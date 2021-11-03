Walmart is offering these 4 for $146 Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring Tires ($36.50 each) when you submit this $75 rebate! Or, get pay $55.27 per tire (without the rebate). Plus, get free shipping.



Need these tires installed on your car? Walmart charges $15 to $25 per tire for installation.



Check if these tires will fit your car here.



Note: must purchase these tires by 3/31 to get the rebate. Please allow 6 to 8 weeks to receive your prepaid Visa card.