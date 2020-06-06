Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Coupon of the Day
$40 OFF
Up to $40 Off 'Body By Victoria' Bras

Get $10 off 1, $25 off 2, or $40 off 3 'Body by Victoria' bras.More
Expires 9/15/20
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $50+

Victoria Secret is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
1 comment
25% OFF
Coupon verified!

Official Victoria's Secret Offers & Coupons

Click through this link for Victoria Secret's Official list of new and ongoing offers & coupons. Check back weekly for new updates! Don't forget to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page, you'll receive email notifications whenever their best coupons go live!

Popular Offers & Coupons:
  • Extra 25% off clearance items
  • Free rewards card with purchase
  • Free 2-day shipping or free shipping on orders of $25+, $50+, or $75+
  • $15 off $100 or more and similar deals
  • Free items with purchase (tote bag, beach blankets and fragrances)
More
20 comments
FREE GIFT
Coupon verified!

Free Panty with Any Purchase (App Exclusive)

Valid on panties up to $10.50. Excludes clearance & more.More
6 comments
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Get It or Regret It! Sale

Get upt to 70% off 1800+ styles.

Notable Offers:
  • $9.99 & up bras
  • $3.99 & up panties
  • $29.99 & up lingerie
  • $19.99 & up sleep
  • $19.99 & up sport & lounge
  • Up to 60% off swim
  • $3.99 & up beauty
  • $9.99 & all accessoriesMore
    11 used today
    FREE W/P
    Coupon verified!

    Free Drawstring Bag with $65 Purchase

    Expires 9/16/20
    Coupon verified!

    5 for $30 Panties

    1 comment
    FREE SHIPPING
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On $50+ (Cardholders)

    4 comments
    70% OFF
    Sale, Clearance & Limited Time Promotions

    This coupon leads to one of the pages on the Victoria Secret Website that lists many of their current promotions! Tons of opportunities to save here so don't miss out & check back often!More
    4 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On UGG Purchases

    1 used today
    Coupon verified!

    3 For $25 Face Masks & Hand Sanitizers

    Orig. up to $9.50 each. Excludes clearance & PINK.More
    6 used today
    $15 OFF
    Coupon verified!

    $15 Off First Purchase | Angel Credit Card

    Angels-Only Perks:
    • $1 spent = 1 point
    • Earn a reward every 250 points
    • Earn 3X points + free shipping with bra purchases (excluding clearance)
    • Free shipping on every $50+ purchase with your Angel Credit Card
    • Special birthday gift
    • Half-birthday treats for VIP + Forever Only Members
    • Early access on offers & sales
    • Bonus surprise every year for on your Angel Card Anniversary (Angel & VIP Members)


    In order to upgrade to VIP status you must spend $250 annually or $500 annually to become a Forever Only Member.    More
    1 used today
    Coupon verified!

    Clearance Starting At $2.99

    Shop all clearance items form Victoria's Secret!More
    Coupon verified!

    $8 The Mist & Lotion Collection

    1 used today
    40% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    30-40% Off Select Styles

    Coupon verified!

    $35 & Under Lounge

    90% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 90% Off Clearance Panties

    Get up to 90% off clearance panties, starting at $4
    .    More
    6 comments
    25% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Select Swim

    25% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Silk PJs

    65% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    65% Off All Accessories

    Coupon verified!

    3 for $25 PINK Unscented Full-Size Hand Sanitizer Spray

    Reg. price $10.95 each.More
    Coupon verified!

    5 for $30 Pink Panties

    Coupon verified!

    $95 3.4oz. Eau De Parfum, Scarf and Candle

    A $135.50 value.More
    70% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Beauty Clearance

    Victoria's Secret is offering up to 70% off beauty clearance items, starting at $6!More
    1 comment
    Coupon verified!

    $30 PINK Ultimate & Butterfly Leggings

    40%—50% savings! Orig. up to $59.95. Excludes clearance.More
    Coupon verified!

    $20 Camis & Shorts

    Cami orig. up to $34.50 each. Short orig. up to $34.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping & Returns On $100

    No code requiredMore
    About Victorias Secret

    Victoria's Secret is the largest lingerie retailer in the US and set some of the hottest trends in women's fashion. They offer deals & coupons on their bras, panties, swim, clothing, beauty, and more.

    How to Use a Victorias Secret Coupon Code Online

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      victoriassecret

    3. Follow steps 1 and 2 for address and delivery options. After choosing your shipping method, click â€œContinue.â€

    4. When you arrive at step 4 for payment, go back up to step 3 and click â€œOffer Codes.â€
      victoriassecret

    5. Enter your offer code(s) and click â€œContinue.â€
      victoriassecret

    6. See the offer code applied to eligible items. New order total reflects discount.
      victoriassecret


    What are the Best Victoria's Secret Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret offer codes (that's what they call their coupon codes) will save you at least 10% off your purchase, plus you can stack up to three codes in one order!
    1. Free Shipping - Believe it or not, the best codes you'll find for Victoria's Secret are free shipping coupon codes. The price of shipping starts at $5.99 and tends to be 20-30% the price of your entire order! In a sense, getting free shipping is like getting up to 30% off your order, which is why free shipping coupon codes are consistently the best codes you can find.
    2. Discount Codes - The best Victoria's Secret's offer codes usually include at least $15 off your order of $100 or more, but sometimes you can use a code that will give you an 30% off your order of clearance items that are already discounted up to 60%!
    3. Free Deals with Purchase - Often, Victoria's Secret will offer items, such as a tote bag, beach blankets, and fragrances for free with a minimum purchase threshold (e.g. "Free Tote with $75 Purchase"). Sometimes, this also includes free shipping with a bra purchase or other category.


    What About Victoria's Secret Printable Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret printable coupons are rare, but when they are offered, they are usually only available for one-time use. Be sure to sign up for Victoria's Secret emails on their website to receive these one-time use coupons. Most other coupons, however, are online only. You can get exclusive in-store offers with a Victoria's Secret Angel card.

    Should I Get an Angel Card?

    The Victoria's Secret Angel card includes several perks. There are different levels of Angel members, but each level can earn $10-$15 for earning 250 points. You can get early access to sales, exclusive discounts and free shipping offers and more. New members get $15 off just for signing up.

    40-60% Off Semi-Annual Sale

    Get 40-60% Off 2000+ styles during Victoria Secret's Semi-Annual Sale!
    Notable Offers:
  • $9.99 & up bras
  • $3.99 & up panties
  • $24.99 & up lingerie
  • $19.99 & up sleep
  • $19.99 & up sport & lounge
  • Up to 60% off swim
  • $4.99 & up beauty
  • Up to 65% off all accessories
    Expired 8/5/20
