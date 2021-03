Score this Rain X Ceramic Detailer (22-Oz) for free from Advance Auto Parts after you submit this mail-in rebate (up to $14.99 value)! Opt for free in-store pickup, or get free shipping on orders over $35.



Note: must submit rebate by June 30.



Details:

Long-lasting shine & protection for exterior painted surfaces, trim & chrome



Premium HydroShield Polymer Blend formula



Superior water repellency



UV protection



Non-abrasive formula that gives superior glossy shine and color intensity



No streaking