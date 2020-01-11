Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victoria's Secret Coupons & Promo Codes

Coupon of the Day
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $25 Off $75 Reward Card with $20 Purchase

Make a $20 purchase and receive a promotional card for $25 off your next $75 purchase! Promotional card may only be redeemed on non-clearance items between December 3 and December 18.More
Get Deal
19 used today - Expires 12/2/20
25% OFF
Sale

Official Victoria's Secret Offers & Coupons

Click through this link for Victoria Secret's Official list of new and ongoing offers & coupons. Check back weekly for new updates! Don't forget to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page, you'll receive email notifications whenever their best coupons go live!

Popular Offers & Coupons:
  • Extra 25% off clearance items
  • Free rewards card with purchase
  • Free 2-day shipping or free shipping on orders of $25+, $50+, or $75+
  • $15 off $100 or more and similar deals
  • Free items with purchase (tote bag, beach blankets and fragrances)
More
Get Deal
33 used today - 20 comments
Sale

2020 Holiday Preview Sale

Get Deal
3 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Panty with Any Purchase (App Exclusive)

Valid on panties up to $10.50. Excludes clearance & more.More
Get Deal
6 used today - 6 comments
Sale

$30 Dream Angels Wicked Bras and $10 Select Panties

Wicked Weekend SaleMore
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 11/1/20
BOGO
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy One, Get One Free PINK Beauty Gift Sets

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 11/10/20
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping On $50+

Victoria Secret is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
Get Coupon Code
20 used today - 1 comment
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Get It or Regret It! Sale

Get upt to 70% off 1800+ styles.

Notable Offers:
  • $9.99 & up bras
  • $3.99 & up panties
  • $29.99 & up lingerie
  • $19.99 & up sleep
  • $19.99 & up sport & lounge
  • Up to 60% off swim
  • $3.99 & up beauty
  • $9.99 & all accessoriesMore
    • Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale

    2 for $20 or 3 for $25 Mists & Body Care

    Get Deal
    B2G1 FREE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy 2, Get 1 Free Scarves, Hats, and Gloves

    Get Deal
    Expires 11/4/20
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On UGG Purchases

    Get Coupon Code
    8 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $50 Handbags

    Orig. up to $98 each. Excludes travel bags. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale

    5 for $30 Panties

    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On $50+ (Cardholders)

    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today
    Sale

    $39.50 Sexy Illusions & Incredible Bras

    Orig. Up to $62.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Get Deal
    $25 OFF
    Sale

    $25 Off First Purchase | Angel Credit Card

    Angels-Only Perks:
    • $1 spent = 1 point
    • Earn a reward every 250 points
    • Earn 3X points + free shipping with bra purchases (excluding clearance)
    • Free shipping on every $50+ purchase with your Angel Credit Card
    • Special birthday gift
    • Half-birthday treats for VIP + Forever Only Members
    • Early access on offers & sales
    • Bonus surprise every year for on your Angel Card Anniversary (Angel & VIP Members)


    In order to upgrade to VIP status you must spend $250 annually or $500 annually to become a Forever Only Member.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On $50+ (Cardholders)

    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today - 4 comments
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $100 Fragrance Bundle ($152 Value)

    Limited Time! $100 Bombshell Eau De Parfum, Lotion, Mist and Holiday Wristlet. A $152 value.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    $25 Lounge Bras & Leggings

    Orig. $39.50-$69.50 each. Select styles.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    2 for $52 PINK Wear Everywhere Bras

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Sale, Clearance & Limited Time Promotions

    This coupon leads to one of the pages on the Victoria Secret Website that lists many of their current promotions! Tons of opportunities to save here so don't miss out & check back often!More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 4 comments
    Sale

    2 for $25 Cheekies

    Orig. Up to $18.50 each. Select styles.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    3 for $30 Panties

    Featuring Incredible! Orig. up to $16.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $29.50 & Up Select Body By Victoria Bras

    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Limited Time! Free Tote and Sherpa Blanket With A $150 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - Expires 11/8/20
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Limited Time! Free Tote With A $100 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - Expires 11/8/20
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Blanket When You Spend $150

    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - Expires 11/8/20
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Limited Time! Free Tote With A $100 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - Expires 11/8/20
    Sale

    2020 PINK Gift Guide

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/25/20
    Sale

    $19.50 Slippers

    Orig. Up to $29.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    65% Off All Accessories

    Get Deal
    3 used today
    Sale

    $10 PINK Mists & Body Care

    Orig. Up to $18.50 each. Pink beauty only.More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping & Returns On $100

    No code requiredMore
    Get Deal
    Sale

    3 for $25 PINK Unscented Full-Size Hand Sanitizer Spray

    Reg. price $10.95 each.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    $35 & Under Lounge

    Get Deal
    Sale

    $95 3.4oz. Eau De Parfum, Scarf and Candle

    A $135.50 value.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    $20 Camis & Shorts

    Cami orig. up to $34.50 each. Short orig. up to $34.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    $10 & Up The Mist Collection

    Get Deal
    Sale

    $35 Fleece When You Buy 2 or More

    Orig. up to $44.50 each. Valid on select fleece styles only.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale

    $95. 3.4 Oz. Tease Eau De Parfum, Mist, Lotion and Beauty Bag

    A $152 value.More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    30-40% Off Select Styles

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Silk PJs

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Clearance Starting At $2.99

    Shop all clearance items form Victoria's Secret!More
    Get Deal
    3 used today
    Sale

    5 for $30 Pink Panties

    Get Deal
    Sale

    3 For $25 Face Masks & Hand Sanitizers

    Orig. up to $9.50 each. Excludes clearance & PINK.More
    Get Deal
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Clearance Panties

    Get up to 90% off clearance panties, starting at $4
    .    More
    Get Deal
    6 comments
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Beauty Clearance

    Victoria's Secret is offering up to 70% off beauty clearance items, starting at $6!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off Cozy Robes & Slippers

    Get Deal
    1 used today

    Related Stores

    29,126 subscribers
    420,122 subscribers
    143,843 subscribers
    98,881 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    420,431 subscribers
    473,713 subscribers
    137,727 subscribers
    135,251 subscribers

    About Victorias Secret

    Victoria's Secret is the largest lingerie retailer in the US and set some of the hottest trends in women's fashion. They offer deals & coupons on their bras, panties, swim, clothing, beauty, and more.

    How to Use a Victorias Secret Coupon Code Online

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      victoriassecret

    3. Follow steps 1 and 2 for address and delivery options. After choosing your shipping method, click â€œContinue.â€

    4. When you arrive at step 4 for payment, go back up to step 3 and click â€œOffer Codes.â€
      victoriassecret

    5. Enter your offer code(s) and click â€œContinue.â€
      victoriassecret

    6. See the offer code applied to eligible items. New order total reflects discount.
      victoriassecret


    What are the Best Victoria's Secret Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret offer codes (that's what they call their coupon codes) will save you at least 10% off your purchase, plus you can stack up to three codes in one order!
    1. Free Shipping - Believe it or not, the best codes you'll find for Victoria's Secret are free shipping coupon codes. The price of shipping starts at $5.99 and tends to be 20-30% the price of your entire order! In a sense, getting free shipping is like getting up to 30% off your order, which is why free shipping coupon codes are consistently the best codes you can find.
    2. Discount Codes - The best Victoria's Secret's offer codes usually include at least $15 off your order of $100 or more, but sometimes you can use a code that will give you an 30% off your order of clearance items that are already discounted up to 60%!
    3. Free Deals with Purchase - Often, Victoria's Secret will offer items, such as a tote bag, beach blankets, and fragrances for free with a minimum purchase threshold (e.g. "Free Tote with $75 Purchase"). Sometimes, this also includes free shipping with a bra purchase or other category.


    What About Victoria's Secret Printable Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret printable coupons are rare, but when they are offered, they are usually only available for one-time use. Be sure to sign up for Victoria's Secret emails on their website to receive these one-time use coupons. Most other coupons, however, are online only. You can get exclusive in-store offers with a Victoria's Secret Angel card.

    Should I Get an Angel Card?

    The Victoria's Secret Angel card includes several perks. There are different levels of Angel members, but each level can earn $10-$15 for earning 250 points. You can get early access to sales, exclusive discounts and free shipping offers and more. New members get $15 off just for signing up.

    Extra 25% Off Sale & Clearance

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    EXTRA25
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Never miss another coupon from
    Victorias Secret
    Get an a total of up to 75% off when you take an extra 25% off select Semi-Annual Sale Styles at Victoria's Secret & an up to a total of 70% off when you take an extra 25% off select PINK sale styles. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Shipping is free on $50+ with code VCSHIP50. (Codes are combinable.) Exclusions apply.

    Plus, shop now and get a Reward Card for $20 off your next $50 purchase! Redeem September 10-23rd.
    EXTRA25
    100% success (27 votes) - Expired 7/27/20
    Posting anonymously as NiceRainbow
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?