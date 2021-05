Target is offering this L.O.L. Surprise! Smartwatch! for only $18.49 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Features one of kids' favorite L.O.L. Surprise! characters: M.C. Swag



She has moving arms and legs, sound effects, and 100+ expressions



Helps kids learn to tell time and so much more



Featuring a clock, calendar, stopwatch, timer, reminders, and alarm clock



Ages: 6+ Years

Compare to $41.48 at Walmart and $72.99 at Best Buy.