.

These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.

Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.

Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.More
FREE GIFT
Free Gifts with Purchase

Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?More
Exclusive Coupons (Mobile Offers)

Simply text this code to 95637 to sign up for ULTA text alerts and receive notifications on exclusive offers and store events!

Best Offers Include:
  • Seasonal sales including love your hair/skin events, hot buys, etc.
  • Free gifts with purchase (beauty breaks)
  • and more!More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sale Items

ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $35+

Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and
Premium is $16.95.More
FREE GIFT
Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards

Free Gift for Birthdays & More | Ultamate Rewards
Join Ulta's Ultimate Rewards today for free and enjoy all these snazzy perks! (Did we say free?)

How it Works:
  • Shop & Earn
    Earn points for every dollar spent!
  • Get Points Galore
    Earn bonus points during special promotions, only available through email- be sure to sign up!
  • Redeem
    Redeem your points on any products or beauty services. Your points will be good for one year.

How Your Points Add Up:
  • 100 points = $3 Off
  • 250 points = $8 Off
  • 500 points = $17.50 Off
  • 750 points = $30 Off
  • 1000 points = $50 Off
  • 2000 points = $125 Off
    *Tip: You can cash in your points on those coveted, rarely discounted, products too!

Membership Levels:
Earn even more points and perks when you reach Platinum and Diamond Levels!
    Regular Members
  • Points per $1 = 1
  • Free Birthday Gift
  • 2X points in your birthday month

    Platinum Member
    Must spend $450 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits plus:
  • $10 birthday coupon
  • Points Never Expire

    Diamond Member:
    Must spend $1200 per calendar year, will receive all above listed benefits, plus:
  • Points per $1 = 1.5 (50% more)
  • Everyday free shipping on $25+
  • Annual $25 beauty service reward cardMore
5% OFF
Discounted ULTA Gift Cards (Raise.com)

ULTA FAQ
What are the best ULTA coupons?
Every week, a new $3.50 off $15, $5 off $15 or 20% off one item promo code and printable become available. The best, but rare, coupon is for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The great thing about all of these coupons is that they work on sale, BOGO and other offers. You can end up saving up to 75% off when you cleverly stack these codes & offers. Unfortunately, there is a hefty exclusions list.
What perks do cardholders get?
Whne you're approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card, the first thing you'll recevie is a coupon for an extra 20% off your next purchase, valid on products & services! Plus, you'll earn 2x the points on every Ulta purchase and 1 point spent on everything outside of Ulta beauty. Earn 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta Beauty
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and Premium is $16.95.
What pekrs do rewards members get?
Ulta's rewards program is free to sign up for and you'll earn points for every dollar you spend! For every $1 spent, you get 1 point. Add up your points and receive coupons for up to $125 off! Plus, they'll sent you a birthday gift every year on your special day.
What is their return policy?
You have 60 days to return your items with the original receiptor online account associated with the purchase. After that, or without documentation you can still return the items for store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Ulta offers in-store pickup. To pick up in store, walk in, find the pickup counter and your order will be waiting for you. For curbside, drive up and click “I’m Here” in your text or email. Unlock your backseat or pop your trunk and get your beauty to go.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Student, teacher, military and refer a friend discounts are not current offered at Ulta.