Today only, Woot is offering 5-Quart Mobil 1 High Mileage 10W-30 Motor Oil for just $14.99. Shipping is free with Prime.
Product Details:
- Designed for engines with over 75,000 miles to go up to 10,000 miles between oil changes
- Meets ILSAC GF-6 standards to help provide low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), timing chain wear protection while keeping your engine clean and helping your fuel economy
- Provides excellent internal engine heat protection (up to 500 degrees F) and low temperatures (to -40 degrees F)
- Helps extend engine life by working to prevent damaging deposits and sludge buildup
- Helps to protect your engine from the five factors, such as friction and wear on metal-to-metal engine parts, that can damage engines over time
- Fit type: Universal Fit, but not approved for Mercedes Benz, Audi, VW, and Porsche vehicles
Compare to $30.60 on Amazon.