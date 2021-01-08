Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Walmart's Deals For Days

For 4 days only, get huge savings on hot items! Get free shipping on any order with Walmart+.

Notable Offers:
  • Up to 30% off home
  • 40% off select tech
  • 57% off select toys
  • Up to 60% off fashionMore
    • Get Deal
    15 used today - Expires 6/23/21
    Sale

    4th Of July Savings Event

    Get extra savings on clothing, décor, furniture, bedding, bath essentials, kitchen items, outdoor & patio + moreMore
    Get Deal
    30 used today - Expires 7/4/21
    Sale

    2021 Father's Day Gifts Guide

    For #1 Dads!More
    Get Deal
    7 used today - Expires 6/20/21
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Patio Furniture

    Create an outdoor oasis & save on top patio trends.More
    2 used today
    2 used today
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off First $50+ Pickup or Delivery Grocery Order

    Walmart is offering $10 off $50 of your first grocery order when you use this code at online checkout! Free in-store pickup or delivery fees may vary.

    Note: For new customers only. Exclusions apply.

    How to Find In-Store Walmart Coupons
    Looking to save on non-grocery items at Walmart? You can find in-store coupons by visiting their store locator and finding your local store. Then, click the "Details" followed by the "store details" button. Once you are on the page for your local store, you can click the "Coupons" tab to find lots of printable coupons to pick from!

    While you are on your local Walmart's page, you can also scroll down to find weekly ads as well as news & events for your store.

    More Ways to Save
    Did you know that you could open up a Walmart credit card and save $25 off your first $75 purchase with that card? Plus, you will save 3% on Walmart.com purchases, 2% on Murphy USA & Walmart fuel purchases, and 1% anywhere your Walmart credit card is accepted! For more information, click here

    Have any friends that shop at Walmart? You can save yourself $10 as well as any friends you sign up using Walmart's referral program. Just enter your first name, last name, and email to get a referral link to send out. Then, you will receive a $10 promo once your friends complete their first order.

    Savings Center
    Another great way to find low prices at Walmart is to shop their Savings Center. From here, you can check out their clearance, rollbacks, special buys, big savings, and free pickup sections. Get discounts on electronics, patio & garden, baby, clothing, and much more.

    If you're looking for even more savings, try checking out our 10 Best Ways to Save at Walmart post. Find out how to free items, baked goods on sale, and more!    More
    Get Coupon Code
    9 used today - 44 comments
    In-Store

    Current In-Store Coupons for Your Local Store

    To View In-Store Coupons:
    • Enter your location and click "details" on your local store
    • Click "Store Details"
    • Visit the "Coupons" tab from your local store pageMore
    6 used today
    6 used today
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off $50+ First Walmart Grocery Delivery Order

    Walmart is offering $10 off your first $50 Walmart grocery delivery order! Just enter this coupon code at checkout.

    Note: Offer valid for your first online delivery order only.    More
    4 used today
    4 used today
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Walmart Rollback Items

    Shop Walmart rollbacks with new price drops on hundreds of items including electronics, toys, sports & outdoor, furniture and more! Free shipping on $35+.

    Note: There is no promo code required. Prices are as marked.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 2 comments
    NEW!
    Sale

    Rx for Less with Walmart+

    Save big on prescriptions with your Walmart+ membership.

    Offer Details:
    • Select prescriptions for as little as $0
    • Up to 85% off thousands more
    • Available at 4000+ Walmart pharmacies.More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Clearance Items

    Walmart is offering up to 75% off in their online clearance section. Save on electronics, toys, sports & outdoors, and more! Free shipping on $35+.More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 7 comments
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off $50+ First Walmart Online Grocery Order

    Walmart is offering $10 off your first $50 order from Walmart Grocery online service! Just enter this coupon code at checkout.

    Note: Offer valid for your first online delivery order only.    More
    4 used today
    4 used today
    Sale

    Home Picks Under $25

    New finds added each week!More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    In-Store

    Walmart's Monthly Ad (Jun 02 - Jun 29)

    Summer every second! Check out this ad for see what offers available in-store from Jun 02, 2021 to Jun 29, 2021.More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    Sale

    Up to $100 of Big Summer Electronics Savings

    Upgrade your tech game with a brand new Samsung TV and more!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 8/1/21
    Sale

    A+ Savings On Back-To-School

    Your one-stop shop for an awesome year. Score ultra-low prices with Rollbacks, special buys & more.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 9/16/21
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off $50+ Grocery Delivery Order

    Walmart Grocery is offering $10 off your order of $50+!

    Note: Valid only for Walmart Grocery Delivery service. Minimum order of $50. Only one discount code per order. Does not apply to alcohol purchases.    More
    4 used today
    4 used today
    Sale

    Kitchen Must-haves from $12

    Shop the Kitchen Outlet at Walmart and find low prices on cooking tools, dining essentials & more.More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    SALE
    Sale

    Big Summer Savings Event Starting At $2.48

    Rollbacks and more extra-low seasonal prices. Save on Home, Electronics, Health, Sports & Outdoors, Baby and more! Free shipping on $35 or on any order with Walmart+More
    Get Deal
    Expires 8/1/21
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    3 Free Deliveries On Groceries

    Get your first 3 deliveries for free from Walmart Grocery! Just enter this code during online checkout.More
    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today - 1 comment
    Sale

    $20 Bonus with $500+ Direct Deposit to Walmart Money Card

    Get a $20 bonus when you make one new direct deposit of $500+ to a Walmart MoneyCard by 8/15/21.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 8/15/21
    SALE
    Sale

    Savings On Summer Outdoor Fun

    Save on the best seasonal finds for adventures big & small. Free shipping on $35+ or with Walmart+.More
    2 used today
    2 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping & More | Walmart+

    Sign up for Walmart+ and enjoy tons of sweet perks! Only Only $12.95/month or $98/year. Plus, get a 15-day free trial & cancel anytime.

    Details:
    • Free next-day & two-day shipping on items from Walmart.com—no order minimum required
    • Free same-day delivery from Walmart Grocery on $35
    • Save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations
    • Shop & check out with your phone in-store: Streamlined store shopping


    Average total savings of $816/per year.    More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    In-Store

    Walmart Weekly Ad

    Looking for in-store savings at Walmart? Look no further than their weekly ad. To view the ad, find your local Walmart store page by entering your zip code, clicking "details," then clicking "Store Details."

    From there, you will be able to view the weekly ad, news & events, and in-store printable coupons! Use the weekly ad to plan out your grocery list and find in-store savings.    More
    View Weekly Ad
    1 used today - 3 comments
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Toys Deals

    Save up to 75% off toys during this sale. Prices are as marked.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Savings

    Find fashion picks you don't want to miss.More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Electronics Clearance

    Save up to 80% off Walmart's electronics sale on TVs, computers, cell phones, headphones, iPads and tablets, cameras and more. Free shipping on $35+!

    Note: No promo code required. Prices are as marked.    More
    1 used today
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Shipping with $35 Purchase

    Get free shipping on every order over $35 or more! Some items are eligible for free next-day shipping at $35. Sign up for Walmart+ and get free shipping on every order, no minimum.More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    45% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 45% Off Outdoor Savings

    Get extra savings on tents, camp furniture, sleeping bags, coolers, backpacks & duffels, lanterns & much more!More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    Sale

    Gifts for DIY Dads

    Get Deal
    Expires 6/20/21
    $10 OFF
    Code

    $10 Off $50+ First Walmart Grocery Delivery Order

    Walmart is offering $10 off your first $50 Walmart grocery delivery order! Just enter this coupon code at checkout.

    Note: Offer valid for your first online delivery order only.    More
    2 used today
    2 used today
    Sale

    Outdoor Dining from $26

    Limited-time savings on dinnerware furniture & more.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Clearance Under $10

    2 used today
    2 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Spring Savings Spotlight

    Save up to 50% off when you shop the savings spotlight section from Walmart! Find discounts on home, electronics, toys, sports, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Top Baby Brands | Savings Spotlight

    Get Deal
    Sale

    10 Best Ways to Save At Walmart

    Attention Walmart shoppers! Are you looking to save even more money on your next trip to Wally World? Luckily, we have compiled a list of the 10 best ways you can save time and money at Walmart.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 6 comments
    In-Store

    COVID Vaccine Walk-in Vaccines Available At 5,100+ Locations

    1 comment
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Special Buys

    Save More with Walmart Special Buys with prices starting from $6.99. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Walmart store.More
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Last-chance Clearance

    Walmart is offering up to 80% off its last-chance clearance. No coupon code is required, prices are as marked.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 2 comments
    FREE
    Sale

    Free 15-day Walmart+ Trial

    Walmart's new delivery program, Walmart+, is now available! Get a free 15-day trial where you can get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, & more.More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Congrats to Your Grad Sale

    Shop gifts, supplies, & more.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 6/30/21
    Sale

    Walmart's Price Match Guarantee

    Did you know Walmart has a price matching policy on most items, including regular-price, sale, and clearance merchandise?

    In-Store Price Match Details
    • The item must be the same size, model, brand, color, etc.
    • Walmart will price match one item per customer per day.
    • The item must be in-stock at the online retailer's website and on Walmart.com at the time of the price match request.
    • Price adjustments can be made up to 7 days after purchase excluding clearance items.
    • The item must be from reputable websites such as Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Michaels, and more.

    Online Price Match Details
    • Contact Walmart's Customer Care before you place your online order, and they will verify your price match request.

    Price Match Exclusions
    • Stores in Alaska and Hawaii do not price match
    • Offers advertised as a percentage off or dollar off
    • and more!More
    6 comments
    6 comments
    Sale

    Patio Must-haves from $3 & Up

    Refresh your space for spring and get started with easy & affordable outdoor projects.More
    Get Deal
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Pre-Owned Fashion Styles

    ThedUp! Pre-owned quality fashion finds from top brands.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Home Savings from $7 & Up

    Top savings to make you feel at home.More
    Get Deal
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off $50+ On First Grocery Pickup Order

    Just enter email address to redeem!

    Note: You must be a new customer and spend $50 or more before taxes to receive offer. You must have a registered Walmart account to redeem promo code.    More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    Sale

    5% Cash Back with Walmart Rewards Credit Card

    Start earning cash back on purchases today, plus pay a $0 annual fee.

    Perks:
    • 5% cash back at Walmart.com, including
      pickup & delivery orders
    • 5% cash back in Walmart stores for the first 12 months when you use your card & Walmart Pay - the quick and secure way to pay with your phone at Walmart.
    • 2% cash back in Walmart stores & fuel stations, at restaurants and on travel
    • 1% cash back Everywhere else Mastercard is acceptedMore
    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Baby Welcome Box w/ Registry Signup

    Signup for a baby registry at Walmart and receive a free Baby Welcome Box: a bundle of baby essentials—up to a $40 value of products to try & more.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Fitness Clothing, Equipment & More On Sale

    Get Deal
    Sale

    Summer Decor Under $35

    Pillows, lamps, and more ways to spruce up.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    DIY & Done Sale from $10

    Get extra savings on patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, pools, outdoor storage, tools & more!More
    1 comment
    1 comment
    Sale

    Save 5¢ Per Gallon On Fuel At Walmart & Murphy Stations | Walmart+

    Save 5¢ per gallon on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations and access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers. Over 2,000 convenient locationsMore
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Home Clearance & Rollbacks

    1 used today
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Ready to Refresh Home Sale

    Save up to 50% off bedding, towels, and more during Walmart's "Ready to Refresh" sale.More
    Get Deal
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off Next Grocery Order | Refer-A-Friend

    Give $10 and get $10 off your Walmart grocery order when you refer your friends! Enter your name and email address to receive your unique link and share it wherever. You will then receive a $10 promo code for your next order once your friend has completed their order.

    To Receive the $10 Coupon, Your Friend:
    • Must be a new Walmart grocery pickup customer
    • Have a registered Walmart account
    • Spend $50 or moreMore
    3 comments
    3 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 80% Off Summer Clearance

    1 comment
    1 comment

    Walmart FAQ
    About Walmart
    Walmart is the largest retailer in the world with over 11,000 stores in 26 countries. Every Day Low Prices (EDLP) is the cornerstone strategy of Walmart with very strong price focus. Walmart is committed to helping shoppers finding the lowest prices in home, electronics, grocery, toys, clothes, and more!
    What are the Best Walmart Deals and Coupons?
    With new sales every week in most departments, you can frequently find some great deals at Walmart. The best time of the year to shop at Walmart is during their Black Friday sale where you can find major markdowns on a huge selection of items. On top of that, you can usually find discounts during most major holidays. If you're shopping for grocery items, Walmart always offers a coupon for an extra $10 off your first $50 grocery purchase.


    Another great way to save is through Walmarts daily deals featuring items from several categories. Don't forget to also check out Walmart's weekly ad for some great in-store offers for the week. Walmart also offers a price match guarantee on anything you find cheaper at competing stores.
    Does Walmart Offer Free Shipping?
    Yes! Walmart offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Another way to save on shipping costs is to opt for in-store pickup. Alternatively, shoppers can get free shipping with a Walmart+ account which costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year.
    Does Walmart Have a Rewards Program or Credit Card?
    The Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year. With the membership you can get free shipping on all orders, 5¢ off per gallon at select gas stations, and more! Walmart offers a free 15-day trial of their Walmart+ membership.


    Walmart's credit card offers 5% cash back on every walmart.com purchase; 2% back in-store, at fuel stations, and on travel; and 1% back every where else MasterCard is accepted. Even better, Walmart's credit card is avaialble for a $0 annual fee! You can redeem your points for cash, gift cards, or travel.