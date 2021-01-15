Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Verizon Wireless Promo Code and Coupons 2020

$150 OFF
Code

$150 Off Select Smartphones

Verizon Wireless is offering $150 off select smartphones when you enter this promo code at checkout.More
FREE W/P
Code

Free $150 Verizon Gift Card with Switch to Verizon and Smart Phone Purchase

Offer Details:
  • Add any smart phone (worth over $550) and activate a new smart phone line of service with Verizon Unlimited.
  • After checkout, visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter. Enter promo code COMEONOVER150 and the other necessary information when prompted.
  • Receive your Verizon Gift Card per device within 8 weeks.More
Sale

Official Verizon Deals & Specials

Looking for way to save at Verizon Wireless? Discounts and coupons typically include free activation, or upgrade fee promotions. Or, grab a promo code for $100 off select tablets. If no coupon codes are available, be sure to check out the deals section for the latest trade-in deals, free phone deals, Apple deals, Android deals and more.

Check back often for the most current promotions and special offers as they are subject to change. Subscribe to continue receiving Verizon Wireless coupons in your email. We'll keep you updated on the latest sales, deals, and Verizon promo codes.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping (No Minimum)

FREE GIFT
Sale

Disney+ Free for 6 Months with Select Unlimited Plans

FREE GIFT
Sale

1 GB Free Data | Verizon Selects

Join Verizon Select and get 1 GB of free data! You must be 18 years or older to redeem promotional offer. Verizon Select is free to join and takes less than 1 minute to enroll.More
$800 OFF
Sale

Up to $800 Off IPhone 12 Pro with Select Trade-in

$350 OFF
Sale

Up to $350 Off IPad w/ Any IPhone Purchase

Expires 1/15/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Accesories On Sale

Sale

Verizon Business: Plans for Up to 25 Phones

Make sure everyone in your businesses is connected! Phone plan prices starting from $175 per month.More
Sale

15-25% Military Discount

Both active and retired military members can save 15% on their monthly service and 25% on select accessories.More
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Verizon Chargers and Power Up Faster

Expires 12/31/20
$100 OFF
Sale

Up to $100 Off New IPad with IPad Trade-in

About Verizon Wireless

Verizon Wireless is the largest wireless mobile provider in the United States. They have 135 million subscribers and are known for reliable cell phone coverage, fast network speed, and good data performance. Their customer service is top notch, and they have a variety of cell phones, tablets, and data plans that allow the customer to find the perfect fit for their particular needs. Join Americaâ€™s largest 4G LTE network, available in over 500 cities. Be sure to get great savings on your next purchase by taking advantage of a Verizon Wireless coupon or promo code, along with all their discounts and special promotions.

What are the best Verizon Wireless discounts?

Browse the large variety of devices to find the one thatâ€™s right for you. You can choose to pay the full retail price upfront, or opt for a monthly payment plan to be paid over the course of 24 months. There is almost always special discounts to be had from ongoing promotions. One such discount is a $300 trade-in value with the purchase of a new phone. $200 comes in the form of a Verizon Wireless gift card with the trade-in of your old smartphone, and the other $100 appears as bill credit. There is always some sort of promotion for new customers to receive money off a new smartphone purchase, so be sure to keep checking all the latest deals.

There are also many discounts to be found with certified pre-owned phones, with a 2 year activation, subject to availability. Free shipping is available on almost all items, with no coupon necessary.

Sign up for Verizon Smart Rewards accumulate points for the money you spend on your bill, and many additional ways. These points can be used to cash in for gift cards, and discounts on travel and merchandise.

How do I use my promo code?

1. Add item(s) to your shopping cart.
2. In your shopping cart, click the box under "Enter Your Promo Code Here.."
3. Paste your Verizon Wireless coupon code in the box that says â€œPromo Codeâ€ and hit "Apply."
4. Your discount will calculate into your total.

Choose the data plan thatâ€™s right for you.

Cell phone plans can be confusing, which is why the Verizon Plan attempts to simplify the process for customers. They have 4 options, Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large. These data plan sizes vary for the amount of data and the price, depending on each customerâ€™s needs. Unlimited talk and text are included with all four options, and you can switch sizes anytime. The data is shareable with family and across all your devices.

Prepaid plans offer the option of having their quality service without being tied down with a contract.

Check back to find even more Verizon Wireless discounts, promo codes and deals on all the highest quality cell phones, tablets, and data plans that you love.