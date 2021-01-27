Today only, Woot is offering 5-Quart Mobil 1 High Mileage 10W-30 Motor Oil for just $14.99. Shipping is free with Prime.



Product Details:

Designed for engines with over 75,000 miles to go up to 10,000 miles between oil changes



Meets ILSAC GF-6 standards to help provide low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), timing chain wear protection while keeping your engine clean and helping your fuel economy



Provides excellent internal engine heat protection (up to 500 degrees F) and low temperatures (to -40 degrees F)



Helps extend engine life by working to prevent damaging deposits and sludge buildup



Helps to protect your engine from the five factors, such as friction and wear on metal-to-metal engine parts, that can damage engines over time



Fit type: Universal Fit, but not approved for Mercedes Benz, Audi, VW, and Porsche vehicles

Compare to $30.60 on Amazon.