Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Walmart

4 for $146 Goodyear ComforTred Tires (AR)
FREE SHIPPING
$37 ea. $112 ea.
1h ago
Expires : 03/31/21
11  Likes 2  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is offering these 4 for $146 Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring Tires ($36.50 each) when you submit this $75 rebate! Or, get pay $55.27 per tire (without the rebate). Plus, get free shipping.

Need these tires installed on your car? Walmart charges $15 to $25 per tire for installation.

Check if these tires will fit your car here.

Note: must purchase these tires by 3/31 to get the rebate. Please allow 6 to 8 weeks to receive your prepaid Visa card.

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart Automotive car accessories Cars Tires Vehicle Goodyear car tires
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
1h ago
Great price! :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
Thank you 😁
Likes Reply
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Home Storage & Organization Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
240-Ct Lysol Disinfecting Wipes.
$9.97 $13.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
3-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (225-Count)
$9.94
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting
$299.00 $436.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up To 60% Off Toy Clearance & Rollback
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Spring Home Essentials Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
'Refresh Your Space for Spring' Outdoor Cooking Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Wonder Nation Boys Corduroy Trucker Jacket
$5.00 $22.87
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
All-New Live Stream Shopping Event!
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
'Up To 60% Off Top Spring Rollbacks'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Walmart
Walmart
4 for $146 Goodyear ComforTred Tires (AR)
$37 ea. $112 ea.
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Free Goodyear Car Check ($150 Value)
Freebie
Walmart
Walmart
Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring Tires
$61.15 $126.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Cell Phone Holder for Car,JOYEKY Vertical Horizontal Car Phone Mount with 360° Rotate Detachable Magnetic Base Dashboard Cradle Compatible IPhone Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones, GPS Devices
$8.49 $19.99
BP Oil
BP Oil
50¢ Off Per Gallon via Mobile App
50¢ Off
Puma
Puma
PUMA Is Reviving Iconic Porsche RSR By Launching The Porsche Legacy Statement Pack of Spring / Summer ´21
NEWS
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Unger Professional Rinse'n'Go Spotless Car Wash System
$119.99 $159.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Car Fuel Injector Flush Cleaner Adapter Cleaning Tool Set Nozzle DIY Kit
$15.49 $23.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts
303 Products Automotive UV Protectant Spray, 16 Fl. Oz.
Free w/p
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Free Goodyear Car Check ($150 Value)
Freebie
Walmart
Walmart
Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring 225/70R16 103 T Tire
$129.65
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Cycle Gear
Cycle Gear
Shinko SR 241 Series Tires - Cycle Gear
$29.87 $35.95
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
4 for $146 Goodyear ComforTred Tires (AR)
$37 ea. $112 ea.
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow