Yankee Candle Coupons & Promo Codes

Coupon of the Day
$20 OFF
$20 Off $50 or $50 Off $125+

Valid on Full-Price Items OnlyMore
13 used today - Expires 12/14/20
FREE GIFT
Buy 1, 2 or 3 Candles, Get The Same Number Free

Valid on Any Size Jar or Tumbler Candle. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
1 used today
20% OFF
20% Off $25 Coupon | Email Sign Up

A pop-up will appear soon after YankeeCandle.com. Enter you email to sign up for their newsletter and you will receive a personal coupon for 20% off your next purchase or $25 or more! Additional sign up box is located in the bottom left of their homepage.More
3 used today
$20 OFF
Extra $20 Off $50

Note: Exclusions apply.More
FREE GIFT
Buy 3, Get 3 Free Any Size Original Jar & Tumbler Candles

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Buy 2, Get 2 Free Any Size Original Jar & Tumbler Candles

Expires 12/24/20
B3G3 FREE
Buy 3, Get 3 Free On Any Size Full Price Jar or Tumbler

2 for $10 Room Sprays

2 for $8 Car Jar Ultimates & Smart Scent Vent Clips

2/$50
2 for $50 Original Large Jar & Large Tumbler Candles

Free Shipping on $50 ($9 Savings!)More
2 for $15 Original Small Jar Candles

30% OFF
Up to 30% Off + Free Shipping On $10 | Auto-Ship

Enroll in Auto-Ship & save! Save up to 30% on the products you love, shipped directly as often as you like – plus free shipping on all orders over $10.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $50

Holiday 2020 Cut-Off Dates
To make sure that your order shipped within the contiguous U.S. arrives by December 24th, please place your order by these dates:
• Economy shipping: Monday, December 7th
• Standard shipping: Monday, December 7th
• 3-Day shipping: Friday, December 18th
• 2-Day shipping: Monday, December 21st
• Next Day: Tuesday, December 22ndMore
$30 Fragrances Flight Subscription Box

Receive a surprise box every season that includes 3 curated small tumbler candles for just $30 ($51 value).

Offer Details:
  • Take a quiz to build your preferences and update them anytime.
  • Find out which fragrance families the experts matched you with.
  • Unwrap your Fragrance Flight to reveal a variety of candles suited for the season.More
    1 comment
    FREE GIFT
    Free Birthday Gift & More | Yankee Candle Rewards

    Rewards Details:
    • Free birthday gift
    • Early sale access
    • 2x points on auto-shipMore
    Expires 12/22/20
    SALE
    Savings Center | Official Yankee Candle Sales & Deals

    Here you can find all of Yankee Candles hottest deals with sale items starting from under $5! There are often over 500 items to choose from. You can light up your whole home with a variety of candles, wax melts, flameless fragrance, car scents, accessories and beyond.

    On the top left of the page, you'll see a section titled 'DEALS BY.' This is a list of their limited time offers! Be sure to check here, these deals won't last long.

    Sometimes, the promo codes found on this page will work on top of these offers! Be sure to subscribe to this very DealPlus page. We have all of the available promo codes listed, and in-store coupons too! We'll notify you whenever these become available, often they won't be listed on the Yankee Candle website and we have exclusive access.

    Popular Offers:
  • Buy 1, 2, or 3 candles and receive the same number free
  • 20% off $25
  • Buy one, get one 50% off
  • and more!More
    13 comments
    OFFER
    Instructions for Yankee Candle Special Offers and Coupons

    Yankee Candle frequently has special offers and coupons. You can find out more about redeeming online coupons here.

    How to Redeem Online Coupons:
    • Enter the promo code in the shopping bag.
    • Use the Apply button.
    • Sometimes offers are automatically applied to your shopping bag.
    • Some coupons are for in-store use only.

    Types of Offers & Coupons:
    • Buy item(s), get item(s) free
    • Buy items, get a discount on item(s)
    • Quanitity discounts
    • Discount on an item based on total amount
    • Discount based on purchase total
    • Discount for item(s) in a set
    • Free shipping

    Note:
    • Gift cards, personalization feeds for customized candles, and prdoucts in the Sale center are excluded.
    • You cannot combine multiple promotions.
    • You cannot apply a promotion to a previous purchase.
    • Coupons are one-time use only.
    • Coupon offers are valid for purchases in the United States and Canada only.More
    4 comments
    10% OFF
    10% Off Active & Retired Military Discount

    Yankee Candle is a store that supports our military however they can. So, all active and retired military members can get an automatic 10% off discount applied every single day on every single purchase. Plus, you can stack a Yankee Candle coupon or promo code on top of this 10% off deal.

    How to Receive the Military Discount:
    Retail and Outlet Stores
    Simply present any valid form of military identification to cashier at checkout.
    Website Orders
    Email info@yankeecandle.com a copy of your Order Confirmation.    More
    1 used today - 1 comment

    About Yankee Candle

    Escape to paradise without ever leaving your home with Yankee Candle's warming scents of the season. Bring warmth into your home and create a welcoming space with the most beloved aromas and fragrances. Give your home that fresh, just cleaned smell or discover accents that are just right for entertaining guests.

    Whether you are sticking to that scent you love or experiencing a new one, save up to 75% off total with today's best Yankee Candle coupon codes, printable coupons, promo code discounts and BOGO sale promotions! Shop fragrances in many forms, including scented candles, reed diffusers, air fresheners and custom candles at YankeeCandle.com. Don't forget to pickup a car freshener to bring your favorite fragrance with you everywhere.

    What Are The Best Yankee Candle Sales?

    Yankee Candles sales often feature some really worthwhile BOGO deals where shoppers can get up to 2 additional eligible candles free. Online shoppers can get exclusive Yankee Candle bundle and special limited time offers. Oftentimes if you view the "Sale Scenter" you will find deals on items when you purchase a minimum amount. Coupons are not always required to save, but if they are- you can find them here!

    The best value shoppers can get is on Yankee Candle's Last Chance Sale where select categories of items are discounted as much as 75% off. Look out for end of season sales, too where you can use a coupon with sale prices to save an additional $20 to $50 off your order.

    How To Use A Yankee Candle Coupon Online

    When shopping online at YankeeCandle.com:
    1. Add desired products to shopping bag. When finished, view your bag by clicking on the shopping bag icon.
    2. When viewing your bag, locate the text box that says "Enter Promo Code." It is located under your order summary.
    3. Enter your code in the text box, and click "Apply".
    4. Your discount will be reflected in your new order total.



    All Yankee Candles best sales are posted right here on DealsPlus and don't forget to check for coupon offers to save even further.