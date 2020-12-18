Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback


Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Almost Everything + Extra 10% Off Pick-up Orders

Note: Excludes Food, Beverages, and Gift CardsMore

Expires 12/18/20
10% OFF
Code

10% Off Regular Priced Items

Get 10% Off Regular Priced Items with this code at checkout.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More

FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping On $49+


50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance Sale

Great prices and quality go together at World Market. Here are the latest sales and discounts on beautiful furniture, eclectic decor, kitchenware tools, and award-winning wines and beers. Free Curbside pickup now available in select stores or free shipping on orders of $49+More

$10 OFF
Sale

15% off coupon + $10 Off for Every $200 Spent | Rewards Program

Join the World Market Rewards Program and get benefits including a $10 reward with every $200 spent, a 15% off promo code that works on furniture, rugs, chairs and more.More

20% OFF
Sale

20% Off for Healthcare, First Responders & Teachers

20% Off online purchase includes orders for Curbside and In-store Pickup. Free shipping available on orders of $49+

3 Easy Steps to Your 20% Discount

This offer is available to U.S.-based professionals who are currently licensed.

1. Verify your eligibility by clicking one of the links above.

2. After successful verification, you'll be emailed a one-time use promotional code that can be used online at worldmarket.com.

3. Have fun shopping! While adding items to your cart and during checkout, you will have the opportunity to apply the promo code to your purchase. Code will not work with other promotional codes except for World Market® Rewards.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
1 comment
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

World Market Coupons, Offers & Promotions

Find promo codes and discounts, special offers and huge markdowns. Plus, additional savings with printable World Market coupons and free shipping. Discover global-eclectic furniture, food and drinks, decorative accessories, entertaining essentials, unique gifts and more.More
4 comments
4 comments
Sale

Earn A $75 Gift Certificate + 5% Back In Rewards | Credit Card Sign Up

Sign up for the Cost Plus World Market MaseterCard Credit Card and start earning today. Earn a $25-$75 gift card depending on the amount of purchases placed on the card. In addition, earn between 1% and 5% back in rewards on every purchase!More

20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Designer Pros Discount

Must present vaid ID of occupation.More
Get Deal
1 comment - Expires 2/28/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off All Halloween + Extra 10% Off Curbside Order


OFFER
Sale

Buy Online & Pick-Up In Store

1. Choose FREE Pick Up Curbside in your cart and select your store. Check out.
2. We'll send you an email when your order is ready.
3. Upon arrival please remain in your car and call the store number located in your order confirmation email. Your order will be brought to your car.More

OFFER
Sale

Free Recipes

From festive holiday brunches to winning dinner ideas, we've compiled some of our favorite recipes featuring ingredients found at World Market!More


About World Market

World Market offers a great selection of home items including: furniture, home decor, unique gifts, food & drink, and holiday items. Be sure to check out DealsPlus World Market coupons to save on these fabulous items for the home. Shoppers can typically save up to an extra 10% off at World Market with a coupon code found on this DealsPlus page (almost always valid on sale items too).

What are the best World Market coupons?

Shoppers can almost always find an extra 10% off sitewide coupon for your purchase at World Market. World Market also roll out a sitewide promo for 20% off every once in awhile but it doesn't last long so check back on this page every week or so for updated coupon code offers. Get a free shipping code for your purchase of $150 and over.

Shoppers can also get free shipping on select items at World Market like their curtains, pillows and more (normally valid for regular priced items only).

How do I use my coupon code?


To redeem a coupon:
    1. Shop and add item(s) to cart.
    2. Click on the shopping cart icon in the upper right side of the screen.
    3. Review your order to ensure it is correct. Once you are done reviewing ,click below your order where it says 'Enter Promo Code'.
    4. Enter your code and click 'Apply'. You should then see your discount immediately applied to your order.

Only one coupon code is valid per order (codes are not stackable). Most coupon codes are valid for online shopping only. Shopping in-store? Shoppers can print out the printable coupon and present it to a clerk in-store for your discount. You can also try using it via a mobile device but we recommend calling your local World Market first to verify if you are able to use the coupon this way.

Check out the official World Market Coupons & Offers page for big savings, deals, free shipping items and seasonal sales.

What are the best World Market sales?

We think the best sales on all your decor and gifting needs can be found on World Market's sale page which also features their deep discount clearance. Shoppers can save up to 50% off or more on this page and stack an extra 10% off coupon code (or your choice of free shipping code since codes are not stackable).

How else can I save money?

By becoming a World Market Explorer! Members of this rewards program earns 10% off your purchase, $10 reward for every $200 spent, birthday surprises, special coupons and offers. Sign up for free at worldmarketexplorer.com.

Shoppers can also earn $10 when sharing with a friend and that friend completes a purchase. They will also get $10 off their first order of $50 or more. Start sharing and claim your rewards.

Check out all offers available from World Market and shop for the best deals on stylish home items, furniture, jewelry, foods and more.

Other shopping tips for World Market


Trying to spruce up the home? Take a look through their inspiration page for DIY tutorials, interior designs and more.