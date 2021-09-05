Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% OFF
50% OFF
50% Off Sitewide

Get 50% Off Most Full Price Items! Just enter this code during online checkout. Fee shipping on orders of $50 or more.

The items you wnat are already on sale? Use this PROMO CODE to get an extra $20 off when you spend $50.

Shop the Mother's Day Gift Guide to make her day special.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
2 used today
$50 OFF
Coupon verified!

$20 Off $50 or $50 Off $125+

Valid on Full Price Products. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPONMore
Expires 4/25/21
$20 OFF
Extra $20 Off $50+

Get an extra $20 off orders of $50 or more! Just enter this code during online checkout. Valid on full-price & sale. Free shipping on $50+.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
3 used today
BOGO
Coupon verified!

Buy 1, 2 or 3 Large Jars or Tumblers Get 1, 2 or 3 Free

Expires 5/9/21
In-Store
Coupon verified!

$20 Off $50 Or $50 Off $125+

Valid on Full Price Products.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 4/25/21
20% OFF
20% Off $25 Coupon | Email Sign Up

A pop-up will appear soon after YankeeCandle.com. Enter you email to sign up for their newsletter and you will receive a personal coupon for 20% off your next purchase or $25 or more! Additional sign up box is located in the bottom left of their homepage.More
FREE GIFT
Coupon verified!

Buy 1, 2 Or 3 Large Candles & Get The Same Number Free

2 used today
$20 OFF
Extra $20 Off $50+

Valid on full price & sale.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 5/9/21
20% OFF
Savings Center | Official Yankee Candle Sales & Deals

Here you can find all of Yankee Candles hottest deals with sale items starting from under $5! There are often over 500 items to choose from. You can light up your whole home with a variety of candles, wax melts, flameless fragrance, car scents, accessories and beyond.

On the top left of the page, you'll see a section titled 'DEALS BY.' This is a list of their limited time offers! Be sure to check here, these deals won't last long.

Sometimes, the promo codes found on this page will work on top of these offers! Be sure to subscribe to this very DealPlus page. We have all of the available promo codes listed, and in-store coupons too! We'll notify you whenever these become available, often they won't be listed on the Yankee Candle website and we have exclusive access.

Popular Offers:
  • Buy 1, 2, or 3 candles and receive the same number free
  • 20% off $25
  • Buy one, get one 50% off
  • and more!More
    13 comments
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off + Free Shipping On $10 | Auto-Ship

    Enroll in Auto-Ship & save! Save up to 30% on the products you love, shipped directly as often as you like – plus free shipping on all orders over $10.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On $50

    Get free shipping on any order of $50 or more from Yankee Candle! No promo code necessary.More
    In-Store

    $50 Off $125+

    Expires 4/25/21
    FREE GIFT
    Free Birthday Gift & More | Yankee Candle Rewards

    Rewards Details:
    • Free birthday gift
    • Early sale access
    • 2x points on auto-shipMore
    OFFER
    Instructions for Yankee Candle Special Offers and Coupons

    Yankee Candle frequently has special offers and coupons. You can find out more about redeeming online coupons here.

    How to Redeem Online Coupons:
    • Enter the promo code in the shopping bag.
    • Use the Apply button.
    • Sometimes offers are automatically applied to your shopping bag.
    • Some coupons are for in-store use only.

    Types of Offers & Coupons:
    • Buy item(s), get item(s) free
    • Buy items, get a discount on item(s)
    • Quanitity discounts
    • Discount on an item based on total amount
    • Discount based on purchase total
    • Discount for item(s) in a set
    • Free shipping

    Note:
    • Gift cards, personalization feeds for customized candles, and prdoucts in the Sale center are excluded.
    • You cannot combine multiple promotions.
    • You cannot apply a promotion to a previous purchase.
    • Coupons are one-time use only.
    • Coupon offers are valid for purchases in the United States and Canada only.More
    4 comments
    $30 Fragrances Flight Subscription Box

    Receive a surprise box every season that includes 3 curated small tumbler candles for just $30 ($51 value).

    Offer Details:
  • Take a quiz to build your preferences and update them anytime.
  • Find out which fragrance families the experts matched you with.
  • Unwrap your Fragrance Flight to reveal a variety of candles suited for the season.More
    1 comment
    10% OFF
    10% Off Active & Retired Military Discount

    Yankee Candle is a store that supports our military however they can. So, all active and retired military members can get an automatic 10% off discount applied every single day on every single purchase. Plus, you can stack a Yankee Candle coupon or promo code on top of this 10% off deal.

    How to Receive the Military Discount:
    Retail and Outlet Stores
    Simply present any valid form of military identification to cashier at checkout.
    Website Orders
    Email info@yankeecandle.com a copy of your Order Confirmation.    More
    1 comment

    Yankee Candle FAQ
    What are the best Yankee Candle coupons?
    Yankee candle always has multiple promo codes that are live at any given time, plus in-store coupons to match! The most popular and most common offers are BOGOs- buy 1, 2 or 3 candles and get the same number for free. Less often, the will offer coupons for 20% off sitewide or 40% off one item. Sadly, most Yankee Candle coupons excludes items already on sale and seasonal fragrances.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    • Enroll in Auto-Ship and save up to 30%, plus free shipping on all Auto-Ship orders over $10 (usually $50).
    • Get a 20% Off $25 coupons with email sign up
    • Active & retired military get 10% Off

      Currently, Yankee Candle does not offer student, teacher or refer a friend discounts
    How do I get free shipping?
    Get free shipping on any order of $50+ or free shipping on $10 when you select Auto-Ship.
    What is their return policy?
    Return your item to any Yankee Candle Store for a full refund or exchange. Or you can send it to this address:

    Yankee Candle Company
    Returns & Exchanges
    175 Heritage Drive
    Pataskala, OH 43062


    To return an item to a store, you’ll need your detailed order confirmation email or store receipt and the credit or debit card used to make your purchase. To return an item by mail, include a note with your contact number, return address, and what you would like in exchange for the returned items. For web orders, please include the return form from the bottom of your packing slip for faster processing.

    Return Personalized Candles to this address:

    Yankee Candle Returns
    1 Plain Road
    South Deerfield, MA 01373
    What perks do rewards members get?
    Join the Yankee Candle rewards Program for free and get a birthday gift, early access to sales, exclusive coupons and 2x points on auto-ship orders.
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Curbside pickup is now available at select locations. Just call your store between 11AM – 6PM to place your order with a store associate and pick up your items without even leaving your car!

