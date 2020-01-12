How to Use Walmart Coupons:

Walmart offers everything you need in one convenient place, at the best prices online and in-store. They undoubtedly carry the largest selection of everything from cheap groceries, pharmacy prescriptions, and photo printing services, to apparel, stellar electronics deals, home appliances, and more. Best of all, Walmart coupon codes, printable coupons, and deals are always available for an extra 10-20% discount.While there are grocery coupons for $10 off $50 and free shipping discounts, you typically don't need a promo code or printable coupon. Instead of requiring codes or printing, Walmart features "Rollbacks" and special buys, which are hot sale items that have discounts applied into the prices shown.You can clip the coupon or print it out to redeem in-store, or show it directly off your mobile phone. For online coupons, copy and paste the code in during the checkout process and your discount will apply. Otherwise, follow these steps to use offers found on this page:On occasion, you can find Walmart photo coupons and other savings for groceries, clothing, beauty products, or kitchen items in the Walmart ad as well. Those can be redeemed as mentioned above, or off your mobile phone in-store.With new sales every week in every store department, shoppers can save over an extra 10% off electronics, smartphones, fashion and beauty products, to drugstore items, baby toys and auto parts! For updated information, check out the Weekly Ad to see all in-store offers of the week. For online shopping, you can save a lot of money by checking out Walmart's Deals of the Day, which will show a new value of the hour for a total of 24 great deals per day in addition to the one best deal of the day. That means at any given time, you can find 2 of the hottest special buys of the day! Don't like what you see? Check back in an hour to find a new offer.Also, don't forget about Walmart's seasonal sales, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday! Year after year, they've proven to have some of the best Black Friday deals on everything you could imagine. Take those usual rollbacks and specials and add another 20% off in savings, as those are typical holiday savings.Not to mention, you can cash in on their price match guarantee for anything you find cheaper at stores like Best Buy, Amazon, or Target. You can also save an extra 10-20% off with their pickup discount. Place orders online at Walmart.com and pick it up in-store for free, in as fast as one hour.Never miss a single Walmart coupon code, doorbuster deal, or in-store offer. Subscribe to Walmart coupon alerts via DealsPlus here to stay updated.