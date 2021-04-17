Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
FREE
Code

Free 8x10 Enlargement

Enter this promo code at Walgreens Photo and get a free 8x10 photo print! Makes a perfect Mother's Day Gift.More
Get Coupon Code
11 used today - Expires 4/17/21
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $35+ Sitewide

Get an extra 20% off orders of $35 or more sitewide! Just enter this code during online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
17 used today - Expires 4/17/21
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Sitewide (New Customers)

Get Coupon Code
11 used today
15% OFF
Code

15% Off $50+ Health Care Items

Get Coupon Code
7 used today
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $45+ (New Customers)

Get Coupon Code
8 used today
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Everything Photo

Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 4/17/21
$2 OFF
Code

$2 Off $10+ On Soap & Glory Products

Get Coupon Code
8 used today
25% OFF
Code

25% Off Contact Lenses + Free Shipping

Get Coupon Code
8 used today
65% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

65% Off 4x6 Prints with Purchase of 65+

Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/17/21
30% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

30% Off First Contact Lens + Free Shipping

You need to sign in to redeem this codeMore
Get Coupon Code
7 used today
65% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

65% Off Metal Prints & Wood Panels

Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 4/17/21
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $10 Walgreens Gift Card W/ Any 2 Gift Card Purchases

Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment - Expires 4/17/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Walgreens Weekly Ad 4/11 - 4/17

View Weekly Ad
Expires 4/17/21
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Contact Lenses + Free Shipping

Get Coupon Code
12 used today
50% OFF
Code

50% Off $50+ On Everything Photo

Same Day Order Pickup

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off When You Buy 2 Digestive Advantage Products

Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 4/17/21
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off $25 Select First Aid

Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 4/17/21
$4 OFF
Code

$4 Off 2 Airborne Products

Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/17/21
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off 2 Select Adult Zyrtec

Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/17/21
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Photo Books

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Prints, Posters & Enlargements

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 4/24/21
50% OFF
Code

50% Off Canvas Prints

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Document Printing Orders $20+

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
30% OFF
Code

30% Off Everything Photo

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
50% OFF
Code

50% Off All Photo Cards & Premium Stationery

Same Day Order Pickup!More
Get Coupon Code
7 used today - Expires 4/24/21
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off $30+ On Select Allergy

Get Coupon Code
7 used today
40% OFF
Sale

Official Walgreens Photo Coupons, Promotions & Weekly Deals

This coupon links to the official page for the current Walgreens Photo coupons! Find great discounts for your photo purchases at any time. But, check back often, these coupons change weekly!

Common Offers:
  • 30-40% Off Everything Photo
  • 40% Off Prints, Posters & Enlargements
  • Free 8x10 Print

    Once in awhile they will release a coupon for 50% off your entire Photo order!

    Though this coupon links to the official Walgreen's Photo coupon page, we often have exclusive access to coupons not listed there. So, be sure to subscribe to the very DealsPlus page. You'll be notified whenever one of these coupons are available.More
    • Get Deal
    Sale

    $5 Walgreens Cash with $20 Purchase of Select Personal Care

    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Walgreen's Top Online Deals & Promo Codes

    Shop all your drugstore needs, including beauty products, pharmacy, vitamins, supplements, groceries and more. Every order ships for free when you spend $25 or more - no code required! Shop these sales along with Walgreens promo codes for even better savings!

    Common Offers:
  • Buy 1 get 1 50% off select brands & categories
  • Buy 2 get 3rd free select brands & categories
  • $5 rewards with select purchasesMore
    • Get Deal
    5 comments
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Walgreens Online Clearance Deals

    Walgreens clearance section is a great place to find everyday items at a great discount! Shop cosmetics, bath & body, hair care, skin care household items & more, all for up to 60% off!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale

    Earn a $5 Reward | Email Signup

    Coupon will be sent via email. To be eligible, your Balance Rewards membership must not have an email address on file.By submitting your information, you elect to receive communications regarding special promotions, coupons, members-only offers and program update information. Offer will be made available within 7 business days of opting in to receive deals and promotions via online account registration. Opt-in does not require a purchase. Must link Balance® Rewards card number to email to receive points coupon. Limit one storewide coupon redeemed per transaction. Clip to card to use in store or online (must be logged in). $5 reward will be earned when you make your next eligible purchase with coupon. Terms and restrictions apply to coupon. See coupon for details.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Walgreens Paperless Coupons

    Get paperless coupons straight to your Balance Rewards card - no printing or clipping required! Over 300 to choose from.

    How it works:
    1. Sign in to your Walgreens.com account (make sure it's linked to a Balance Rewards membership)
    2. Browse and 'clip' paperless coupons to your card
    3. Use your Balance Rewards card (or phone number) when you check out
    4. All coupon discounts will applyMore
    Get Deal
    5 comments
    In-Store

    Walgreens Weekly Ad

    Check out Walgreens new weekly deals by browsing through their weekly ad! Find discounts, clearance and BOGO offers on beauty, personal health, snacks, photo coupon offers and much more. You also can find Walgreens paperless coupons on this page, to use on your next in-store visit.More
    View Weekly Ad
    2 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    New! MyWalgreens Rewards

    Balance Rewards has ended. Say hello to myWalgreens [free to join!] Don't worry, you'll be able to roll over your balance and remaining points will become Walgreens Cash rewards.

    myWalgreens Program Details:
    • Free to join
    • More personalized savings
    • Must sign up for a new account
    • Any remaining Balance Rewards points will be transferred to your new account when you sign up by 1/31/21
    • Learn more


    Note: Balance Rewards members have until January 31, 2021 to sign up for myWalgreens to roll over their point balance, otherwise point balance will be forfeited and account will be deactivated.    More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Kids' Prescription Eyeglasses + Free Shipping

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On All Contact Lens Only Orders (No Minimum)

    Get Deal
    BOGO
    Sale

    BOGO Free & BOGO 50% Off Vitamins & Supplements

    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Gift w/ Birchbox Subscription Sign Up

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On All Prescription Refills

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 1-2 Day Shipping On $35+ or Free Ship to Store

    Walgreens offers various ways to get free shipping on your orders (arrives in 1-2 business days).

    Here's how:
    1. Reach an order subtotal of $35 or more
    2. Select Ship to Store at checkout. There's no minimum purchase requirement! They'll send your order the store of your choice, and email you when it's ready for you to pick it up.
    3. Include contact lenses or a prescription in your order.
    4. New prescription orders qualify for free 2-day shipping.
    5. Free same day pick up for all Photo orders
    6. Gift cards ship free
      Note: They do not contribute to the cart subtotal for shipping offers or thresholds.
    More
    Get Deal
    EVENT
    Sale

    Red Nose Day Event

    Get Deal
    Expires 5/29/21
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Prescription Eyeglasses

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Walgreens Delivery On Postmates

    Walgreens and Postmates are teaming up to get you what you need, when you need it—from household essentials to health & wellness—so you don't have to leave the house.

    When ordering from Postmates x Walgreens, you will be charged the price of your items, plus a delivery fee. There is no minimum on your order from Postmates x Walgreens. However, Postmates charges a small basket fee ($1.25) for orders less than $12. For Postmates’ unlimited customers, the basket fee is completely waived    More
    Get Deal

    Walgreens FAQ
    What are the best Walgreens coupons?
    The Walgreens weekly ad is a great place to find both online & in-store coupons! You'll also find numerous other weekly sales and discounts. The best coupons are sitewide codes ranging from 10-25% off- sometimes these even work on sale. New promo codes for Walgreens photo for up to 70% offa re also released weekly. Save on wall decor, enlargements, calendars and more! One of the best coupons for Walgreens photo is a free 8x10 enlargment, with free in-store pickup. Make sure that you differentiate between photo coupons and sitewide pharmacy/drugstore coupons, as they will either work at one or the other, but not both.



    Some of the best Walgreens sales are their discounts on health & beauty and vitamins & suppliments. We also always see BOGO sales in tthese categoreis. Lastly, 20-30% off promo codes for contact lenses are often available, and all contact orders ship free.
    What pekrs do rewards members get?
    In 2020, Balance Rewards ended and MyWalgreens Rewards went live! Join by April 16, 2021 to keep your rewards and continue earning more!



    MyWalgreens Rewards is their new, free to join, rewards program offering personalized savings. Earn 1% Walgreens Cash rewards storewide, even at the pharmacy! Plus, get 5% back on Walgreens branded products and automatically unlock exclusive sale prices.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Walgreens offers free shipping, with no minimum purchase on all contact lense orders, prescription refills, gift cards and ship to store purchases. For all other online orders, you'll get free 1-2 day shipping on orders of $35 or more.
    What is their return policy?
    You have 30 days to return your items at Walgreens and you must have your original receipt. Exclusions, like contact lenses, apply.
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes, and you can pick up your items in as little as 30 minutes! Place your order online or in the app, they'll notify you when it's ready and then get your order curbside, at the drive-thru or in store.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Walgreens does not offer student, teacher, first responder or refer a friend discounts. They will offer a military discout, but only on the days around Veteren's Day.

