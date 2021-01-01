Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Under Armour Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Code

Up to 50% Off Semi-annual Sale + Extra 40% Off Sale

Last day to shop the UA Semi-Annual Sale- up to 50% off. Then, add this code to get an additional 40% off. Create an account to get free shipping on your order.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
11 used today - Expires 7/20/21
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Sale + Extra 25% Off Sale

Get free shipping on orders of $60+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - 2 comments - Expires 7/20/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off The Big Score Event

Get free shipping on orders of $60+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Deal
Expires 7/20/21
$20 OFF
Sale

Free $20 Off Code w/ $100+ Purchase

Earn your Armour Card! Spend over $100 from 6/30-7/20, get a $20 off code to use from 7/28-8/4.More
Get Deal
Expires 7/20/21
DEALS
Sale

2 For $25 Athletes Masks

Get a UA Sportmask for everyone on your team. Better airflow, a cool feel, a comfortable fit, and rain rolls right off it. No promo code needed. Plus, free shipping on orders $60 or more.

Note:Exclusions ApplyMore
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Military, 1st Responder, Healthcare Worker, Teachers

Under Armour is offering 20% off to military, 1st responders, healthcare workers, and teachers! Just sign in to your ID.me account to qualify.
  • Limited time dealMore
    • Get Deal
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off College Student Discount

    Under Armour is giving students an exclusive 10% Off online orders. All you need to do is register & verify your student status with UNiDAYS.More
    Get Deal
    3/$50
    Sale

    3/$50 Select Boxerjock Bundles

    Regular price $20-$25 eachMore
    Get Deal
    15% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 15% Off Sitewide| Email Sign Up

    Sign up for Under Armour emails and receive 15% off with no minimum purchase!More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $60+

    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    3.0% Cashback
    10.0% Cashback
    1.0% Cashback
    Cashback Available
    Cashback Available

    Popular Stores

    6.0% Cashback
    Up to 16.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    Up to 10.0% Cashback
    Under Armour FAQ
    What is this brand about?
    Under Armour sells activewear for professional and ever day athletes. Find clothing and accessories for an active lifestyle that is flexible and functional.
    Is there a special email or text signup offer?
    Yes! Sign up with new email and you'll get free shipping on your first order.
    Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
    Under Armour offers a 10% discount for college students. Registration and verification with UNiDAYS is required, which you can do on the Under Armour website. For a limited time, military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers can get 20% off purchase.
    What are the best offers and coupons?
    Under Armour rarely offers promo codes, but has offered 20% off sitewide and outlet coupon codes for 25% off $100+. You can also shop the Outlet stores for steep discount on a wide-range of apparel and accessories.