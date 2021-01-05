Shop all your drugstore needs, including beauty products, pharmacy, vitamins, supplements, groceries and more. Every order ships for free when you spend $25 or more - no code required! Shop these sales along with Walgreens promo codes for even better savings!
Check out Walgreens new weekly deals by browsing through their weekly ad! Find discounts, clearance and BOGO offers on beauty, personal health, snacks, photo coupon offers and much more. You also can find Walgreens paperless coupons on this page, to use on your next in-store visit.
Walgreens and Postmates are teaming up to get you what you need, when you need it—from household essentials to health & wellness—so you don't have to leave the house.
When ordering from Postmates x Walgreens, you will be charged the price of your items, plus a delivery fee. There is no minimum on your order from Postmates x Walgreens. However, Postmates charges a small basket fee ($1.25) for orders less than $12. For Postmates' unlimited customers, the basket fee is completely waived
The Walgreens weekly ad is a great place to find both online & in-store coupons! You'll also find numerous other weekly sales and discounts. The best coupons are sitewide codes ranging from 10-25% off- sometimes these even work on sale. New promo codes for Walgreens photo for up to 70% offa re also released weekly. Save on wall decor, enlargements, calendars and more! One of the best coupons for Walgreens photo is a free 8x10 enlargment, with free in-store pickup. Make sure that you differentiate between photo coupons and sitewide pharmacy/drugstore coupons, as they will either work at one or the other, but not both.
Some of the best Walgreens sales are their discounts on health & beauty and vitamins & suppliments. We also always see BOGO sales in tthese categoreis. Lastly, 20-30% off promo codes for contact lenses are often available, and all contact orders ship free.
What pekrs do rewards members get?
In 2020, Balance Rewards ended and MyWalgreens Rewards went live! Join by April 16, 2021 to keep your rewards and continue earning more!
MyWalgreens Rewards is their new, free to join, rewards program offering personalized savings. Earn 1% Walgreens Cash rewards storewide, even at the pharmacy! Plus, get 5% back on Walgreens branded products and automatically unlock exclusive sale prices.
How do I get free shipping?
Walgreens offers free shipping, with no minimum purchase on all contact lense orders, prescription refills, gift cards and ship to store purchases. For all other online orders, you'll get free 1-2 day shipping on orders of $35 or more.
What is their return policy?
You have 30 days to return your items at Walgreens and you must have your original receipt. Exclusions, like contact lenses, apply.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes, and you can pick up your items in as little as 30 minutes! Place your order online or in the app, they'll notify you when it's ready and then get your order curbside, at the drive-thru or in store.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Walgreens does not offer student, teacher, first responder or refer a friend discounts. They will offer a military discout, but only on the days around Veteren's Day.
