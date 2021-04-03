Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Last Minute Christmas Deals

Right now, Walmart is offering up to 50% off their last minute Christmas deals! Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Order by 4PM today for pickup or delivery from your store on 12/24!
Expires 12/23/20
$10 OFF
Code
$10 Off $50+ On First Grocery Pickup Order

Save $10 off your first $50 grocery order at Walmart when you select store pickup and enter this promo code at checkout!

NOTE: Valid only for first order only on Walmart Grocery online service. Minimum order of $50. Only one discount code per order. Does not apply to alcohol purchases.
12 used today
Sale
Holiday Gift Finder

Use this gift finder by Walmart to search for the perfect gifts for the upcoming holidays!
Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale
Up to 50% Off Savings Spotlight

Save up to 50% off when you shop the savings spotlight section from Walmart! Find discounts on home, electronics, toys, sports, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
9 used today - 1 comment
Sale

4x6 Prints for 9¢ Each

2 used today
Sale
Last Day for Christmas Delivery Is 12/23

Expires 12/23/20
Sale

'Home for The Holidays' Savings

Expires 12/31/20
90% OFF
Sale

Up to 90% Off Rollback Items

Shop Walmart rollbacks with new price drops on hundreds of items including electronics, toys, sports & outdoor, furniture and more! Free 2-day shipping on $35+.

Note: There is no promo code required. Prices are as marked.
2 used today - 12 comments
Sale

Walmart's Hottest Toys of 2020

Expires 12/31/20
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Fitness Clothing, Equipment & More

50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Toys

Save up to 50% off toys during this sale. Prices are as marked.
7 used today - 2 comments
90% OFF
Sale

Up to 90% Off Clearance Items

Walmart is offering up to 90% off clearance sale including electronics, toys, sports & outdoors, and more! Free shipping on $35+.
1 used today - 6 comments
Sale

Christmas & Holiday Decor Sale

Get extra savings on indoor & outdoor decor, trees, lights, ornaments, gift wrap & more
Expires 12/25/20
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Electronics

Save up to 80% off Walmart's electronics sale on TVs, computers, cell phones, headphones, iPads and tablets, cameras and more. Free 2-day shipping on $35+!

Note: No promo code required. Prices are as marked.
1 used today - 29 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Next Day Delivery with $35 Purchase

Walmart now offers free next-day delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more! No membership fee required.
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last-chance Clearance

Walmart is offering up to 80% off its last-chance clearance. No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.
2 comments
Sale

2020 Back-to-College Sale

70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Outdoor Savings

Get extra savings on tents, camp furniture, sleeping bags, coolers, backpacks & duffels, lanterns & much more!
1 comment
FREE GIFT
Sale

'Cozy Fall Home' Sale

Prices start from under $25 during Walmart's 'Cozy Fall Home' Sale! Shipping is free on $35+.
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Newest, Coolest Toys

Save up to 75% off 100s of finds from your favorite brands when you shop Walmart's newest, coolest toys section.
3 used today
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Patio Furniture

1 used today
FREE
Sale

Free 15-day Walmart+ Trial

Walmart's new delivery program, Walmart+, is now available! Get a free 15-day trial where you can get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, & more.
Sale

Fashion Savings for The Entire Family

60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Household Essentials

Walmart is offering up to 60% off household essentials including paper goods, cleaning supplies, laundry items, kitchen items and more! Free 2-day shipping on $35+.
1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Pre-Owned Styles

Sale

Refresh & Reorganize Savings

Save on: storage & organization, kitchen, bedding. bath, furniture, home office and more!
Sale

Grills & Outdoor Cooking Sale

Sale

Top-Rated Toys

Find top-rated toys chosen by kids, for kids at Walmart!
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off First Walmart Grocery Pickup Order

Enter your email address at Walmart to receive $10 off your first grocery pickup purchase. You must have a registered Walmart account to redeem the promo code. The $10 off coupon code will be sent to your inbox after you fill out your email.
10 comments
Sale

2020 'Holiday Fashion Gifts' Sale

Get extra savings on clothing, jewelry & watches, stocking stuffer and more.
Expires 12/25/20
Sale

The 'Cold Weather' Shop Savings

50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Samsung Savings Event

Sale

Walmart's Price Match Guarantee

Did you know Walmart has a price matching policy on most items, including regular-price, sale, and clearance merchandise?

In-Store Price Match Details
  • The item must be the same size, model, brand, color, etc.
  • Walmart will price match one item per customer per day.
  • The item must be in-stock at the online retailer's website and on Walmart.com at the time of the price match request.
  • Price adjustments can be made up to 7 days after purchase excluding clearance items.
  • The item must be from reputable websites such as Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Michaels, and more.

Online Price Match Details
  • Contact Walmart's Customer Care before you place your online order, and they will verify your price match request.

Price Match Exclusions
  • Stores in Alaska and Hawaii do not price match
  • Offers advertised as a percentage off or dollar off
  • and more!
6 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping with Walmart+

$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off First $50+ Grocery Pickup Order

5 used today
FREE SHIPPIING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

35% OFF
Sale

Up to 35% Off DIY & Done Sale

Get extra savings on patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, pools, outdoor storage, tools & more!
1 comment
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off $50+ First Walmart Grocery Delivery Order

5 used today
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Storage

Save up to 30% off storage items of the season.
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off The Spring Shop

Take up to 50% off patio, grills, sporting goods, and more when you shop Walmart's Spring shop! No coupon code is required, prices are as marked. Even better, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
4 comments
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Kids & Baby Clothing Sale

50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Springtime Charm Sale

Find savings on living room, bedroom, kitchen, and more during Walmart's Springtime Charm sale! Prices are as marked so no coupon code is required. Even better, you can get free shipping on eligible orders of $35 or more.

Looking to save on apparel at Walmart? Don't forget to check out their Spring fashion sale where you can save up to 80% off styles for men, women, and kids!
3 comments
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Home Items

Walmart is offering up to 80% off home items including furniture, mattresses, appliances and more! Free 2-day shipping on $35+.More
4 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Furniture, Home & More

Save up to 50% off home items at Walmart, including furniture, decor, bedding and bath, and small home appliances. Promo codes are not required, as savings are applied automatically.More
1 used today - 20 comments
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off First $50 Grocery Order

6 used today - Expires 12/31/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Beauty Sale

1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Ready to Refresh Home Sale

Save up to 50% off bedding, towels, and more during Walmart's "Ready to Refresh" sale.More
$10 OFF
Sale

Give $10, Get $10 Off Grocery Order | Refer-A-Friend

Give $10 and get $10 off your Walmart grocery order when you refer your friends! Enter your name and email address to receive your unique link and share it wherever. You will then receive a $10 promo code for your next order once your friend has completed their order.

To Receive the $10 Coupon, Your Friend:
  • Must be a new Walmart grocery pickup customer
  • Have a registered Walmart account
  • Spend $50 or moreMore
3 comments
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off First E-Book or Audiobook

Get $5 off your first eBook or audiobook when you sign up!More
Sale

$20 & Under Swim Sale

50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Bath Sale

70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Beach Shop

Walmart is offering up to 70% off the hottest swimwear, sandals, totes and more in their Beach shop. Free 2-day shipping on $35+!More
1 comment
Sale

Outdoor Sports Savings

SALE
Sale

Home Savings Event

Get extra savings on bedding & bath, kitchen & dining, home storage, furniture, decor & more. Shipping is free on $35+.More
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Savings Center Fashion

Sale

'End-of-Year Clearance' Mega Savings

SALE
Sale

Huge Savings On Price At Checkout Deals (email Required)

Enter your name and email to reveal this low price
Because our price for this item is below the manufacturer’s minimum advertised price, they require us to collect your name and email address before we can show it to you—don’t worry, this will not opt you into Walmart emails. You can remove the item from your cart at any time.More
52 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Baby Welcome Box w/ Registry Signup

Signup for a baby registry at Walmart and receive a free Baby Welcome Box!More
Sale

Up to 5% Cash Back | Walmart Rewards Card

Apply for a Walmart Rewards card and get 5% back in stores for the first 12 months. Or, get 5% back every day at Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. Plus, get 1% back everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.More
2 comments
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Baby Sale

Walmart is offering up to 60% off baby toys, clothes, and more for a limited time.More
10 comments
FREE
Sale

Free 15-day Trial of Walmart Grocery Unlimited

2 comments
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Preschool Toys

55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off Kendall + Kylie Collection

Walmart is offering up to 55% off their Kendall + Kylie collection including backpacks, duffle bags, and fanny packs with prices as marked. Free 2-day shipping or free in-store pickup on select items.More
1 comment - Expires 3/4/21
Sale

10 Best Ways to Save At Walmart

Attention Walmart shoppers! Are you looking to save even more money on your next trip to Wally World? Luckily, we have compiled a list of the 10 best ways you can save time and money at Walmart.More
6 comments
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Patio Furniture

About Walmart

Walmart offers everything you need in one convenient place, at the best prices online and in-store. They undoubtedly carry the largest selection of everything from cheap groceries, pharmacy prescriptions, and photo printing services, to apparel, stellar electronics deals, home appliances, and more. Best of all, Walmart coupon codes, printable coupons, and deals are always available for an extra 10-20% discount.

How to Use Walmart Coupons:

While there are grocery coupons for $10 off $50 and free shipping discounts, you typically don't need a promo code or printable coupon. Instead of requiring codes or printing, Walmart features "Rollbacks" and special buys, which are hot sale items that have discounts applied into the prices shown.

You can clip the coupon or print it out to redeem in-store, or show it directly off your mobile phone. For online coupons, copy and paste the code in during the checkout process and your discount will apply. Otherwise, follow these steps to use offers found on this page:

  1. Check this coupon page for any available offers and choose the one you would like to use.


  2. Once you've located an offer, click 'Redeem Offer.'

  3. You will then be redirected to the page that qualifies for the discount or coupon.

  4. Add your desired items to the shopping cart, and your discount will be automatically reflected in your final order total.


On occasion, you can find Walmart photo coupons and other savings for groceries, clothing, beauty products, or kitchen items in the Walmart ad as well. Those can be redeemed as mentioned above, or off your mobile phone in-store.

How to Get the Best Deals:

With new sales every week in every store department, shoppers can save over an extra 10% off electronics, smartphones, fashion and beauty products, to drugstore items, baby toys and auto parts! For updated information, check out the Weekly Ad to see all in-store offers of the week. For online shopping, you can save a lot of money by checking out Walmart's Deals of the Day, which will show a new value of the hour for a total of 24 great deals per day in addition to the one best deal of the day. That means at any given time, you can find 2 of the hottest special buys of the day! Don't like what you see? Check back in an hour to find a new offer.


Also, don't forget about Walmart's seasonal sales, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday! Year after year, they've proven to have some of the best Black Friday deals on everything you could imagine. Take those usual rollbacks and specials and add another 20% off in savings, as those are typical holiday savings.

Not to mention, you can cash in on their price match guarantee for anything you find cheaper at stores like Best Buy, Amazon, or Target. You can also save an extra 10-20% off with their pickup discount. Place orders online at Walmart.com and pick it up in-store for free, in as fast as one hour.

Never miss a single Walmart coupon code, doorbuster deal, or in-store offer. Subscribe to Walmart coupon alerts via DealsPlus here to stay updated.

