Under Armour sells activewear for professional and ever day athletes. Find clothing and accessories for an active lifestyle that is flexible and functional.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
Yes! Sign up with new email and you'll get free shipping on your first order.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
Under Armour offers a 10% discount for college students. Registration and verification with UNiDAYS is required, which you can do on the Under Armour website. For a limited time, military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers can get 20% off purchase.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Under Armour rarely offers promo codes, but has offered 20% off sitewide and outlet coupon codes for 25% off $100+. You can also shop the Outlet stores for steep discount on a wide-range of apparel and accessories.