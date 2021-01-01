Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Memorial Day Sale

Big Savings for Memorial Day: extra-low prices on fun summer finds! Save on patio & garden, home, apparel, sports & outdoor, electronics and more! Free shipping on $35+ or with Walmart+.More
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off $50+ First Walmart Grocery Delivery Order

Walmart is offering $10 off your first $50 Walmart grocery delivery order! Just enter this coupon code at checkout.

Note: Offer valid for your first online delivery order only.More
$10 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$10 Off $50+ Grocery Delivery Order

Walmart Grocery is offering $10 off your order of $50+!

Note: Valid only for Walmart Grocery Delivery service. Minimum order of $50. Only one discount code per order. Does not apply to alcohol purchases.More
In-Store

Current In-Store Coupons for Your Local Store

To View In-Store Coupons:
  • Enter your location and click "details" on your local store
  • Click "Store Details"
  • Visit the "Coupons" tab from your local store pageMore
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off First $50+ Grocery Order

Walmart is offering $10 off $50 of your first grocery order when you use this code at online checkout! Free in-store pickup or delivery fees may vary.

Note: For new customers only. Exclusions apply.

How to Find In-Store Walmart Coupons
Looking to save on non-grocery items at Walmart? You can find in-store coupons by visiting their store locator and finding your local store. Then, click the "Details" followed by the "store details" button. Once you are on the page for your local store, you can click the "Coupons" tab to find lots of printable coupons to pick from!

While you are on your local Walmart's page, you can also scroll down to find weekly ads as well as news & events for your store.

More Ways to Save
Did you know that you could open up a Walmart credit card and save $25 off your first $75 purchase with that card? Plus, you will save 3% on Walmart.com purchases, 2% on Murphy USA & Walmart fuel purchases, and 1% anywhere your Walmart credit card is accepted! For more information, click here

Have any friends that shop at Walmart? You can save yourself $10 as well as any friends you sign up using Walmart's referral program. Just enter your first name, last name, and email to get a referral link to send out. Then, you will receive a $10 promo once your friends complete their first order.

Savings Center
Another great way to find low prices at Walmart is to shop their Savings Center. From here, you can check out their clearance, rollbacks, special buys, big savings, and free pickup sections. Get discounts on electronics, patio & garden, baby, clothing, and much more.

If you're looking for even more savings, try checking out our 10 Best Ways to Save at Walmart post. Find out how to free items, baked goods on sale, and more!More
FREE SHIPPING
Code

3 Free Deliveries On Groceries

Get your first 3 deliveries for free from Walmart Grocery! Just enter this code during online checkout.More
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Patio Furniture

Create an outdoor oasis & save on top patio trends.More
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Clearance Items

Walmart is offering up to 75% off in their online clearance section. Save on electronics, toys, sports & outdoors, and more! Free shipping on $35+.More
Sale

2021 Father's Day Gifts Guide

For #1 Dads!More
SALE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Savings On Summer Outdoor Fun

Save on the best seasonal finds for adventures big & small. Free shipping on $35+ or with Walmart+.More
Sale

Home Picks Under $25

New finds added each week!More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping & More | Walmart+

Sign up for Walmart+ and enjoy tons of sweet perks! Only Only $12.95/month or $98/year. Plus, get a 15-day free trial & cancel anytime.

Details:
  • Free next-day & two-day shipping on items from Walmart.com—no order minimum required
  • Free same-day delivery from Walmart Grocery on $35
  • Save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations
  • Shop & check out with your phone in-store: Streamlined store shopping


Average total savings of $816/per year.More
SALE
Sale

Big Summer Savings Event Starting At $2.48

Rollbacks and more extra-low seasonal prices. Save on Home, Electronics, Health, Sports & Outdoors, Baby and more! Free shipping on $35 or on any order with Walmart+More
Sale

Kitchen Must-haves from $12

Shop the Kitchen Outlet at Walmart and find low prices on cooking tools, dining essentials & more.More
Sale

Outdoor Dining from $26

Limited-time savings on dinnerware furniture & more.More
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Toys Deals

Save up to 75% off toys during this sale. Prices are as marked.More
Sale

Electronics Big Summer Savings Event

Extra-low prices on electronics to upgrade your tech gameMore
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Clearance Electronics

Save up to 70% off Walmart's electronics sale on TVs, computers, cell phones, headphones, iPads and tablets, cameras and more. Free shipping on $35+!

Note: No promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Shipping with $35 Purchase

Get free shipping on every order over $35 or more! Some items are eligible for free next-day shipping at $35. Sign up for Walmart+ and get free shipping on every order, no minimum.More
45% OFF
Sale

Up to 45% Off Outdoor Savings

Get extra savings on tents, camp furniture, sleeping bags, coolers, backpacks & duffels, lanterns & much more!More
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Top Baby Brands | Savings Spotlight

Sale

DIY & Done Sale from $10

Get extra savings on patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, pools, outdoor storage, tools & more!More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Fitness Clothing, Equipment & More On Sale

90% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Walmart Rollback Items

Shop Walmart rollbacks with new price drops on hundreds of items including electronics, toys, sports & outdoor, furniture and more! Freeshipping on $35+.

Note: There is no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Special Buys

Save More with Walmart Special Buys with prices starting from $6.99. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Walmart store.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Baby Welcome Box w/ Registry Signup

Signup for a baby registry at Walmart and receive a free Baby Welcome Box: a bundle of baby essentials—up to a $40 value of products to try & more.More
Sale

Summer Decor Under $35

Pillows, lamps, and more ways to spruce up.More
Sale

Patio Must-haves from $3 & Up

Refresh your space for spring and get started with easy & affordable outdoor projects.More
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Congrats to Your Grad Sale

Shop gifts, supplies, & more.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Spring Savings Spotlight

Save up to 50% off when you shop the savings spotlight section from Walmart! Find discounts on home, electronics, toys, sports, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.More
In-Store

COVID Vaccine Walk-in Vaccines Available At 5,100+ Locations

80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last-chance Clearance

Walmart is offering up to 80% off its last-chance clearance. No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
FREE
Sale

Free 15-day Walmart+ Trial

Walmart's new delivery program, Walmart+, is now available! Get a free 15-day trial where you can get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, & more.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Savings

Find fashion picks you don't want to miss.More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Pre-Owned Fashion Styles

ThedUp! Pre-owned quality fashion finds from top brands.More
Sale

Home Savings from $7 & Up

Top savings to make you feel at home.More
In-Store

Walmart's 'See What's In Store' Ad (4/28 - 6/1)

It's grill time! Check out this ad for see what offers available in-store through June 1st. Do forget to try curbside pickup!More
Sale

Clearance Under $10

$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off $50+ On First Grocery Pickup Order

Just enter email address to redeem!

Note: You must be a new customer and spend $50 or more before taxes to receive offer. You must have a registered Walmart account to redeem promo code.More
Sale

5% Cash Back with Walmart Rewards Credit Card

Start earning cash back on purchases today, plus pay a $0 annual fee.

Perks:
  • 5% cash back at Walmart.com, including
    pickup & delivery orders
  • 5% cash back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months when you use your card & Walmart Pay - the quick and secure way to pay with your phone at Walmart.
  • 2% cash back in Walmart stores & fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel
  • 1% cash back Everywhere else Mastercard is acceptedMore
Sale

Save 5¢ Per Gallon On Fuel At Walmart & Murphy Stations | Walmart+

Save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations and access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers. Over 2,000 convenient locationsMore
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Ready to Refresh Home Sale

Save up to 50% off bedding, towels, and more during Walmart's "Ready to Refresh" sale.More
Sale

Walmart's Price Match Guarantee

Did you know Walmart has a price matching policy on most items, including regular-price, sale, and clearance merchandise?

In-Store Price Match Details
  • The item must be the same size, model, brand, color, etc.
  • Walmart will price match one item per customer per day.
  • The item must be in-stock at the online retailer's website and on Walmart.com at the time of the price match request.
  • Price adjustments can be made up to 7 days after purchase excluding clearance items.
  • The item must be from reputable websites such as Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Michaels, and more.

Online Price Match Details
  • Contact Walmart's Customer Care before you place your online order, and they will verify your price match request.

Price Match Exclusions
  • Stores in Alaska and Hawaii do not price match
  • Offers advertised as a percentage off or dollar off
  • and more!More
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off Next Grocery Order | Refer-A-Friend

Give $10 and get $10 off your Walmart grocery order when you refer your friends! Enter your name and email address to receive your unique link and share it wherever. You will then receive a $10 promo code for your next order once your friend has completed their order.

To Receive the $10 Coupon, Your Friend:
  • Must be a new Walmart grocery pickup customer
  • Have a registered Walmart account
  • Spend $50 or moreMore
Sale

10 Best Ways to Save At Walmart

Attention Walmart shoppers! Are you looking to save even more money on your next trip to Wally World? Luckily, we have compiled a list of the 10 best ways you can save time and money at Walmart.More
Walmart FAQ
About Walmart
Walmart is the largest retailer in the world with over 11,000 stores in 26 countries. Every Day Low Prices (EDLP) is the cornerstone strategy of Walmart with very strong price focus. Walmart is committed to helping shoppers finding the lowest prices in home, electronics, grocery, toys, clothes, and more!
What are the Best Walmart Deals and Coupons?
With new sales every week in most departments, you can frequently find some great deals at Walmart. The best time of the year to shop at Walmart is during their Black Friday sale where you can find major markdowns on a huge selection of items. On top of that, you can usually find discounts during most major holidays. If you're shopping for grocery items, Walmart always offers a coupon for an extra $10 off your first $50 grocery purchase.


Another great way to save is through Walmarts daily deals featuring items from several categories. Don't forget to also check out Walmart's weekly ad for some great in-store offers for the week. Walmart also offers a price match guarantee on anything you find cheaper at competing stores.
Does Walmart Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Walmart offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Another way to save on shipping costs is to opt for in-store pickup. Alternatively, shoppers can get free shipping with a Walmart+ account which costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year.
Does Walmart Have a Rewards Program or Credit Card?
The Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. With the membership you can get free shipping on all orders, 5¢ off per gallon at select gas stations, and more! Walmart offers a free 15-day trial of their Walmart+ membership.


Walmart's credit card offers 5% cash back on every walmart.com purchase; 2% back in-store, at fuel stations, and on travel; and 1% back every where else MasterCard is accepted. Even better, Walmart's credit card is avaialble for a $0 annual fee! You can redeem your points for cash, gift cards, or travel.

