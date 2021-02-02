Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
70% OFF
Sale

50-70% Off Semi-Annual Sale

Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale is on! Get 50-70% Off on 3500+ styles, plus free shipping on orders of $100+.

Notable Offers:
  • Bras from $14.99
  • Panties from $4.99
  • Lingerie from $24.99
  • Sleep from $17.99
  • Sport & Lounge from $16.99
  • Up to 60% Off Swim
  • Beauty from $5.99
  • 50% off Accessories
  • 'Brands We Love' from $24.99 & up

    Plus, todays the last day, all cardholders earn 2x points on every purchase!More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Official Victoria's Secret Offers & Coupons

    Click through this link for Victoria Secret's Official list of new and ongoing offers & coupons. Check back weekly for new updates! Don't forget to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page, you'll receive email notifications whenever their best coupons go live!

    Popular Offers & Coupons:
    • Extra 25% off clearance items
    • Free rewards card with purchase
    • Free 2-day shipping or free shipping on orders of $25+, $50+, or $75+
    • $15 off $100 or more and similar deals
    • Free items with purchase (tote bag, beach blankets and fragrances)
    More
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    30-60% Off PINK 'Feel Good' Sale

    Victoria Secret is having a 30-60% Off PINK 'Feel Good' Sale on hundreds of styles! Orders over $100 ship free.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On $50+

    Victoria Secret is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. May only be valid for cardholders.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On UGG Purchases

    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Panty with Any Purchase (App Exclusive)

    Valid on panties up to $10.50. Excludes clearance & more.More
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Sale, Clearance & Limited Time Promotions

    This coupon leads to one of the pages on the Victoria Secret Website that lists many of their current promotions! Tons of opportunities to save here so don't miss out & check back often!More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On $50+ (Cardholders)

    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On $50+ (Cardholders)

    $25 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $25 Off First Purchase | Angel Credit Card

    Angels-Only Perks:
    • $1 spent = 1 point
    • Earn a reward every 250 points
    • Earn 3X points + free shipping with bra purchases (excluding clearance)
    • Free shipping on every $50+ purchase with your Angel Credit Card
    • $15 off $50 birthday coupon
    • Half-birthday treats for VIP + Forever Only Members
    • Early access on offers & sales
    • Bonus surprise every year for on your Angel Card Anniversary (Angel & VIP Members)


    In order to upgrade to VIP status you must spend $250 annually or $500 annually to become a Forever Only Member.    More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $39.50 Pj Sets

    Orig. $59.50. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $12.95 PINK Seamless Shape Panties

    Orig. Up to $16.50 each. Priced as marked. Online only.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $19.99 PINK Sleep + $39.99 Gift Sets

    Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    3 for $25 or 2 for $20 PINK Mists & Lotions

    Orig. $18. Limit 30 per customer.More
    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Sale

    Free PINK Drawstring Bag With $65 Purchase

    Sale

    Order By December 15th W Standard Ground Shipping for Christmas Delivery

    Not in a rush? Choose "No Rush Delivery" in checkout. Learn more about our shipping & returns.More
    Sale

    $35 Handbags

    Orig. up to $98. Select styles.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Slippers

    Orig. $29.50. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    $29.50 & Up Eau De Parfum

    Orig. up to $78. Limit 10 per customer.More
    Sale

    $35 & Under Lounge

    Sale

    $95 3.4oz. Eau De Parfum, Scarf and Candle

    A $135.50 value.More
    Sale

    $25 Camis & Shorts

    Cami orig. up to $34.50 each. Short orig. up to $34.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    $29.50 & Up Select Body By Victoria Bras

    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    7.95 PINK Mists & $9.95 Body Care

    Mists & lotions orig. Up to $16.50 each. Body care orig. Up to $18.50 each. Pink beauty only.More
    Sale

    $35 & Up Leggings

    Sale

    $20 Strappy Back Bras

    Orig. $39.50 each. Select styles.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $35 Cozy Robes

    Orig. $59.50. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    2 for $52 Wear Everywhere Bras

    Limited time: Lowest price of the year! Originally up to $36.95 each. Excludes clearance. In stores & online.More
    Sale

    5 for $30 Panties

    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    50% Off Select Swim

    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Silk PJs

    Sale

    Clearance Starting At $2.99

    Shop all clearance items form Victoria's Secret!More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $25 & Up Bras

    Orig. Up to $42.50. Select styles. Exclusions apply. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    5 for $30 Panties

    Originally up to $14.50 each. No code necessary, prices as marked.More
    Sale

    $25 & Under Everyday Seamless Bra

    Sale

    3 For $25 Face Masks & Hand Sanitizers

    Orig. up to $9.50 each. Excludes clearance & PINK.More
    Sale

    3 for $36 Cheekies

    Orig. Up to $18.50 each. Select styles.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $25 Sleep

    Orig. Up to $44.50. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    2 for $79.95 Logo Lounge

    Sale

    $35 Eau De Parfum

    Orig. $58. Select items. Limit 10 per customer. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    $35 Crossbody Bags

    Orig. up to $58. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off 'Brands We Love' Sale

    Featuring for Love & Lemons & Bluebella
    Orig. $18 - $159 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.    More
    Sale

    3 for $30 Panties

    Featuring Incredible! Orig. up to $16.50 each. Select styles. Priced as marked.More
    Sale

    $35 & Under Gifts Sale

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping & Returns On $100

    No code requiredMore
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Sport & Lounge

    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Hats, Gloves & Scarves

    Orig. up to $29.50 each. Priced as marked.More
    About Victorias Secret

    Victoria's Secret is the largest lingerie retailer in the US and set some of the hottest trends in women's fashion. They offer deals & coupons on their bras, panties, swim, clothing, beauty, and more.

    How to Use a Victorias Secret Coupon Code Online

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      victoriassecret

    3. Follow steps 1 and 2 for address and delivery options. After choosing your shipping method, click â€œContinue.â€

    4. When you arrive at step 4 for payment, go back up to step 3 and click â€œOffer Codes.â€
      victoriassecret

    5. Enter your offer code(s) and click â€œContinue.â€
      victoriassecret

    6. See the offer code applied to eligible items. New order total reflects discount.
      victoriassecret


    What are the Best Victoria's Secret Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret offer codes (that's what they call their coupon codes) will save you at least 10% off your purchase, plus you can stack up to three codes in one order!
    1. Free Shipping - Believe it or not, the best codes you'll find for Victoria's Secret are free shipping coupon codes. The price of shipping starts at $5.99 and tends to be 20-30% the price of your entire order! In a sense, getting free shipping is like getting up to 30% off your order, which is why free shipping coupon codes are consistently the best codes you can find.
    2. Discount Codes - The best Victoria's Secret's offer codes usually include at least $15 off your order of $100 or more, but sometimes you can use a code that will give you an 30% off your order of clearance items that are already discounted up to 60%!
    3. Free Deals with Purchase - Often, Victoria's Secret will offer items, such as a tote bag, beach blankets, and fragrances for free with a minimum purchase threshold (e.g. "Free Tote with $75 Purchase"). Sometimes, this also includes free shipping with a bra purchase or other category.


    What About Victoria's Secret Printable Coupons?

    Victoria's Secret printable coupons are rare, but when they are offered, they are usually only available for one-time use. Be sure to sign up for Victoria's Secret emails on their website to receive these one-time use coupons. Most other coupons, however, are online only. You can get exclusive in-store offers with a Victoria's Secret Angel card.

    Should I Get an Angel Card?

    The Victoria's Secret Angel card includes several perks. There are different levels of Angel members, but each level can earn $10-$15 for earning 250 points. You can get early access to sales, exclusive discounts and free shipping offers and more. New members get $15 off just for signing up.

