Walmart

Get Ready! PlayStation 5 (Starts at 12pm ET)
$399.00
16h ago
Get ready! To coincide with the official launch, today (11/12), starting at 12pm ET, Walmart is offering the new Sony PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition) for only $399.00 while supplies last with free shipping!

You can also buy the PlayStation 5 Console for $499.00 at that same time!

Hot Tip: make sure you're ready to make your purchase because these consoles will sell out fast!

video games Walmart gaming gifts games Sony Gaming Console PlayStation 5
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
27m ago
Thanks! want my PS5 Now!! 🤩
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
7h ago
PlayStation® 5 today
Online at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM ET.
