Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Woot

5-Qt Mobil 1 High Mileage 10W-30 Motor Oil
$14.99 $34.97
2h ago
Expires : Today
11  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Today only, Woot is offering 5-Quart Mobil 1 High Mileage 10W-30 Motor Oil for just $14.99. Shipping is free with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Designed for engines with over 75,000 miles to go up to 10,000 miles between oil changes
  • Meets ILSAC GF-6 standards to help provide low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), timing chain wear protection while keeping your engine clean and helping your fuel economy
  • Provides excellent internal engine heat protection (up to 500 degrees F) and low temperatures (to -40 degrees F)
  • Helps extend engine life by working to prevent damaging deposits and sludge buildup
  • Helps to protect your engine from the five factors, such as friction and wear on metal-to-metal engine parts, that can damage engines over time
  • Fit type: Universal Fit, but not approved for Mercedes Benz, Audi, VW, and Porsche vehicles

Compare to $30.60 on Amazon.

🏷 Deal Tags

auto Automotive car accessories Motor Oil Car Mobil Cars Vehicle
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Woot See All arrow
Woot
Woot
Up to 80% Off "Open Box: Ice Box" Deals
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Multi-Compartment All-In-1 Backpack
$16.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Up to 65% Off 'New Year. New Kitchen.' Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Computer Peripherals & Accessories On Sale - Woot
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
January Prime Exclusive Deals
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
30% Off Apparel Sale - Woot
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
3 Pack Saucony Inferno No Show Tab Socks
$11.49 $16.00
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
KitchenAid Kitchen Accessories
$8.99+ $18.99
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Up to 80% Off Bargain Bin Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
5 Piece Mesh Wood Office Desk Set
$14.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Walmart
Walmart
January Special Buys Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
American Line Heavy-Duty Window Scraper
$3.06
Amazon
Amazon
Dust Cleaning Gel for Car Vent, Keyboard, Laptop
$8.99 $11.19
Amazon
Amazon
Govee Interior Car Lights with APP Control and Remote Control, Music Sync Car LED Lights, 2 Lines Design, 16 Million Colors, 7 Scene Modes, RGB Under Dash Car Lighting with Car Charger, DC 12V
$18.69 $24.99
Amazon
Amazon
Windshield Snow Cover,Ice Snow Frost Dust Cover for Windscreen,Car Sunshades with Magnetic Edges,Thick 4 Layers Guard Covers to Protect Window, Anti-Snow,Anti-Ice,Anti-Fog,Fits for SUV, Vans and Truck
$8.8 $15.99
Amazon
Amazon
YATTICH Paint Sprayer, 700W High Power HVLP Spray Gun, 5 Copper Nozzles & 3 Patterns, Easy to Clean, for Furniture, Cabinets, Fence, Car, Bicycle, Garden Chairs Etc. YT-201-A
$63.99 $99.99
Amazon
Amazon
Wera Kraftform Micro Screwdriver Set 12: 5 Slot 2 Ph 3 Hex 2 TX
36 63
Amazon
Amazon
Hopkins 16211 SubZero 10" Ice Ripper Ergonomic Scraper
$0.97 $1.56
Amazon
Amazon
Ryhpez Car Trash Can with Lid - Car Trash Bag Hanging with Storage Pockets Collapsible and Portable Car Garbage Bin
$16.95 $19.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 80% Off Amazon Overstock Items
SALE
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Car Phone Mount Air Vent Phone Holder for Car One-Touch Compatible Car Holder For IPhone 12 11 Xs Xr X 8 7 Xiaomi Redmi Samsung and More
$23.66
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Gooseneck Cup Holder Phone Mount
$7.60 $18.99
Amazon
Amazon
Rest-Eazzzy Car Windshield Snow Cover, Wiper Visor Frost Protector for All Weather, Snow Ice Cover with 5 Magnetic, Sun Shade for Most Cars Trucks Vans and SUV (Large)
6.99 13.99
Woot
Woot
5-Qt Mobil 1 High Mileage 10W-30 Motor Oil
$14.99 $34.97
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow