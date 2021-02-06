Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
12% OFF
Extra 12% Off Sitewide

Get an extra 12% off sitewide at Vitacost! Valid on both full-price and sale items. Just enter this code during online checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.More
3 used today - Expires 6/2/21
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase

Vitacost is offering 10% off your entire purchase when you enter this promo code at checkout. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.More
1 used today - 5 comments
$25 OFF
Extra $25 Off $250+

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Official Vitacost Coupons, Discounts, & Promo Codes

Check out the best deals on vitamins, beauty and personal care, baby products, proteins, and more at extra savings! New coupons and promo code are added several times per week and are guaranteed to work.More
FREE GIFT
BOGO Free Sale

Buy one item & get a second free in Vitacost's BOGO sale! No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout.More
10% OFF
10% Off Select NOW Beauty & Personal Care

1 used today - Expires 6/13/21
10% OFF
10% Off Select GSK Items

2 used today - Expires 6/7/21
$10 OFF
$10 Off $49 All Vega

2 used today - Expires 6/14/21
20% OFF
20% Off $20 All Tom's of Maine

1 used today - Expires 6/14/21
20% OFF
20% Off Select Vega Plant-based Protein

Expires 6/16/21
12% OFF
12% Off All Natural Vitality

1 used today - Expires 6/14/21
20% OFF
20% Off All Califia Farms

1 used today - Expires 6/14/21
10% OFF
10% Off Select NOW Beauty

1 used today - Expires 6/14/21
20% OFF
20% Off Select Nature's Way Oils

1 used today - Expires 6/21/21
12% OFF
12% Off All Neocell

1 used today - Expires 6/7/21
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sale Items

From vitamins and pre-workout formulas, to non-GMO foods and supplements, all items in this sale are at least 20% off! No code needed.More
10% OFF
10% Off with Set & Save

Select Set and Save and select items will qualify for an additional 10% off. You can cancel at any time, and choose how often these items will be sent to you.More
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Overstock Clearance Items

Save an extra 10-25% off Vitacost's usual prices on these items. From protein powder to beauty, these are the cheapest deals you'll find today.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $49 or $25

Vitacost always offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. No coupon code is needed. Just add at least $49 worth of products to your cart and you will receive free shipping!

Or get free shipping on $25 or more of Vitacost brand or other select brand products)More
2 comments
Personalized Promo Pocket

Log into your account and check your Vitacost Promo Pocket for personalized coupons & discounts, so you can save even more on the products you love.More
Promotional Exclusions

Check this page for current brand restrictions for Vitacost promo codes & promotions.More
15% OFF
15% Off Select Vegan

No Promo code neededMore
1 used today - Expires 6/14/21
50% OFF
Buy One, Get One 50% Off New Chapter

No Promo code neededMore
2 used today - Expires 6/2/21

Vitacost FAQ
What is Vitacost?
Vitacost is one of the largest online stores carrying thousands of vitamins, supplements, diet and diet, beauty, eco-friendly home items, and baby products. You could save up to 70% off or more on everything from organic food and snacks, to all-natural bath and beauty products at a fraction of Whole Foods prices. Best of all, they constantly offer Vitacost coupon codes and new deals that are updated weekly, so it keeps things exciting for loyal shoppers.
What are the Best Vitacost Coupons?
Every week there are new coupons that work on specific brands or shopping categories (like vitamins, all non-GMO foods, organic baby products, etc). These are the best offers you should keep an eye out for:
  • Extra 12% Off Entire Purchase
  • 25% off vitamins and supplements when you spend $49 or more
  • 20% off $50+ food coupon, which works on snacks, cooking and baking, organic healthy foods, baby food, and even beverages
  • Extra 10% off codes to use on all-natural beauty and skincare
  • $5 off $30, $10 off $55, $15 off $75, or $30 off $150 on any order sitewide (look out for this offer during large shopping holidays!)
  • BOGO 50% off Vitacost brand items

Pro tip: If you're using codes that work on specific items, brands or sale events, you can use more than one code at a time. However, sitewide promo codes can offer the largest discount as they work on every item at Vitacost.com! Just be sure to use the best code possible, as you can only use one sitewide discount per order.
What are Some More Ways to Save?
Quite commonly, you can find new buy one, get one free deals every week, which usually include Vitacost brand products such as vitamins, supplements, medicine, beauty products and food. These products tend to be as high quality as other name brands such as Centrum, Twinlab, NeuroScience, or Metagenics, and at about half the price.


You can also check out their official sale & clearance section in the red "Deals" tab, where you can save up to 75% off hundreds of new items every week. In addition, most products qualify for an extra 5-10% off Set & Save Discount that is similar to Amazon's Subscribe and Save system. Set your item to auto-reorder, and every order thereafter will be 10% off the lowest advertised price.


Check back often, as DealsPlus is constantly updating this page with the latest Vitacost coupons and offers to help you save money.
Does Vitacost Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Vitacost always offers free shipping on orderes of $35 or more.
Is There a Coupon for Email Sign Up?
Vitacost offers first-time email subscribers an extra 20% off your first purchase! Just click "Email Sign Up" at the top of the page and enter your email address in the form provided.

Extra 12% Off Sitewide

