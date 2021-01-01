Shop at ULTA for everything you need for the face, body, hair, or nails! While online shopping allows you to research reviews and testimonials, in-store shopping provides a different experience through the use of makeup testers, perfume and cologne samples, and stellar customer service with beauty experts.More
This is the official page listing many of Ulta's current offers! It includes up to 50% off sale items, free gifts with purchases, and Buy More Save More deals. You can also grab their most recent in-store printable coupon here!
Check out the latest offers on makeup, fragrance, beauty tools, hair care, and more! You can also opt in for weekly ads to be sent to your home address when you become an Ultamate Rewards member (free to join).
Note: Weekly ads usually come out on specific Sundays and last for 2-3 weeks.More
Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to ULTA (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
Ulta offers various promo codes & in-store coupon from time to time that include 20% off one qualifying item, $5 off $15+ or $3.50 off $15+ purchases.
These coupons can be used on various products across the site & store and often are applicable on items that are already on sale! Unfortunately, select brands are excluded, you can find a full list HERE.
Occasionally, Ultimate Rewards members receive a personal 20% off their entire purchase (includes prestige brands) in their email inbox.
Note: Online coupon codes and printable in-store coupons exclude salon and Benefit Brow services, fragrances, prestige brands of cosmetics & skincare, some prestige brands of haircare & nail, Dyson, Beauty Steals, Beauty Deals and clearance. Click here for a list of excluded brands.More
Receive everything from free skincare and eyeliner, to fragrance or nail polish with select purchases. No coupon codes required. Just add qualifying items to your cart and your gift will automatically be added! Can you say YAY for free things?More
ULTA carries hundreds of the same brands that you would find at department stores, affordable drugstores, and more- including NYX cosmetics to Stila or Benefit. Find these discounted up to 50% off in their sale section! Plus, ULTA's $3.50 off $10 and 20% off coupons do work on top of non-department store brands.More
Every week, a new $3.50 off $15, $5 off $15 or 20% off one item promo code and printable become available. The best, but rare, coupon is for an extra 20% off your entire purchase! The great thing about all of these coupons is that they work on sale, BOGO and other offers. You can end up saving up to 75% off when you cleverly stack these codes & offers. Unfortunately, there is a hefty exclusions list.
What perks do cardholders get?
Whne you're approved for an Ultamate Rewards Credit Card, the first thing you'll recevie is a coupon for an extra 20% off your next purchase, valid on products & services! Plus, you'll earn 2x the points on every Ulta purchase and 1 point spent on everything outside of Ulta beauty. Earn 500 Welcome Bonus Points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days outside of Ulta Beauty
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on $35+ orders from ULTA! Flat-rate shipping is $5.95 for orders under $35. Expedited shipping is $9.95 and Premium is $16.95.
What pekrs do rewards members get?
Ulta's rewards program is free to sign up for and you'll earn points for every dollar you spend! For every $1 spent, you get 1 point. Add up your points and receive coupons for up to $125 off! Plus, they'll sent you a birthday gift every year on your special day.
What is their return policy?
You have 60 days to return your items with the original receiptor online account associated with the purchase. After that, or without documentation you can still return the items for store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Ulta offers in-store pickup. To pick up in store, walk in, find the pickup counter and your order will be waiting for you. For curbside, drive up and click “I’m Here” in your text or email. Unlock your backseat or pop your trunk and get your beauty to go.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Student, teacher, military and refer a friend discounts are not current offered at Ulta.