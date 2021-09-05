A pop-up will appear soon after YankeeCandle.com. Enter you email to sign up for their newsletter and you will receive a personal coupon for 20% off your next purchase or $25 or more! Additional sign up box is located in the bottom left of their homepage.More
Here you can find all of Yankee Candles hottest deals with sale items starting from under $5! There are often over 500 items to choose from. You can light up your whole home with a variety of candles, wax melts, flameless fragrance, car scents, accessories and beyond.
On the top left of the page, you'll see a section titled 'DEALS BY.' This is a list of their limited time offers! Be sure to check here, these deals won't last long.
Sometimes, the promo codes found on this page will work on top of these offers! Be sure to subscribe to this very DealPlus page. We have all of the available promo codes listed, and in-store coupons too! We'll notify you whenever these become available, often they won't be listed on the Yankee Candle website and we have exclusive access.
Popular Offers:
Buy 1, 2, or 3 candles and receive the same number free
Yankee Candle is a store that supports our military however they can. So, all active and retired military members can get an automatic 10% off discount applied every single day on every single purchase. Plus, you can stack a Yankee Candle coupon or promo code on top of this 10% off deal.
How to Receive the Military Discount: Retail and Outlet Stores
Simply present any valid form of military identification to cashier at checkout. Website Orders
Email info@yankeecandle.com a copy of your Order Confirmation.More
Yankee candle always has multiple promo codes that are live at any given time, plus in-store coupons to match! The most popular and most common offers are BOGOs- buy 1, 2 or 3 candles and get the same number for free. Less often, the will offer coupons for 20% off sitewide or 40% off one item. Sadly, most Yankee Candle coupons excludes items already on sale and seasonal fragrances.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Enroll in Auto-Ship and save up to 30%, plus free shipping on all Auto-Ship orders over $10 (usually $50).
Get a 20% Off $25 coupons with email sign up
Active & retired military get 10% Off
Currently, Yankee Candle does not offer student, teacher or refer a friend discounts
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on any order of $50+ or free shipping on $10 when you select Auto-Ship.
What is their return policy?
Return your item to any Yankee Candle Store for a full refund or exchange. Or you can send it to this address:
Yankee Candle Company
Returns & Exchanges
175 Heritage Drive
Pataskala, OH 43062
To return an item to a store, you’ll need your detailed order confirmation email or store receipt and the credit or debit card used to make your purchase. To return an item by mail, include a note with your contact number, return address, and what you would like in exchange for the returned items. For web orders, please include the return form from the bottom of your packing slip for faster processing.
Return Personalized Candles to this address:
Yankee Candle Returns
1 Plain Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
What perks do rewards members get?
Join the Yankee Candle rewards Program for free and get a birthday gift, early access to sales, exclusive coupons and 2x points on auto-ship orders.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Curbside pickup is now available at select locations. Just call your store between 11AM – 6PM to place your order with a store associate and pick up your items without even leaving your car!