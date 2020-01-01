About Zipcar

Zipcar is a car sharing company based in Massachusetts. Founded in 2000, they were able to take a European concept and make it successfully transition to the United States. The company is now owned by Avis, and includes 900,000 members and nearly 10,000 vehicles. They provide automobile reservations that are billed by the hour or day, and members also pay a monthly or annual membership fee to have access to the vehicles they need. Zipcar has become the worldâ€™s leading car-sharing network due to cutting edge technology, and a strong focus on user experience. Reserve a vehicle using the mobile app, online, or by phone. Plus, use a Zipcar promo code or coupon from this page to save the most money on your purchase.



What are the best Zipcar coupons?



They offer driving credits for new members, ranging from $10-75. This Zipcar coupon can be used with your first purchase, within 30 days of opening your new account. Also be on the lookout for membership discounts that will be offered periodically.



How does Zipcar work?

Sign up for a monthly or annual membership to receive 24/7 access to numerous vehicles through Zipcarâ€™s car-sharing network. Memberships start as low as $7 per month or $70 per year. You can reserve a car by the hour or by the day, up to a year in advance. Reservations can be made through the mobile app, online, or by phone.

Gas and insurance are both included with your membership. No coupons or promo codes are needed - this deal is available for all customers.



Once your membership has been approved, youâ€™ll be sent a Zipcard, which is a small card that unlocks all sorts of Zipcars found around the globe. Make your reservation for whichever car you want, for however long you want it. Locate the car you reserved, and then hold your Zipcard to the windshield. Doing this will unlock the car for your use. When your time is up, return the Zipcar back to its original parking spot, itâ€™s as easy as that!



While Zipcar promo codes and deals are not always available, they generally offer the cheapest price possible when compared to other rental car services. Check back at DealsPlus to learn more ways to save money and get discounts with Zipcar coupons and offers.