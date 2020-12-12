Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
40% Off Sweaters

1 used today - Expires 12/12/20
30% OFF
30% Off Beauty (UO Rewards Members)

1 used today - Expires 12/12/20
10% OFF
10% Off Your Next Purchase | UO Rewards

Join UO rewards for free and as a member you can start earning rewards with every purchase. Plus, get an 10% off your next purchase immediately after signing up. Valid online & in-stores, one-time use only. Offer Expires in 14 days from receipt. Excludes gift cards, instruments, furniture, or electronics and cannot be combined with any other promotional codes.

Earn $5 discounts the more you interact and shop with UO. Plus, members will receive access to other exclusive discounts and giveaways, early access to sales & more!

Ways to Earn Rewards:
  1. Join UO Rewards: 50 Points
  2. Make a purchase: 20 Points
  3. Download the UO app: 20 Points
  4. Enable push notifications: 15 Points
  5. Subscribe to emails: 15 Points
  6. Write a product review: 5 Points
  7. Shop Urban Renewal: 5 Points
  8. Browse the UP site or App: 1 Point (5x/month)

Upgrade Your Membership! As you earn points, you'll automatically move up to the Silver and Gold Tier, where you’ll unlock exclusive discounts, giveaways and more. Plus, the higher your tier, the more points you earn every time you shop, share and visit.

Silver
300 Points per Calendar Year
  • Access to giveawayes
  • Choose your own sale days
  • Entry to monthly $100 gift card drawings
  • Earn points 20% faster than Member tier

Gold
600 Points per Calendar Year
  • Surprise Rewards
  • Seasonal shipping offers
  • Earn points 40% faster than Member tier
11 used today - 14 comments
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Urban Outfitters Deal of The Day

3 used today - Expires 12/14/20
25 Days of UO Rewards

Check back daily!More
2 used today - Expires 12/25/20
30% OFF
Extra 30% Off Women's Winter Scarves & Gloves

30% off discount applied at checkoutMore
20% OFF
20% Off $50 Birthday Coupon

Create an Urban outfitters account online and make sure to enter your birthday in your information! A week before the big date they will email you your personal promo code & in-store coupon for 20% off your next purchase of $50 or more. Coupon will be valid until the end of your birthday month.More
4 used today
Official Urban Outfitters Promotions Page

This page lists all of the current promotions available on UrbanOutfitters.com. It also gives you detailed information on the terms of each promotion & exclusions that may apply. Some of these offers are available at all times throughout the year, but some will be live for a limited time only, so be sure to check back often!

Also, be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page, we will notify you whenever a really good offer becomes available!
1 used today - 2 comments
Women's Tops + Tees On Sale From $4.99

That button-down you had your eye on? Yeah, it's on sale now. Check out UO's selection of women's sale tops, tees + tanks for that perfect little something your closet's been missing. Looking for that perfectly edgy deconstructed tee or mesh tank top for your next night out? It's all here, and then some.More
5 comments
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Bedding & Decor On Sale

Get up to 50% off more than 100 bedding and decor styles from Urban Outfitters! These offers are valid for a limited time. Coupon codes are not required to redeem this discount.More
1 used today
Gifts Under $100

Expires 1/4/21
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $50+

Urban Outfitters offers free shipping on all orders of $50 or more! For orders under $50, a flat-rate fee of $4.95 will be applied.More
Gifts Under $15

Expires 1/4/21
Top Rated Men's Graphics Starting At $34

Expires 12/19/20
50% OFF
All Items On Sale

Browse though over 3000 items on sale right now! Find clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories for up to 50% off. Shipping is free on purchases of $50 or more.

Looking for more savings? Join UO Rewards for free and receive a personal code for 10% off your next purchase in your inbox!More
43 comments
3 for $33 Men's Boxers

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Men's Clothing On Sale

Browse and shop Urban Outfitters men's clearance for up to 50% off brands like Nike, Fila, OBEY, and save on shirts, sneakers, tees, hats, and much more. Discount prices are as marked.More
1 used today
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Shoes, Boots & Sandals On Sale

Shop high heels, boots, cute flats and sandals at huge discounts.More
1 comment
Lingerie On Sale from $2.99

Get a little more intimate with UO's selection of women's lingerie on sale. Looking to stock up on bras + bralettes? They've got everything you could want - from underwire to lacy cami styles. Ready to finally get into the layering game? Check out the selection of on sale bodysuits.More
45% OFF
Up to 45% Off Apartment & Home Decor Sale

Save up to 45% in the Urban Outfitter's Apartment & Home Decor sale section! Browse from sleeper sofas, room organization & decor, lighting, shelves, and more. No code necessary. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, otherwise $4.95.More
All Undies Are 5 for $25

Offer valid online only. From thongs and boy shorts to high waisted undies, UO has what you need in their women's underwear assortment. Shop lace panties, seamless underwear and printed hipsters. All $5 for $25!More
2 used today
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off This Week's Deals

Over 500 items to choose from! But hurry and check back often, these deals will be gone next week!

Find deals in every category:
  • Women
  • Home
  • Lifestyle
  • Beauty
  • MenMore
    1 used today - 3 comments
    $9.99 & Up Urban Outfitters Dresses On Sale

    From mini dresses to midi dresses, rompers to jumpsuits, the dresses on sale at Urban Outfitters are sure to satisfy any style.More
    80% OFF
    Up to 80% Off Lifestyle Sale

    Shop mini films, cameras, headphones, and more music and electronic accessories for up to 80% off at urbantoutfitters.com.More
    1 used today
    40% OFF
    Up To 40% Off Beauty Items Sale

    Find Beauty items on sale at Urban Outfitters for up to 40% off.More
    2020 Top Rated Gifts

    Expires 1/4/21
    Gifts Under $25

    Expires 1/4/21
    Gifts Under $50

    Expires 1/4/21

    About Urban Outfitters

    Save up to 75% off using today's Urban Outfitters promo code, coupon and free shipping deals! Shop unique styles of dresses, shoes, jewelry, and more, plus cool books and apartment wares. You can also find updated online and in-store sale information every day here at DealsPlus. Browse our updated coupon and discount codes for up to an extra 20% off in savings.


    When Are The Best Urban Outfitters Sales?

    Online shoppers checkout Urban Outfitter's sale page for new sale items updated every weekly for men, women, beauty and apartment (usually up to 75% off). In-store shoppers get the best additional discounts off clearance items. We've seen in-store sale items discounted to as much as an extra 75% off with items from $0.99. Online shoppers will see more exclusive event sales from UO collaborations with other designers as well as extra discounts from 20-50% off (sometimes with a coupon code).

    A lesser-known discount is Urban Outfitters student discount via the UNiDays program which is valid only for students. Students get an extra 10% off on any order. This offer may not be valid year-round so subscribe to our email alerts and be the first to know when the offer is active again!

    What Are The Best Urban Outfitters Promo Codes?

    Urban Outfitters is not one to dish out coupons and promo codes discount often but they do host a few discount code deals throughout the year. The most common Urban Outfitters coupon is their 10% off code. However, if you shop at UO frequently, we highly suggest signing up for their free Urban Outfitters Rewards program. Members of this program get double the discount rewards (20% off coupon code!) which often includes free shipping no minimum, exclusive offers, and much more!

    The best Urban Outfitter deals are often not their coupon discounts. If you've shopped there often enough, you know that the deepest discount can be found in their sale sections. If you wait for their end of season sale, UO often offers an additional 40% to 50% off their already-reduced sale items which can nab you up to 80% off retail prices. And yes, this includes their apartment items too (which we have found, are usually discounted the most during their end of season sales!).