Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Wilsons Leather Coupon & Promo Codes

50% OFF
Code

Extra 50% Off Entire Purchase

Wilson's Leather is offering an extra 50% off your entire purchase when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Plus, get free shipping on orders of $75+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/15/20
45% OFF
Code

Extra 45% Off Entire Purchase

Wilson's Leather is offering an extra 45% off your entire purchase when you use this code at checkout!More
Get Coupon Code
35% OFF
Code

Extra 35% Off Entire Purchase

Get Coupon Code
30% OFF
Code

Extra 30% Off Entire Purchase

Get an extra 30% off your entire purchase when you use this promo code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off Next Purchase | Rewards Sign-Up

Join Wilsons Leather Rewards today. Simply share your email address when you make a purchase at the store or online and you will be automatically enrolled.

Rewards Details:
  • Start with 20% off your next purchase when you enroll
  • Earn a $10 Wilsons Leather Rewards Certificate
  • Earn 10 points for every $1, with 1000 Points, you will receive $10 Reward Certificate.
  • Start with 500 bonus points for updating your profile online.

Additionally:
  • Receive exclusive member offers and events.
  • Advance notice of sales.
  • Special birthday offer.
More
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale

Discount & Pricing Information

When Wilson's Leather presents a discounted price, the comparable value, comp value or MSRP price represents their good-faith estimate of prices for comparable items at department, specialty or other retail stores or websites.

As prices often fluctuate, they cannot guarantee that the comparable value or MSRP price reflects the current prevailing market price in your region. However, they encourage you to do your own comparison shopping in order to discover what great value they offer!More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Wilson's Leather email notifications and they'll email this promo code for free shipping on your next order, no minimum purchases required.

Offer valid for 7 days from receipt of the email. Valid one time use per customer. Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $75+

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Clearance

Get Deal

Related Stores

29,130 subscribers
40,639 subscribers
61,392 subscribers
8,421 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,349 subscribers
176,974 subscribers
476,558 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Wilsons Leather

Founded in 1899 as Bermans Leather, the company merged with Wilsons House of Suede and Leather in 1988 and the result is the company you see today. Offering both the retail experience at Wilsons Leather Outlets and the online component at WilsonsLeather.com, customers can find a wide selection of quality leather outerwear and accessories.

Shop Wilsons Leather for the best selection of fashion leather jackets, handbags, hats, gloves, wallets, briefcases and travel items for men and women. Wilsons Leather offers a variety of high quality leather products at exceptional values. Look through this page for today's

What are the best Wilsons Leather coupons?

Some of the most popular Wilsons Leather coupon offers include an extra 20-40% off your order, free shipping codes, mystery promo code offers (20%, 25% or 30% off) and more.

How do I use my coupon code?

Wilsons Leather frequently offers sales ranging 40-70% off in addition to coupon and promo codes. To use a promotional code, simply follow these steps:
    1. Add qualifying items to cart
    2. View your cart and locate the "Using a promotional code?" section.
    3. Enter your promo code and hit apply.

What are the best Wilsons Leather sales?


Wilsons Leather almost always has some kind of even or savings event going on where select items are discounted up to 70% off or more. Drop by their clearance page for select styles up to 80% off. Most items are over 40% off for clearance items so you're sure to snag a good deal!

How else can I save money?

Shoppers can get access to exclusive offers and free shipping on your first order when you sign up for email updates at wilsonsleather.com (scroll to bottom of page for email sign up).

Other shopping tips for Wilsons Leather

If you have any additional inquiries, Wilsons Leather offers a live chat service and customer service number at the top of their page.