50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Valentine's Specials + Free Shipping

Get up to 50% off Valentine's Day Specials! No code necessary, prices as marked. Order ready to ship styles by 12 pm et on 2/11. Free UPS 2nd Day Air Shipping with Any Purchase.

Additional offers:
  • Extra 20% Off Select Clearance (Discount applied in cart.)
  • Up to $350 off regular price items with this PROMO CODE
  • Up to $750 off regular price items with this PROMO CODEMore
Expires 2/13/21
$350 OFF
Code
Up to $350 Off with Minimum Purchase

Offer Details:
  • $50 off $150
  • $100 off $300
  • $200 off $600
  • $350 off $1000+More
    10 used today
    $50 OFF
    Code

    $50 Off $300+

    Note: Exclusions apply. Shipping is free on all orders!More
    3 used today
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Couples Personalized Jewelry

    Shipping is free.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Expires 1/30/21
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Promise Rings

    Shipping is free.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Expires 1/30/21
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Heart Jewelry

    Expires 1/31/21
    $750 OFF
    Code

    Up to $750 Off With Minimum Purchase

    Save $80 off $250, $250 off $750, $500 off $1500, $750 off $3000.More
    Expires 1/30/21
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 20% Off Select Clearance

    Discount is auto-applied at checkout. Shipping is free on $149+.More
    Sale

    Gifts Under $100

    Expires 2/14/21
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping (No Minimum)

    20% OFF
    Code

    Extra 20% Off Select Clearance

    Shipping is free.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Expires 1/30/21
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Select Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry

    Zales is offering Up to 30% Off Select Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, including pieces inspired by The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, Mulan and more!

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off Zales Outlet

    Find everything you need at the Zales outlet!More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Personalized Jewelry

    Sale

    Valentines Day Gifts for Men

    Expires 2/10/21
    Sale

    $29.99 Cupids Picks

    Expires 2/14/21
    15% OFF
    Code

    15% Off Select Purchase

    Expires 2/4/21

    About Zales

    Shop Zales for the best fine jewelry selection of wedding rings, earrings, necklaces, watches, and bracelets. A new piece of jewelry makes for an excellent present, whether there is a special occasion or not. Seeing that special someoneâ€™s face light up at the sight of a stunning gift makes the challenge of finding it worthwhile. Finding the ideal jewelry item can be difficult and expensive, but Zales offers the consumer-friendly selection and prices that make the experience manageable.

    The jeweler has tons of great designs and fits so that you can find the perfect look. Rings, necklaces, and earrings make for shimmering shows of affection. Zales not only has the perfect gifts, but a comprehensive bridal selection as well. Names like Neil Lane and Vera Wang ensure you get a quality, designer style. You can choose your ideal setting with the desired number of diamonds in store, or from the online shop.

    What are the best Zales coupons?

    Here you can find promo codes for Zales.com and in-store offers for the brick and mortar locations. The best promo codes and in-store offers include deals like getting $50 off orders of $300 or more. Other popular Zales promo codes include free 2-day shipping, and an extra 15% off your entire purchase.

    How do I use my coupon code?

    When shopping online at Zales:
    1. Add desired item(s) to your shopping bag.

    2. At check out, locate the promotion code box and enter your code.

    3. Click â€˜Applyâ€™

    4. Your discount will be shown in red below the subtotal.



    What are the best Zales sales?

    Zales has huge discounts on these precious pieces for the holiday season. Prices get reduced up to 60%. Getting a great deal is a nice bonus during this shopping season. Shopping outside of the holidays? Have no fear, Zales often has sales that will allow you to find the perfect piece at a price that fits your budget. Shop jewelry under $50, under $250, etc. DealsPlus has all the details, so be sure to check back and see what sales are happening online and in-store.

    How else can I save money?

    Zales offers $50 off online when you subscribe to the email service. A quick, easy way to save on your next purchase! It may also serve you well to shop in the clearance section, where fine jewelry can be found at up to 60% off. Donâ€™t forget that free shipping is always available with a minimum purchase of $49 â€“ another great way to save a bit of money.

