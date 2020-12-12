About Urban Outfitters

Save up to 75% off using today's Urban Outfitters promo code, coupon and free shipping deals! Shop unique styles of dresses, shoes, jewelry, and more, plus cool books and apartment wares. You can also find updated online and in-store sale information every day here at DealsPlus. Browse our updated coupon and discount codes for up to an extra 20% off in savings.





When Are The Best Urban Outfitters Sales? Online shoppers checkout Urban Outfitter's sale page for new sale items updated every weekly for men, women, beauty and apartment (usually up to 75% off). In-store shoppers get the best additional discounts off clearance items. We've seen in-store sale items discounted to as much as an extra 75% off with items from $0.99. Online shoppers will see more exclusive event sales from UO collaborations with other designers as well as extra discounts from 20-50% off (sometimes with a coupon code).



A lesser-known discount is Urban Outfitters student discount via the UNiDays program which is valid only for students. Students get an extra 10% off on any order. This offer may not be valid year-round so subscribe to our email alerts and be the first to know when the offer is active again!



What Are The Best Urban Outfitters Promo Codes? Urban Outfitters is not one to dish out coupons and promo codes discount often but they do host a few discount code deals throughout the year. The most common Urban Outfitters coupon is their 10% off code. However, if you shop at UO frequently, we highly suggest signing up for their free Urban Outfitters Rewards program. Members of this program get double the discount rewards (20% off coupon code!) which often includes free shipping no minimum, exclusive offers, and much more!



The best Urban Outfitter deals are often not their coupon discounts. If you've shopped there often enough, you know that the deepest discount can be found in their sale sections. If you wait for their end of season sale, UO often offers an additional 40% to 50% off their already-reduced sale items which can nab you up to 80% off retail prices. And yes, this includes their apartment items too (which we have found, are usually discounted the most during their end of season sales!).