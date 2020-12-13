Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Vera Bradley Coupons & Promo Codes

25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off Entire Purchase

Get an extra 25% Off Entire Purchase at Vera Bradley! Prices as marked. Free shipping on $35+.More
Expires 12/14/20
50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off Festive Finds

Free shipping on $35+.More
Expires 12/24/20
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Holiday Favorites

Expires 12/24/20
Sale

$15 Hats & Beanies, $20 Mittens & Gloves, $40 Cold Weather Scarves & $10 Ornaments

Expires 12/24/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Sale Styles

Get 30% Off Sale Styles with free shipping on $35+.

Note: Prices as marked.More
Sale

Cotton Non-Medical Face Masks From $8

OFFER
Code

Exclusive Mobile Offers

Vera Bradley is sending exclusive offers when you text this promo code to 82275!

Note: This offer is for new mobile text subscribers only.More
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off First Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Vera Bradly email notifications and receive a personal promo code for 10% off your first purchase directly in your inbox! **Offer may take up to a week to arrive.

Registered User Benefits
  • Expedite your checkout process
  • Receive exclusive offers and discounts
  • Check your order history and current order status at anytime
  • Create a Wish List to share with family & friends
  • Create an address book of shipping addressesMore
15% OFF
Sale
15% Off Special Discounts (Military, Teachers, Students)

Calling all teachers, students, first responders and military personnel, Vera Bradley offers a special 15% discount online just for you. To receive your discount, you'll be asked to verify your eligibility with ID.me at online checkout.More
20% OFF
Sale
20% Off Coupon | Refer A Friend

Click through this link and a pop-up window will appear where you can enter required information to get 20% off your next $100+ purchase.More
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Retirement

Expires 12/13/20

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley offers a distinctive line of superior quality bags including handbags, wristlets, glasses, bedding, laptop bags and more with your favorite custom patterns. Vera Bradley is known for their famous quilted cotton products with colorful designs and often offers discounts on select prints! Shop and save an extra 20-70% off with today's Vera Bradley coupons and promo code.


What are the best Vera Bradley coupons?

One of the best Vera Bradley coupon we've seen is an extra $25 off $100 coupon code (a pretty rare offer!). We'll most likely be seeing more coupon code offers closer the holidays or end of season sales. Most additional Vera Bradley discounts (both online and in-stores) are available with no code needed. See the Vera Bradley sales details below.

How do I use my coupon code?

    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. At checkout, input code into 'Promotion Code' area and hit apply.
    3. Discount will be reflected on the right.

Vera Bradley offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

What are the best Vera Bradley sales?

The best sales from Vera Bradley is easily their online clearance where a selection of items are discounted 50-70% off. Once in awhile, Vera Bradley will have select colors and prints design from 30%, 40%, 50% or 60% off on their sale page so check back for updated offers.

How else can I save money?


We always tell shoppers to check out the sale sections for every merchants since past seasons styles are discounted and the difference from those and new arrivals usually aren't that great.

Also, don't forget to mark your calendar for the next Vera Bradley Outlet Sale event in 2020. This is the biggest in-store sale event hosted and only comes around once per year. Those who attend the event will earn at least a discount upward of 50% off or more on tons of Vera Bradley bags, wristlets and other accessories.

Other shopping tips for Vera Bradley

Looking for your dream pattern? Check out all the available patterns and color scheme from Vera Bradley. Browse through the lookbook to see how new arrivals are modeled.

More places to find cheap Vera Bradley deals


Shoppers can also find more Vera Bradley sales from other department stores and online merchants. ebay often host Vera Bradley event sales where markdowns are up to 70% off with additional discounts at checkout (where available, discount offers changes frequently).

Other retail departments to browse:
  • Nordstrom Rack - popular for discounted Vera Bradley sunglasses
  • Local designer luggage stores in your area will sometimes carry some Vera Bradley items so call in and see what's available