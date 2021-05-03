Paypal
Looking to get into cryptocurrency? PayPal is now offering a $10 voucher for free when you buy $10 or more of crypto with PayPal by 3/30. Simply save this offer to your account to get this deal.
Note: open to the first 80,000 participants. Your $10 crypto purchase must be for a single type of coin in a single transaction.
What is cryptocurrency? See a beginners guide in this NerdWallet article.
