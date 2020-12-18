What are the best World Market coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Shop and add item(s) to cart.

2. Click on the shopping cart icon in the upper right side of the screen.

3. Review your order to ensure it is correct. Once you are done reviewing ,click below your order where it says 'Enter Promo Code'.

4. Enter your code and click 'Apply'. You should then see your discount immediately applied to your order.

What are the best World Market sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips for World Market

World Market offers a great selection of home items including: furniture, home decor, unique gifts, food & drink, and holiday items. Be sure to check out DealsPlus World Market coupons to save on these fabulous items for the home. Shoppers can typically save up to an extra 10% off at World Market with a coupon code found on this DealsPlus page (almost always valid on sale items too).Shoppers can almost always find an extra 10% off sitewide coupon for your purchase at World Market. World Market also roll out a sitewide promo for 20% off every once in awhile but it doesn't last long so check back on this page every week or so for updated coupon code offers. Get a free shipping code for your purchase of $150 and over.Shoppers can also get free shipping on select items at World Market like their curtains, pillows and more (normally valid for regular priced items only).To redeem a coupon:Only one coupon code is valid per order (codes are not stackable). Most coupon codes are valid for online shopping only. Shopping in-store? Shoppers can print out the printable coupon and present it to a clerk in-store for your discount. You can also try using it via a mobile device but we recommend calling your local World Market first to verify if you are able to use the coupon this way.Check out the official World Market Coupons & Offers page for big savings, deals, free shipping items and seasonal sales.We think the best sales on all your decor and gifting needs can be found on World Market's sale page which also features their deep discount clearance. Shoppers can save up to 50% off or more on this page and stack an extra 10% off coupon code (or your choice of free shipping code since codes are not stackable).By becoming a World Market Explorer! Members of this rewards program earns 10% off your purchase, $10 reward for every $200 spent, birthday surprises, special coupons and offers. Sign up for free at worldmarketexplorer.com.Shoppers can also earn $10 when sharing with a friend and that friend completes a purchase. They will also get $10 off their first order of $50 or more. Start sharing and claim your rewards.Check out all offers available from World Market and shop for the best deals on stylish home items, furniture, jewelry, foods and more.Trying to spruce up the home? Take a look through their inspiration page for DIY tutorials, interior designs and more.