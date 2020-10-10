Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off $35

Get an extra 10% off orders of $35 or more! That even include items already on sale. Just enter this code at online checkout.More
Expires 10/10/20
FREE GIFT
Code
Free 8x10 Photo Print

Walgreens Photo is offering an 8x10 Print for free! Just enter this code during online checkout. Plus, get free same-day pickup.More
Expires 10/10/20
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $45 (New Customers)

Expires 1/2/21
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Everything Photo

Walgreens Photo is offering 30% off everything! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
Expires 12/31/20
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Sitewide (New Customers)

New customers, get 10% off your entire purchase from Walgreens! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
Expires 1/2/21
60% OFF
Code
60% Off Everything for The Wall

Expires 10/10/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Coming Soon! MyWalgreens Rewards

Balance Rewards in ending. Say hello to myWalgreens [free to join!] Don't worry, you'll be able to roll over your balance and remaining points will become Walgreens Cash rewards soon.

myWalgreens Program Details:
  • Free to join
  • More personalized savings
  • Must sign up for a new account
  • Any remaining Balance Rewards points will be transferred to your new account when you sign up by 1/31/21
  • Learn more


Note: Balance Rewards members have until January 31, 2021 to sign up for myWalgreens to roll over their point balance, otherwise point balance will be forfeited and account will be deactivated.More
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Contact Lenses + Free Shipping

6 used today
35% OFF
Code

35% Off Photo Orders $35+

Expires 10/31/20
40% OFF
Code

40% Off Photo Gifts

Expires 10/10/20
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Prints, Posters & Enlargements

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Expires 10/31/20
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Walgreens Online Clearance Deals

Walgreens clearance section is a great place to find everyday items at a great discount! Shop cosmetics, bath & body, hair care, skin care household items & more, all for up to 60% off!More
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Document Printing

Expires 10/10/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Earn Rewards with Walgreens Balance Rewards

Sign up for Walgreens Balance Rewards Program for free today and start earning points! Whether you're shopping in store, online or from Walgreens App, use your membership to get points, redeem rewards and save instantly on featured items. Plus, unlock additional savings with exclusive paperless coupons, special promotions and members only offers.

How to earn rewards:
  • 1000 points = $1
  • 2000 points = $2
  • 3000 points = $3
  • 4000 points = $4
  • 5000 points = $5
  • 10,000 points = $10
  • 20,000 points = $20
  • 50.000 points = $50

How to use your membership:
In store:
At the register, enter your phone number at checkout. You can also scan your Balance Rewards card or use the mobile card on Walgreens App.
Online:
Make sure you're signed in and your membership is linked to your Walgreens.com account.

So many ways to get points!
  • Pharmacy
    Earn 100-300 points per prescription in the Walgreens Pharmacy
  • Shopping
    10-5000 points for shopping your favorite items
  • Healthy choices
    20-250 for making daily healthy choices

Can I combine Balance Rewards points with other discounts and coupons?
Yes, you may use Balance Rewards points along with other Walgreens coupons, discounts or promotions.

Note: Redemption limit of 5000 points per transaction. Other exclusions & limits apply. Points good on next purchase.More
2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 1-2 Day Shipping On $35+ or Free Ship to Store

Walgreens offers various ways to get free shipping on your orders (arrives in 1-2 business days).

Here's how:
  1. Reach an order subtotal of $35 or more
  2. Select Ship to Store at checkout. There's no minimum purchase requirement! They'll send your order the store of your choice, and email you when it's ready for you to pick it up.
  3. Include contact lenses or a prescription in your order.
  4. New prescription orders qualify for free 2-day shipping.
  5. Free same day pick up for all Photo orders
  6. Gift cards ship free
    Note: They do not contribute to the cart subtotal for shipping offers or thresholds.
More
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Regular Priced Home Health Care Items

Expires 10/10/20
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Regular Priced Home Health Care Items

Expires 10/10/20
Code

10-cent 4x6 Prints On 100+

Expires 10/10/20
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Everything Photo (App Only)

Expires 11/21/20
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off Select 50ct Disposable Face Masks When You Buy 2

Expires 10/31/20
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Contact Lenses + Free Shipping

Expires 12/31/20
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Photo Cards & Stationery

Expires 10/31/20
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Photo Cards & Stationery

Expires 10/10/20
40% OFF
Code

40% Off Photo Books

Expires 10/31/20
50% OFF
Code
50% Off Same Day Pickup Cubes and Puzzles

Expires 10/10/20
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off $25 Select Neutrogena

1 used today
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off $20+ On Select Always Discreet Products

1 used today
20% OFF
Code

20% Off $40+ On Select Always Discreet Products

1 used today
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off $50 Convalescence Products

Expires 12/31/20
In-Store

Walgreens Weekly Ad

Check out Walgreens new weekly deals by browsing through their weekly ad! Find discounts, clearance and BOGO offers on beauty, personal health, snacks, photo coupon offers and much more. You also can find Walgreens paperless coupons on this page, to use on your next in-store visit.More
2 comments
25% OFF
Code

25% Off All Contact Lenses

1 comment
Sale

Earn a $5 Reward | Email Signup

Coupon will be sent via email. To be eligible, your Balance Rewards membership must not have an email address on file.By submitting your information, you elect to receive communications regarding special promotions, coupons, members-only offers and program update information. Offer will be made available within 7 business days of opting in to receive deals and promotions via online account registration. Opt-in does not require a purchase. Must link Balance® Rewards card number to email to receive points coupon. Limit one storewide coupon redeemed per transaction. Clip to card to use in store or online (must be logged in). $5 reward will be earned when you make your next eligible purchase with coupon. Terms and restrictions apply to coupon. See coupon for details.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Walgreen's Top Online Deals & Promo Codes

Shop all your drugstore needs, including beauty products, pharmacy, vitamins, supplements, groceries and more. Every order ships for free when you spend $25 or more - no code required! Shop these sales along with Walgreens promo codes for even better savings!

Common Offers:
  • Buy 1 get 1 50% off select brands & categories
  • Buy 2 get 3rd free select brands & categories
  • $5 rewards with select purchasesMore
    5 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On All Contact Lens Only Orders (No Minimum)

    BOGO
    Sale

    BOGO Free & BOGO 50% Off Vitamins & Supplements

    Sale

    Walgreens Paperless Coupons

    Get paperless coupons straight to your Balance Rewards card - no printing or clipping required! Over 300 to choose from.

    How it works:
    1. Sign in to your Walgreens.com account (make sure it's linked to a Balance Rewards membership)
    2. Browse and 'clip' paperless coupons to your card
    3. Use your Balance Rewards card (or phone number) when you check out
    4. All coupon discounts will applyMore
    5 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Gift w/ Birchbox Subscription Sign Up

    40% OFF
    Sale

    Official Walgreens Photo Coupons, Promotions & Weekly Deals

    This coupon links to the official page for the current Walgreens Photo coupons! Find great discounts for your photo purchases at any time. But, check back often, these coupons change weekly!

    Common Offers:
  • 30-40% Off Everything Photo
  • 40% Off Prints, Posters & Enlargements
  • Free 8x10 Print

    Once in awhile they will release a coupon for 50% off your entire Photo order!

    Though this coupon links to the official Walgreen's Photo coupon page, we often have exclusive access to coupons not listed there. So, be sure to subscribe to the very DealsPlus page. You'll be notified whenever one of these coupons are available.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On All Prescription Refills

    $5 OFF
    Sale

    Free Coupon for $5 Off Your Next $15 Purchase W/ Flu Shot

    Expires 11/30/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2, Get 3rd Free Oral Care

    Expires 10/24/20
    Sale

    Walgreens Delivery On Postmates

    Walgreens and Postmates are teaming up to get you what you need, when you need it—from household essentials to health & wellness—so you don't have to leave the house.

    When ordering from Postmates x Walgreens, you will be charged the price of your items, plus a delivery fee. There is no minimum on your order from Postmates x Walgreens. However, Postmates charges a small basket fee ($1.25) for orders less than $12. For Postmates’ unlimited customers, the basket fee is completely waived    More
    About Walgreens

    Walgreens is incredibly popular for their cheap photo prints, pharmacy prescriptions, wide selection of affordable health and beauty products, as well as household items, baby products, and groceries.

    While theyâ€™re most known for their drugstore items, many customers shop at Walgreens Photo because they are one of the cheapest places to get fast and affordable photo prints, enlargements, posters, passport photos, and more. Even better, every day you can find at least 10 Walgreens Photo coupons and online codes for savings of up to 50% off or to get a free gift with purchase!

    You can place your photo orders online, choose custom borders, add captions, etc. and pick it up in as little as one hour. Or, you can drop off your order, shop for snacks, beauty products, vitamins or home goods while you wait. They make everything very convenient and easily accessible both online and in store. Best of all, every week you can find new Walgreens coupon codes and printable coupons, as well as new savings by checking out this page at DealsPlus.

    What are the best Walgreens coupons?


    Check Walgreens Weekly Ad to see all online and in store offers, as well as any store coupons for that week. New offers become available every Sunday, and if youâ€™re lucky, youâ€™ll be able to find beauty coupons to use on Revlon, Maybelline, Lâ€™oreal, to hair, nail and skincare products, as well as pharmacy coupons or other discounts.

    Be sure to check for manufacturerâ€™s coupons in the Sunday paper, too! These coupons will work on top of any discounts Walgreens has to offer, so you can get double the discount youâ€™d normally receive.

    You can also see all official Walgreens Photo Coupons for savings of up to 50% off or more. New codes are available every week as well.

    Those looking to use Walgreens photo service should check back on this page since they offer tons of new photo card and gifts coupon codes as well as codes for contact lenses prescription and other health services.

    How do I redeem online coupons?


    To get extra discounts on your order, enter your coupon code at checkout and your discount will apply. Make sure that you differentiate between photo coupons and site-wide pharmacy/drugstore coupons, as they will either work at one or the other â€“ not both. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $35 or more. Free return shipping is not available, but no worries. You can return your online purchases in-store.

    How to redeem in-store coupons


    Coupons can be printed out and brought in-store, or you can present them off your mobile phone.

    What are the best sales to look out for?

    Some of the best Walgreens sales are their discounts on health and beauty products. We also always see BOGO sales for popular drugstore beauty brands like Cover Girl and Maybelline.

    Every week, Walgreens rotates their weekly sales and shoppers will find essentials at discounted prices. Here are some commonly found coupons and deals to look out for:

    • 25% Off Photo Coupons for Prints, Cards, or Enlargements
    • $10 Off $20+ Photo Orders
    • Extra 20% off Vitamins and Supplements
    • Save 20% Off All Contact Lenses

    See all their current deals at walgreens.com and browse for in-store savings through Walgreen's weekly ad and paperless coupons. You can also subscribe to Walgreens via DealsPlus and we'll alert you every time a great offer becomes available.

    How else can I save money?


    Aside from weekly deals, paperless coupons and online coupon codes, take advantage of the Walgreens Balance Rewards Program. As a member, you can earn 10 points per $1 on nearly everything, every day! Earn 5,000 points and get a $5 reward redeemable on your next purchase.

