How to Use a Victorias Secret Coupon Code Online

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner of the site.





Follow steps 1 and 2 for address and delivery options. After choosing your shipping method, click â€œContinue.â€



When you arrive at step 4 for payment, go back up to step 3 and click â€œOffer Codes.â€





Enter your offer code(s) and click â€œContinue.â€





See the offer code applied to eligible items. New order total reflects discount.



What are the Best Victoria's Secret Coupons?

Free Shipping - Believe it or not, the best codes you'll find for Victoria's Secret are free shipping coupon codes. The price of shipping starts at $5.99 and tends to be 20-30% the price of your entire order! In a sense, getting free shipping is like getting up to 30% off your order, which is why free shipping coupon codes are consistently the best codes you can find.

Discount Codes - The best Victoria's Secret's offer codes usually include at least $15 off your order of $100 or more, but sometimes you can use a code that will give you an 30% off your order of clearance items that are already discounted up to 60%!

Free Deals with Purchase - Often, Victoria's Secret will offer items, such as a tote bag, beach blankets, and fragrances for free with a minimum purchase threshold (e.g. "Free Tote with $75 Purchase"). Sometimes, this also includes free shipping with a bra purchase or other category.

