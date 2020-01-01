Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Zipcar Promo Code

$25 OFF
Code

$25 Driving Credit

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $25 Driving Credit | Refer a Friend

You both get hooked up! You and your friend each get $25 in driving credit when they join!More
Get Deal
Sale

Save $500 Per Month | Zipcar Members

Members save more than just garage space. They save $500/month versus car ownership and still have wheels to go shopping or out of town.
Join for $7/month.More
Get Deal
Sale

Memberships Just $7 Per Month

No Annual Fees or Contracts

No coupon code is required! Click to sign up & access this discount.More
Get Deal
2 comments
Sale

Official Zipcar Deals, Coupons & Promos

This is THE official ZipCar's deals and promotions page. Check back often to stay up to date on all of the latest offers.More
Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale

Free ZipCar Gas Reimbursement

Free gas sounds good right? Zipcar members never pay for gas. The price of a fill-up is already included in your membership and driving fees. If your car is low on gas you can take the credit card supplied to you from inside the car, and use it to buy gas. If you have any problems with this system you can pay using your own credit card and Zipcar will reimburse you for the total spent. Learn more about this process and how to get a gas reimbursement here.More
Get Deal
Sale

Low Rates Just for AARP Members

AARP members can join ZipCar for as little as $40 per year + a 1-time application fee of $25. The regular annual membership cost is $70 + a $25 application fee. Ever year that you are a member you will receive this $40 promotional rate. In addition, first time users receive a $40 driving credit with sign-up.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

42 subscribers
1,425 subscribers
1,067 subscribers
29 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,350 subscribers
176,974 subscribers
476,558 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Zipcar

Zipcar is a car sharing company based in Massachusetts. Founded in 2000, they were able to take a European concept and make it successfully transition to the United States. The company is now owned by Avis, and includes 900,000 members and nearly 10,000 vehicles. They provide automobile reservations that are billed by the hour or day, and members also pay a monthly or annual membership fee to have access to the vehicles they need. Zipcar has become the worldâ€™s leading car-sharing network due to cutting edge technology, and a strong focus on user experience. Reserve a vehicle using the mobile app, online, or by phone. Plus, use a Zipcar promo code or coupon from this page to save the most money on your purchase.

What are the best Zipcar coupons?



They offer driving credits for new members, ranging from $10-75. This Zipcar coupon can be used with your first purchase, within 30 days of opening your new account. Also be on the lookout for membership discounts that will be offered periodically.

How does Zipcar work?


Sign up for a monthly or annual membership to receive 24/7 access to numerous vehicles through Zipcarâ€™s car-sharing network. Memberships start as low as $7 per month or $70 per year. You can reserve a car by the hour or by the day, up to a year in advance. Reservations can be made through the mobile app, online, or by phone.
Gas and insurance are both included with your membership. No coupons or promo codes are needed - this deal is available for all customers.

Once your membership has been approved, youâ€™ll be sent a Zipcard, which is a small card that unlocks all sorts of Zipcars found around the globe. Make your reservation for whichever car you want, for however long you want it. Locate the car you reserved, and then hold your Zipcard to the windshield. Doing this will unlock the car for your use. When your time is up, return the Zipcar back to its original parking spot, itâ€™s as easy as that!

While Zipcar promo codes and deals are not always available, they generally offer the cheapest price possible when compared to other rental car services. Check back at DealsPlus to learn more ways to save money and get discounts with Zipcar coupons and offers.