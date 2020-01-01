Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

West Elm Coupon Codes

Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Code

Up to 50% Off Sitewide | Extra 50% Off Clearance

Use this code at checkout to get up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance + free shipping on orders of $99+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Sitewide | Premier Event

One day only! get up to 70% off sitewdieMore
Get Deal
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Select Clearance

Get Coupon Code
In-Store

Extra $15 Off $75+

at Sherwin-WilliamsMore
Use In-Store
15% OFF
Code

15% Off A Vase with a Bouqs Bouquet Purchase

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

3% Back in Rewards | Westelm Rewards

Earn rewards across our family of brands
Join for free. no credit application neededMore
Get Deal

Related Stores

54,803 subscribers
49,747 subscribers
10,600 subscribers
6,790 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,349 subscribers
176,974 subscribers
476,558 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About West Elm

West Elm offers inspiring designs, from affordable modern home furniture to bedding, accessories and other home decor. Save up to 75% off sale and get up to extra 15% off with West Elm coupons at DealsPlus. Shoppers can also save an extra 10% off their purchase with new West Elm email subscription via their homepage.

What Are The Best Sales At West Elm?

West Elm always has new items added to their sale section where shoppers can find West Elm rugs, furniture, decor and plenty more discounted as high as 75% off. Not sure where to start? Check out these short cuts we've provided for easy navigation:
  • West Elm Sale Up to 75% Off
  • All Free Shipping Deals
  • Gifts Sale & Gifts That Ships Free
  • Up to 70% Off West Elm Markdowns


Are You A Frequent West Elm Shopper?

If you find yourself shopping at West Elm often, consider enrolling for a West Elm Credit Card where shoppers can earn 10% back in design dollars everyday on every $250 spent. Card holders also get a special financing offer where no interest is charged if order is paid in full within 12 months.