Fossil is offering their Suitor Three-Hand Leather Watch (2 Colors) for only $27.72 when you use code SALEHAUL (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

Available Colors: Pink & Brown



Case Size: 36MM



Movement: Quartz



Water Resistance: 3 ATM

Shopping for more? Use the same code above to score an extra 40% off 2 or more items!