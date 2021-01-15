About Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless is the largest wireless mobile provider in the United States. They have 135 million subscribers and are known for reliable cell phone coverage, fast network speed, and good data performance. Their customer service is top notch, and they have a variety of cell phones, tablets, and data plans that allow the customer to find the perfect fit for their particular needs. Join Americaâ€™s largest 4G LTE network, available in over 500 cities. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase by taking advantage of a Verizon Wireless coupon or promo code, along with all their discounts and special promotions.



What are the best Verizon Wireless discounts? Browse the large variety of devices to find the one thatâ€™s right for you. You can choose to pay the full retail price upfront, or opt for a monthly payment plan to be paid over the course of 24 months. There is almost always special discounts to be had from ongoing promotions. One such discount is a $300 trade-in value with the purchase of a new phone. $200 comes in the form of a Verizon Wireless gift card with the trade-in of your old smartphone, and the other $100 appears as bill credit. There is always some sort of promotion for new customers to receive money off a new smartphone purchase, so be sure to keep checking all the latest deals.



There are also many discounts to be found with certified pre-owned phones, with a 2 year activation, subject to availability. Free shipping is available on almost all items, with no coupon necessary.



Sign up for Verizon Smart Rewards accumulate points for the money you spend on your bill, and many additional ways. These points can be used to cash in for gift cards, and discounts on travel and merchandise.



How do I use my promo code? 1. Add item(s) to your shopping cart.

2. In your shopping cart, click the box under "Enter Your Promo Code Here.."

3. Paste your Verizon Wireless coupon code in the box that says â€œPromo Codeâ€ and hit "Apply."

4. Your discount will calculate into your total.



Choose the data plan thatâ€™s right for you. Cell phone plans can be confusing, which is why the Verizon Plan attempts to simplify the process for customers. They have 4 options, Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large. These data plan sizes vary for the amount of data and the price, depending on each customerâ€™s needs. Unlimited talk and text are included with all four options, and you can switch sizes anytime. The data is shareable with family and across all your devices.



Prepaid plans offer the option of having their quality service without being tied down with a contract.



Check back to find even more Verizon Wireless discounts, promo codes and deals on all the highest quality cell phones, tablets, and data plans that you love.